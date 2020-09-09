Paris, 9 September 2020 – 17:45

Nicolas Namias is appointed Chairman of the Board of COFACE SA

The Board of Directors of COFACE SA met today and elected as its new Chairman Nicolas Namias, Chief Executive Officer of Natixis.

He succeeds François Riahi, who is leaving the COFACE SA board following his departure from Natixis.

The Board would like to thank François Riahi for his contribution as Chairman of the Board of Directors of COFACE SA. His chairmanship notably saw the launch of the Build to Lead strategic plan.

"I am very honoured by the confidence placed in me by the Board of Directors. Together with Xavier Durand and the teams across Coface, we will continue to pursue the implementation of Build to Lead with determination. The plan’s relevance and strategic axes are as critical as ever in the current environment, which is affected by the consequences of the health crisis. Over the last few years, Coface has developed the tools and expertise necessary for its success, despite increasingly uncertain economic conditions", said Nicolas Namias.

Nicolas Namias began his career in 2004 in the Treasury of France’s Ministry of Economy and Finance. In 2008, he joined Groupe BPCE’s financial department, before becoming the group’s Head of Steering for Commercial Banking and Insurance. In 2012, he was appointed advisor to the Prime Minister for financing the economy and businesses and for international economic affairs.







He returned to Groupe BPCE in 2014 as Head of Strategy for Natixis and a member of the executive committee, notably coordinating the company’s M&A operations and the definition of its 2017-2020 strategic plan. In 2017, he was appointed Chief Financial Officer of Natixis and member of the senior management committee. In 2018, he was named Deputy Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer of Groupe BPCE and a member of the management board.

Nicolas Namias was appointed CEO of Natixis by decision of the Board of Directors on August 3, 2020.







Nicolas Namias (44) is a graduate of the Stanford Executive Program, ESSEC Business School, the Paris Institute of Political Science (Sciences Po), as well as a former student of the Ecole Nationale d’Administration (ENA).





