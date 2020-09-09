STAMFORD, Conn., Sept. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Information Services Group (ISG) (Nasdaq: III), a leading global technology research and advisory firm, today presented the 2020 ISG Star of Excellence Awards™ to Persistent Systems and Cognizant, voted by enterprise customers as the service providers that consistently demonstrated the highest standards of customer service excellence in the past year.

In an online global award ceremony at 10:30 a.m., U.S. Eastern Time today, ISG Chairman and CEO Michael P. Connors announced Persistent Systems as the winner of the third annual ISG Star of Excellence Award for achieving the highest cumulative customer experience score for the quality of its core technology services, and Cognizant as the winner of the ISG Star of Excellence Emerging Technology Award for its role in helping transform business through such technologies as Blockchain, Big Data, IoT and AI.

The ISG Star of Excellence Awards is the industry’s benchmark recognition program that ranks providers on the quality of their services based on direct feedback from enterprise customers. Enterprises are asked to rank providers of established technologies in the areas of collaboration, execution, governance, innovation and people. For emerging technologies, providers are evaluated on the three phases of implementation: incubation, enablement and acceleration.

In a special award this year, IBM was named the 2020 ISG Star of Excellence “COVID Hero,” earning top marks from enterprise customers for its willingness to take ownership of issues and for its responsiveness and flexibility in meeting changing customer needs in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“On behalf of ISG, I offer our heartiest congratulations to Persistent Systems, Cognizant, IBM and all the providers who earned one of the ISG Star of Excellence Awards in 2020,” Connors said. “This year, we received more evaluations from the broadest range of enterprises and providers to date. This demonstrates the growing stature of this award and ensures it truly represents the full diversity and breadth of the global sourcing industry, with a balanced mix of technology strategists, business leaders, procurement officers and commercial vendor managers responding to our survey.”

“In a time when many enterprises are unable to engage service providers in discretionary activities, the results of this year’s ISG Star of Excellence Awards focused on the essentials,” said Paul Gottsegen, partner and president, ISG Research and Client Experience. “In 2018 and 2019, enterprises demonstrated their ability to deliver value beyond scope, the ease of working with them and their ability to solve problems through innovation. This year, execution and the ability to apply learnings and best practices from other enterprises were key drivers.”

Gottsegen also noted this year’s survey results showed enterprises want service provider representatives to feel they are a part of the enterprise team and exhibit true collaboration with other service providers in the enterprise’s ecosystem.

“Creating this cultural alignment requires strong onboarding programs and a low level of staff turnover—but it pays off by creating far superior customer experiences,” he said. “With the increasing trend towards smaller technology bundles and more extensive provider ecosystems, the ability to work effectively with other providers is becoming a hallmark of truly successful providers.”

In addition to the overall ISG Star of Excellence Award winners, ISG recognized regional award winners, industry winners and technology winners in today’s ceremony. Regional and industry leadership awards recognize excellence in customer centricity for a given geographic region or industry, regardless of technology type, while the technology leadership awards recognize customer service excellence in a specific technology domain. Capgemini earned a total of six leadership awards, Infosys earned five, and Persistent Systems earned a total of four.

Through its 2020 “Voice of the Customer” study, ISG surveyed more than 2,000 enterprise customers to obtain their feedback on provider service quality. The enterprise respondents all have direct exposure to providers and represent a broad cross section of industries, company sizes, geographies and areas of responsibility.

Survey responses are scored mathematically, without interpretation by ISG, to determine the winners. The goal of the program is to provide actionable feedback to providers and to serve as an “industry beacon” for enterprise clients that want to partner with providers that go above and beyond to deliver the highest levels of service.

For more information about the ISG Star of Excellence Awards, visit the program website or contact ISG at ISG.star@isg-one.com.

