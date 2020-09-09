PRESS INFORMATION

Heading: 1st half 2020 results Nanterre, September 9, 2020 (after the closing of the stock exchange)

2020 first half-year net profit stands at 5.9%

Accounts at June 30 (audited in € millions) H1 2019 2019 H1 2020 Revenues 253.8 510.1 254.4 Business operating profit * 28 (11%)* 54.7 (10.7%)* 22.8 (9%)* Operating profit 27.6 (10.9%)** 53.7 (10.5%)** 22.1 (8.7%) Net financial income 0 0.1 1.4 Income tax (9.1) (18.6) (8.4) Net profit after tax 18.5 (7.3%)** 35.2 (6.9%) 15.1 (5.9%) of which, group share 15.9 30.8 13.5 Staff at end of period 5,217 5,372 5,452

Achievements

After auditing, it is confirmed that:

operating profit for the first half was 8.7% of revenue, compared with 9.1% in the first half of 2019 (excluding capital gains on disposals **),

net cash (excluding IFRS 16 lease liabilities) increased by €46.6 million over one year (and stood at €228.9 million at June 30, 2020).

At €15.1 million, net profit for the half-year is higher than at June 30, 2019 (€14.1 million excluding capital gains on disposals net of tax **), mainly due to the increase in financial income.

Outlook

In a still very uncertain economic context, NEURONES confirms its forecasts for 2020 as a whole:

revenues of at least €495 million,

operating profit of at least 8%.

* Before cost of bonus shares

** Capital gains on disposals of +€4.6m (January 2019).

About NEURONES

With over 5,400 experts, the NEURONES group specializes in Consulting (Management, Organization and Digital) and Digital Services (Infrastructures and Applications). It supports its clients in their digital transformation projects and in the upgrading of their information systems.

Euronext Paris (compartment B - NRO) - Enternext Tech 40 - deferred settlement service for mid-cap stocks

www.neurones.net

