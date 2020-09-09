CALGARY, Alberta, Sept. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Odyssey Trust Company (the “Company” or “Odyssey”) is pleased to announce its new Whistleblower Services platform for public issuers in response to the regulatory requirements of National Instrument 52-110 – Audit Committees. This regulation states that an Audit Committee must establish a procedure for:



the confidential, anonymous sub­mission by employees of concerns regarding questionable accounting or auditing matters; and

the receipt, retention and treat­ment of complaints received by the issuer regarding accounting, inter­nal accounting controls, or auditing matters.

Odyssey’s Whistleblower platform ensures its clients are compli­ant with National Instrument 52-110 – Audit Committees and provides peace of mind for their Audit Committees. Odyssey uses proprietary technology to provide for anonymous reporting by employees or outside parties and has two tiers: WhistleBasic and WhistlePlus. Previously under the brand of Wiklow Corporate Services, Odyssey’s Whistleblower Services group has built an established base of TSX and Venture-Exchange listed issuers and will look to extend its services across Canada and in the United States.

Odyssey’s Whistleblower Services group is led by Colin Moroney, who has over 15 years’ experience in Corporate Services, which includes extensive knowledge of SEDAR, SEDI and EDGAR filings, as well as News Release dissemination. “Whistleblowing Services have become very popular with public issuers over the last few years as they look for a “one stop” solution in response to National Instrument 52-110. Our platform is known for being simple, efficient, and very cost-effective. It’s a service that can easily be added for Odyssey’s existing transfer agent clients or used as a standalone solution.”

“We’re very excited to offer Whistleblower Services to our clients across Canada and in the United States. Anytime we can make life simple and easy for our clients, it feels like a win for us too.” said Jenna Kaye, CEO of Odyssey. “Adding a trusted, industry veteran like Colin to our team is invaluable to our business and we’re thrilled to have him join us.”

For more information, please visit: www.odysseytrust.com or email us at whistleblower@odysseytrust.com

About Odyssey

Odyssey is an independent trust and transfer agent with offices in Calgary, Vancouver and co-agents based in Toronto (Odyssey Transfer Inc.) and Denver, CO (Odyssey Transfer US Inc.).

For more information, please contact:

Corporate Services

Colin Moroney, Director | E: cmoroney@odysseytrust.com | T: 1-236-521-3762

Odyssey Trust Company

Jenna Kaye, CEO | E: jkaye@odysseytrust.com | T: 1-403-660-0192



