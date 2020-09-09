New York, Sept. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Prepreg (Pre-Impregnated Composite Fibers) Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p0611040/?utm_source=GNW
As upstream, midstream and downstream sectors of manufacturing feel the ripple effect of disruption, Prepreg (Pre-impregnated Composite Fibers) also a key part of the value chain is expected to feel the heat. A revised outlook pegs the global market size at a projected US$7.5 billion for the year 2027. An indication of the grim state of affairs is the fact that global manufacturing PMI is already declining and will fall to an estimated all-time low of 35.4 points in 2020 as compared to 53.8 in 2019. This indicates severe contraction of manufacturing activity including new orders, production, employment, supplier deliveries, inventories, customers’ inventories, commodity prices, order backlog, new export orders, and imports. Business investment confidence is tumbling amidst poor demand, falling profits, liquidity crunch and a reeling global economy. The "great lockdown" of 2020 has crushed the global economy and with it the manufacturing sector.
The COVID-19 pandemic will have lasting long-term economic, social and political impact. To curb the pandemic, governments have and will continue to impose strict lockdowns and ban on all non-essential business operations, thus bringing all economic activity to a virtual halt. SMB manufacturers will be worst affected with over 50% of SMEs voicing uncertainty over their companies’ ability to survive the corona virus-related shutdown. The automotive industry which is facing the worst ever business disruption with production plants being shutdown both as a result of lockdown measures and falling demand, poses the biggest growth challenge for the prepreg. Decades of untiring OEM focus on vehicle performance and strength has made automotive prepreg materials important in production. New vehicle sales are rapidly declining as unemployment rates surge and consumer confidence plummets. Global auto industry’s gross value-added is expected to erode by over 12. 2% by the end of 2020 when the recession hits its peak. Under this scenario, raw material and component value chains are being severely impacted. Like the automotive sector, other end-user industries for prepreg are also reeling under a vastly similar impact.
Given that maintaining focus on achieving part uniformity, consistent quality and superior surface finishes in product manufacturing is critically important, the market’s growth fundamentals will nevertheless bounce back once the economic climate improves. From their early applications in the aerospace industry, prepregs are today used in a wide spectrum of industries including automotive, sporting goods, high temperature components, electronic-transmission systems, A/C ducting and in products with high impact surfaces. Major benefits offered include corrosion resistance, high specific stiffness and strength, lightweight, reduced curing time, faster manufacturing, and higher production line throughput. In the post COVID-19 period carbon fibers prepregs will witness robust demand given its many material benefits which are invaluable in automotive and aircraft parts and components manufacture. Resumption of manufacturing growth will fuel commodity prepreg applications. Also, during this period, chopped prepreg molding compound will gain in popularity. In a return to business as normal scenario, Asia-Pacific including China, will continue to be led by a recovery of growth in automobile production, increased applications in general engineering and strong demand for structural prepregs for renewable energy structures against the backdrop of growing government investments in ensuring energy sustainability and security.
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
An Introduction to Pre-Impregnated Composite Fibers (Prepregs)
Typical Properties of Prepreg Composites
Resins Used in Prepregs
Basic Forms of Prepregs
Manufacture of Prepregs
Thermosetting Prepreg Processes
Thermoplastic Prepregging Processes
Energy Intensity of Production Processes during Prepreg
Manufacture
Applications of Prepregs
Global Prepregs Market Prospects and Outlook
Thermosetting Resins Hold Leading Market Share
Carbon Fiber Prepregs: The Most Widely Used Type
Aerospace & Defense Emerges as the Largest End-Use Market for
Prepregs
North America and Europe Lead, China and Asia-Pacific Exhibit
Fastest Growth
Impact of COVID-19
Competition
Prepreg (Pre-Impregnated Composite Fibers) Competitor Market
Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019
Recent Market Activity
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Aerospace Industry: COVID-19 Crisis Impacts Aviation Sector
Affecting Growth Outlook for Prepregs
Global Fleet Size of Commercial Aircraft by Region (in Units)
for the Years 2018 and 2038
Number of Gross Orders for Boeing and Airbus for the Period
2010-2019
Epoxy Prepreg: The Popular Resin Type
Aerospace MRO Market for Composite Components
Aircraft Interior Manufacturers Increasingly Rely on Composites
OAA Alternatives Emerge in Aerospace Composite Manufacturing
Potential Growth Opportunity for Prepregs Usage in Defense
Applications
UAVs Offer Potential Growth Prospects for Prepregs
Emerging Space Exploration Missions to Augur Well for the
Advanced Composites Market
Auto Industry?s Shift towards Fuel Efficient Vehicles Fuels
Demand for Lightweight Composites, Benefiting Prepregs Market
World Automobile Production (in Million Units) for the Period
2008-2022
Auto Industry?s Focus on Lightweight Construction Drives
Measures to Achieve CO2 Targets: OEM Fleet Target Development
in the EU (in g CO2/km)
Performance Characteristics of Common Lightweight Materials
Switch to Electric Vehicles: Opportunity for Prepregs Market
Global EV Sales (In Million Units) for the Years 2019, 2025 & 2030
Advanced Resin Materials and Production Techniques Enable Mass
Manufacture of Automotive Components
Advancements Aimed at Addressing Curing Time Hurdles
Growing Importance of Renewable Energy and Need to Harness Wind
Energy Spurs Use of Prepregs in Turbines
Global Energy Generation Mix (in %) for 2018 and 2050
Global Wind Power Market: Cumulated Installed Capacity (in GW)
for the Years 2012 through 2018
Prepregs Hold Promise as Replacement for Resin-Infused Glass
Fiber in Wind Blade Spar Caps
Need for Durable Recreational and Sports Goods & Equipment
Augurs Well for Prepregs Market
Global Sports Equipment Market Size (in US$ Billion) for 2019,
2022 and 2025
Snow Skis: An Important Market for Prepregs
Marine Vessels Construction Moves towards Advanced Composites,
Supports Prepregs Demand
Boat Industry Heralds the Arrival of Marine Composites
Carbon Fiber Prepregs Market: Superior Properties Support
Growing Use in Key End-Use Markets
Aerospace & Defense, Automotive & Wind Energy: Major End-Use
Sectors
Developed Regions Lead, Developing Regions to Fuel Long-term
Growth
Challenges Facing Carbon Fiber Prepregs Market
Carbon Fiber Prepregs: A Intensely Competitive Market
Material Properties and Performance Benefits Support Demand for
Thermoplastic Prepregs
Tow Prepregs Market: Market Growth Linked to Aerospace & Auto
Industries
Glass Fiber Prepreg Market: An Overview
Non-Woven Glass Fiber Prepregs Continue to Find Increasing Use
Out-of-Autoclave Prepregs: A Small Yet Prominent Part of
Overall Prepregs Market
Manufacturing Technology Advances Fuel Commodity Prepreg
Applications
User-Friendly and Automated Prepreg Machines: Enabling
Manufacture of High-Quality Prepregs
Chopped Prepreg Molding Compound Gains Popularity
Composite Tooling Prepreg Market: An Overview
Innovations Drive Improvements in Prepreg Efficiencies and
Applications
A Glance at Select Innovations
High Cost of Recycling Prepregs Remains a Key Challenge for the
Industry
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
