ERIE, Pa., Sept. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Selected by public television stations for special At-Home Learning programming because of its exceptional entertaining and educational value, the PBS series, A More or Less Perfect Union, A Personal Exploration by Judge Douglas Ginsburg , is returning to public television to celebrate Constitution Week. The three-part documentary series that explores the U.S. Constitution, and America’s past, present, and future struggles for liberty, will air on World Channel on Sunday, September 13 starting at 9:00 p.m. Eastern/6:00 p.m. Pacific (check local listings).



Hosted by Judge Douglas H. Ginsburg, a constitutional expert with 30 years of experience on the Federal Court of Appeals in Washington, DC, A More or Less Perfect Union features perspectives and interviews from constitutional experts of all political stripes examining the key issues of liberty: freedom of speech, religion and press, the Second Amendment, civil rights and slavery, separation of powers and more. The series offers firsthand perspectives from a diverse range of American citizens, including direct descendants of those involved in pivotal civil rights cases, historians, business owners, and judges.

“An election year is the perfect time to talk about the Constitution, and A More or Less Perfect Union gets the conversation rolling,” said Free to Choose Network President/CEO Robert Chatfield. “We are especially happy to hear educators are planning to watch with their classes or record it for Constitution Week.”

Judge Ginsburg is a popular talk radio and television guest and worldwide speaker. He has been interviewed by David Rubenstein, Jim Bohannon, Ron Seggi, Wilko Majority, Lars Larson, Fox Business, Chicago Tonight and many others.

Judge Ginsburg also edited a companion book to the miniseries, “Voices of Our Republic,” a collection of personal essays and thoughts about the Constitution from Supreme Court Justices, journalists, academics, entertainers, and everyday heroes.

A More or Less Perfect Union, A Personal Exploration by Judge Douglas Ginsburg is a production of Free to Choose Media. Jim Taylor is director. Barbara Potter is producer. Bob Chitester, Thomas Skinner and Robert Chatfield are executive producers.

Major funding is provided by the Diana Davis Spencer Foundation, The Dunn Foundation and Thomas Peterffy. Additional funding is provided by Judicial Education Project, C. Boyden Gray, Mrs. Richard Monroe Fairbanks III, Sarah Scaife Foundation and Fred M. Young, Jr.

