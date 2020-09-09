New York, Sept. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Wood Flooring Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p0197227/?utm_source=GNW

I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Wood Flooring Market Continues to Gain from Unrivaled Aesthetic

Appeal of Wood

Global Flooring Market by Type (2018): Percentage Breakdown of

Volume Sales by Type

Primary Advantages of Wood Flooring

Growth Drivers for the Wood Flooring Market: On a Scale of 1 -

10 (10 - High Impact; 1 - Low Impact)

Growth Dampeners for Wood Flooring Market: On a Scale of 1 - 10

(10 - High Impact; 1 - Low Impact)

Mega Trends Benefiting Market Demand Summarized

Major Demand Drivers for Wood Flooring (2018 & 2030): Urban

Population, Middle Class, Aging Population, and Single Person

Households

Global Households Breakdown by Type of Family: Percentage

Growth (%) over the Period 2018-2028

Global Market Outlook

Solid Wood to Occupy Prominent Market Share

Developing Countries to Drive Future Growth

Global Economic Scenario and Impact on Flooring Market

Global Economic Outlook: Real GDP Growth Rates in % by Country

/Region for the Years 2018 through 2021

Recovery in Construction Activity: An Important Growth Driver

Projected Increase in Construction Investments Favors Wood

Flooring Market: World Construction Industry (in US$ Trillion)

for the Years 2017, 2019 & 2022

Construction Industry Worldwide: Percentage CAGR of

Construction Output by Region for the Period 2013-2017 and

2018-2023

Growth in the Global Construction Market by Sector: 2015-2022

Recent Market Activity

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Global Competitor Market Shares

Wood Flooring Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide

(in %): 2019

Competition

Market Participants Focus on Added Value to Gain Share

Aggressive Marketing: A Critical Factor for Sustenance of

Hardwood Flooring



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

AHF LLC

Barlinek SA (Poland)

Beaulieu International Group (Belgium)

Boral Limited (Australia)

Brumark Corporation (USA)

Kahrs Group (Sweden)

Mannington Mills, Inc. (USA)

Mohawk Industries, Inc. (USA)

Shaw Industries Group, Inc. (USA)

SWISS KRONO Group (Switzerland)

Tarkett, Inc. (USA)



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

The ?Green? Image of Wood Flooring Lends Growth

Go Green: The New Mantra for Plywood Flooring Manufacturers

Increasing Adoption of Sustainable Floor Decorative Materials

Spurs Demand

Pre-Finish and Reclaimed Wood Gathers Momentum

Wood Flooring Industry Adopts Digitalization

Proliferation of Blogs and Design Shows: Key Factors Driving

Consumer Interest in Hardwood Flooring

Product Innovations Boost Growth

Residential Replacements: The Primary Demand Driver

Engineered Wood Finds Wider Preference

Advantages of Engineered Hardwood

Disadvantages

Long-Term Value to Homes Supports Demand for Hardwood Flooring

Advantages of Hardwood

Disadvantages

Hardwood Floorings Complementing Latest Interior Décor Trends

Noteworthy Wood Flooring Trends

Color Trends Summarized

Texture & Effect Trends Summarized

Finishes & Style Trends Summarized

Wooden Flooring Size Trends

Other Notable Wood Flooring Trends

Transitional Flooring: Flushed Hardwood and Tile in the Same Space

Innovations in Manufacturing Technologies to Promote Growth in

Wood Flooring

Growing Demand for Innovative Locking Systems for Easy

Installation of Floorings

Mass-Timber Construction Technique Offers Potential

Laminate Flooring: The Fast Emerging Substitute to Wood Flooring

Macro Trends Influencing Demand Dynamics

Exponential Increase in Global Urban Population

World Urban Population in Thousands: 1950-2050P

Degree of Urbanization Worldwide: Urban Population as a % of

Total Population by Geographic Region for the Years 1950,

1970, 1990, 2018, 2030 and 2050

Percentage of Urban Population in Select Countries for 2018,

2020, 2030, 2040 and 2050

Expanding Global Population

World Population (in Thousands) by Geographic Region for the

Years 2018, 2025, 2040, 2050

Top Countries Worldwide in Terms of Population in Millions for

the Years 1990, 2019 and 2050

Burgeoning Middle Class Population

Global Middle Class Population (In Million) by Region for the

Years 2020, 2025 and 2030

Global Middle Class Spending (US$ Trillion) by Region for the

Years 2020, 2025, 2030

Rising Standards of Living

PRODUCT OVERVIEW

Wood Flooring

Types of Wood Flooring

Solid Wood Flooring

Hardwood and Softwood Flooring

Engineered Wood Flooring



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

