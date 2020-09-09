New York, Sept. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Wood Flooring Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p0197227/?utm_source=GNW
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Wood Flooring Market Continues to Gain from Unrivaled Aesthetic
Appeal of Wood
Global Flooring Market by Type (2018): Percentage Breakdown of
Volume Sales by Type
Primary Advantages of Wood Flooring
Growth Drivers for the Wood Flooring Market: On a Scale of 1 -
10 (10 - High Impact; 1 - Low Impact)
Growth Dampeners for Wood Flooring Market: On a Scale of 1 - 10
(10 - High Impact; 1 - Low Impact)
Mega Trends Benefiting Market Demand Summarized
Major Demand Drivers for Wood Flooring (2018 & 2030): Urban
Population, Middle Class, Aging Population, and Single Person
Households
Global Households Breakdown by Type of Family: Percentage
Growth (%) over the Period 2018-2028
Global Market Outlook
Solid Wood to Occupy Prominent Market Share
Developing Countries to Drive Future Growth
Global Economic Scenario and Impact on Flooring Market
Global Economic Outlook: Real GDP Growth Rates in % by Country
/Region for the Years 2018 through 2021
Recovery in Construction Activity: An Important Growth Driver
Projected Increase in Construction Investments Favors Wood
Flooring Market: World Construction Industry (in US$ Trillion)
for the Years 2017, 2019 & 2022
Construction Industry Worldwide: Percentage CAGR of
Construction Output by Region for the Period 2013-2017 and
2018-2023
Growth in the Global Construction Market by Sector: 2015-2022
Recent Market Activity
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
Global Competitor Market Shares
Wood Flooring Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide
(in %): 2019
Competition
Market Participants Focus on Added Value to Gain Share
Aggressive Marketing: A Critical Factor for Sustenance of
Hardwood Flooring
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
AHF LLC
Barlinek SA (Poland)
Beaulieu International Group (Belgium)
Boral Limited (Australia)
Brumark Corporation (USA)
Kahrs Group (Sweden)
Mannington Mills, Inc. (USA)
Mohawk Industries, Inc. (USA)
Shaw Industries Group, Inc. (USA)
SWISS KRONO Group (Switzerland)
Tarkett, Inc. (USA)
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
The ?Green? Image of Wood Flooring Lends Growth
Go Green: The New Mantra for Plywood Flooring Manufacturers
Increasing Adoption of Sustainable Floor Decorative Materials
Spurs Demand
Pre-Finish and Reclaimed Wood Gathers Momentum
Wood Flooring Industry Adopts Digitalization
Proliferation of Blogs and Design Shows: Key Factors Driving
Consumer Interest in Hardwood Flooring
Product Innovations Boost Growth
Residential Replacements: The Primary Demand Driver
Engineered Wood Finds Wider Preference
Advantages of Engineered Hardwood
Disadvantages
Long-Term Value to Homes Supports Demand for Hardwood Flooring
Advantages of Hardwood
Disadvantages
Hardwood Floorings Complementing Latest Interior Décor Trends
Noteworthy Wood Flooring Trends
Color Trends Summarized
Texture & Effect Trends Summarized
Finishes & Style Trends Summarized
Wooden Flooring Size Trends
Other Notable Wood Flooring Trends
Transitional Flooring: Flushed Hardwood and Tile in the Same Space
Innovations in Manufacturing Technologies to Promote Growth in
Wood Flooring
Growing Demand for Innovative Locking Systems for Easy
Installation of Floorings
Mass-Timber Construction Technique Offers Potential
Laminate Flooring: The Fast Emerging Substitute to Wood Flooring
Macro Trends Influencing Demand Dynamics
Exponential Increase in Global Urban Population
World Urban Population in Thousands: 1950-2050P
Degree of Urbanization Worldwide: Urban Population as a % of
Total Population by Geographic Region for the Years 1950,
1970, 1990, 2018, 2030 and 2050
Percentage of Urban Population in Select Countries for 2018,
2020, 2030, 2040 and 2050
Expanding Global Population
World Population (in Thousands) by Geographic Region for the
Years 2018, 2025, 2040, 2050
Top Countries Worldwide in Terms of Population in Millions for
the Years 1990, 2019 and 2050
Burgeoning Middle Class Population
Global Middle Class Population (In Million) by Region for the
Years 2020, 2025 and 2030
Global Middle Class Spending (US$ Trillion) by Region for the
Years 2020, 2025, 2030
Rising Standards of Living
PRODUCT OVERVIEW
Wood Flooring
Types of Wood Flooring
Solid Wood Flooring
Hardwood and Softwood Flooring
Engineered Wood Flooring
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for Wood Flooring by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years
2020 through 2027
Table 2: World Historic Review for Wood Flooring by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Wood Flooring by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 4: World Current & Future Analysis for Engineered Wood by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years
2020 through 2027
Table 5: World Historic Review for Engineered Wood by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years
2012 through 2019
Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Engineered Wood by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 7: World Current & Future Analysis for Solid Wood by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years
2020 through 2027
Table 8: World Historic Review for Solid Wood by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Solid Wood by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 10: World Current & Future Analysis for Residential by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years
2020 through 2027
Table 11: World Historic Review for Residential by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Residential by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 13: World Current & Future Analysis for Industrial by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years
2020 through 2027
Table 14: World Historic Review for Industrial by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Industrial by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 16: World Current & Future Analysis for Commercial by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years
2020 through 2027
Table 17: World Historic Review for Commercial by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Commercial by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Newer Technology and Trends in Hardwood Flooring Drive Healthy
Market Growth
US Wood Flooring Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019
Hardwood Trends in the US Summarized
US Wood Flooring Market by Species (2019): Percentage Breakdown
of Species Installed for Brazilian Cherry, Maple, Red Oak,
White Oak, and Others
Numerous Benefits over Solid Hardwood Drive Demand for
Engineered Wood Flooring
Engineered Wood Flooring Dominates US Wood Flooring Marke
Engineered Wood Offer More Opportunities for Innovation in Design
Increasing Competition for Hardwood Flooring from Laminate,
LVT, and WPC
Other Growth Mitigating Factors
Cork & Bamboo Attempt a Comeback
Despite Challenges, Optimistic Outlook Projected for Hardwood
Flooring
Construction Activity: A Major Market Growth Determinant in the US
Uptrend in Construction Activity Offers Growth Opportunities
Table 27: Construction Industry in the US by Sector
(2017-2022): Breakdown of Value (US$ Million) for Residential
Buildings, Non-Residential Buildings, and Non-Building
Structures
US Non-Residential Construction Market by Segment (2019):
Percentage Breakdown of Investments for Commercial & Office,
Industrial & Others, and Institutional
US Private Non-Residential Construction Market by Sector (2019):
Percentage Breakdown of Construction Spend for Commercial,
Communication, Education, Healthcare, Lodging, Manufacturing,
Office, Power, and Others
Number of Housing Starts by Type - Single-Family Units and
Multi-Family Units in Thousands in the US (2014-2019)
US Wood Flooring Market by End-Use Sector (2019): Percentage
Breakdown of Sales for Commercial New Construction, Commercial
Replacement, Residential New Construction, Residential
Replacement, and Others
Residential Replacement Market Dominates Wood Flooring Demand
Noteworthy Wood Flooring Design & Format Trends
Green Buildings to Drive Future Growth
Number of LEED-Certified Projects in the United States (2010-2018)
Wood Floor Finishing Trends
Wood Floor Pattern and Layout Trends
Migration from Shiny and Sleek Products to Warm and Attractive
Wood Flooring Types
US Flooring Market: A Macro Perspective
US Flooring Market by Flooring Type (2019): Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for Carpets and Rugs; Hardwood
Flooring; Laminate; Luxury Vinyl Tile; Stone Flooring; Vinyl
Sheet & Floor Tile; Wall Tile & Ceramic Floor; and Others
US Flooring Market by Type (2019): Percentage Breakdown of
Volume Sales for Carpets and Rugs; Hardwood Flooring;
Laminate; Luxury Vinyl Tile; Stone Flooring; Vinyl Sheet &
Floor Tile; Wall Tile & Ceramic Floor; and Others
Wood Flooring Texture Trends
Market Analytics
Table 19: USA Current & Future Analysis for Wood Flooring by
Product Segment - Engineered Wood and Solid Wood - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2020
through 2027
Table 20: USA Historic Review for Wood Flooring by Product
Segment - Engineered Wood and Solid Wood Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through
2019
Table 21: USA 15-Year Perspective for Wood Flooring by Product
Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Engineered
Wood and Solid Wood for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 22: USA Current & Future Analysis for Wood Flooring by
End-Use - Residential, Industrial and Commercial - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2020
through 2027
Table 23: USA Historic Review for Wood Flooring by End-Use -
Residential, Industrial and Commercial Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through
2019
Table 24: USA 15-Year Perspective for Wood Flooring by End-Use -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Residential,
Industrial and Commercial for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
CANADA
Healthy Economic Landscape Establishes Canada as a Lucrative
Market
Hard-Surface Flooring Gain Traction
Floor Coverings Market in Canada by Type (2019): Percentage
Share Breakdown for Carpets & Rugs; Ceramics; Vinyl, Linoleum
& Rubber; Wood & Laminates, and Other Non-Resilient Flooring
Canadian Housing Sector: An Overview
Canadian Housing Market (2010-2019): Housing Starts in ’000 Units
Environmental Concerns and Ethical Issues
Innovation: Key to Survival in the Marketplace
Rising Imports of Wood Flooring from China Threatens Domestic
Manufacturers
Market Analytics
Table 25: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Wood Flooring by
Product Segment - Engineered Wood and Solid Wood - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2020
through 2027
Table 26: Canada Historic Review for Wood Flooring by Product
Segment - Engineered Wood and Solid Wood Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through
2019
Table 27: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Wood Flooring by
Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Engineered Wood and Solid Wood for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 28: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Wood Flooring by
End-Use - Residential, Industrial and Commercial - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2020
through 2027
Table 29: Canada Historic Review for Wood Flooring by End-Use -
Residential, Industrial and Commercial Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through
2019
Table 30: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Wood Flooring by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Residential,
Industrial and Commercial for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
JAPAN
Changing Consumer Preference Driving Wood Flooring Market Growth
Steady Growth in Housing Starts Augur Well for Market Demand
Housing Starts (in Thousand Units) in Japan for the Years 2010
through 2018
Market Analytics
Table 31: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Wood Flooring by
Product Segment - Engineered Wood and Solid Wood - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2020
through 2027
Table 32: Japan Historic Review for Wood Flooring by Product
Segment - Engineered Wood and Solid Wood Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through
2019
Table 33: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Wood Flooring by
Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Engineered Wood and Solid Wood for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 34: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Wood Flooring by
End-Use - Residential, Industrial and Commercial - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2020
through 2027
Table 35: Japan Historic Review for Wood Flooring by End-Use -
Residential, Industrial and Commercial Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through
2019
Table 36: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Wood Flooring by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Residential,
Industrial and Commercial for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
CHINA
Floor Covering Market in China: An Overview
Floor Coverings Volume Market in China (% Share): 2020
Rapid Urbanization in China to Boost Demand for Wood Flooring
Urbanization in China (2011-2020): Percentage Share of Total
Population Living in Cities
Market Analytics
Table 37: China Current & Future Analysis for Wood Flooring by
Product Segment - Engineered Wood and Solid Wood - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2020
through 2027
Table 38: China Historic Review for Wood Flooring by Product
Segment - Engineered Wood and Solid Wood Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through
2019
Table 39: China 15-Year Perspective for Wood Flooring by
Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Engineered Wood and Solid Wood for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 40: China Current & Future Analysis for Wood Flooring by
End-Use - Residential, Industrial and Commercial - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2020
through 2027
Table 41: China Historic Review for Wood Flooring by End-Use -
Residential, Industrial and Commercial Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through
2019
Table 42: China 15-Year Perspective for Wood Flooring by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Residential,
Industrial and Commercial for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
EUROPE
Europe Continues to Offer Stable Opportunities to Wood Flooring
Products
European Flooring Market by Type (In Volume %): 2020
Market Analytics
Table 43: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Wood Flooring by
Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia
and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2020 through 2027
Table 44: Europe Historic Review for Wood Flooring by
Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia
and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 45: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Wood Flooring by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe
Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 46: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Wood Flooring by
Product Segment - Engineered Wood and Solid Wood - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2020
through 2027
Table 47: Europe Historic Review for Wood Flooring by Product
Segment - Engineered Wood and Solid Wood Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through
2019
Table 48: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Wood Flooring by
Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Engineered Wood and Solid Wood for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 49: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Wood Flooring by
End-Use - Residential, Industrial and Commercial - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2020
through 2027
Table 50: Europe Historic Review for Wood Flooring by End-Use -
Residential, Industrial and Commercial Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through
2019
Table 51: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Wood Flooring by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Residential,
Industrial and Commercial for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
FRANCE
Table 52: France Current & Future Analysis for Wood Flooring by
Product Segment - Engineered Wood and Solid Wood - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2020
through 2027
Table 53: France Historic Review for Wood Flooring by Product
Segment - Engineered Wood and Solid Wood Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through
2019
Table 54: France 15-Year Perspective for Wood Flooring by
Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Engineered Wood and Solid Wood for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 55: France Current & Future Analysis for Wood Flooring by
End-Use - Residential, Industrial and Commercial - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2020
through 2027
Table 56: France Historic Review for Wood Flooring by End-Use -
Residential, Industrial and Commercial Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through
2019
Table 57: France 15-Year Perspective for Wood Flooring by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Residential,
Industrial and Commercial for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
GERMANY
Table 58: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Wood Flooring
by Product Segment - Engineered Wood and Solid Wood -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the
Years 2020 through 2027
Table 59: Germany Historic Review for Wood Flooring by Product
Segment - Engineered Wood and Solid Wood Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through
2019
Table 60: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Wood Flooring by
Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Engineered Wood and Solid Wood for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 61: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Wood Flooring
by End-Use - Residential, Industrial and Commercial -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the
Years 2020 through 2027
Table 62: Germany Historic Review for Wood Flooring by End-Use -
Residential, Industrial and Commercial Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through
2019
Table 63: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Wood Flooring by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Residential,
Industrial and Commercial for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
ITALY
Table 64: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Wood Flooring by
Product Segment - Engineered Wood and Solid Wood - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2020
through 2027
Table 65: Italy Historic Review for Wood Flooring by Product
Segment - Engineered Wood and Solid Wood Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through
2019
Table 66: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Wood Flooring by
Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Engineered Wood and Solid Wood for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 67: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Wood Flooring by
End-Use - Residential, Industrial and Commercial - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2020
through 2027
Table 68: Italy Historic Review for Wood Flooring by End-Use -
Residential, Industrial and Commercial Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through
2019
Table 69: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Wood Flooring by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Residential,
Industrial and Commercial for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 70: UK Current & Future Analysis for Wood Flooring by
Product Segment - Engineered Wood and Solid Wood - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2020
through 2027
Table 71: UK Historic Review for Wood Flooring by Product
Segment - Engineered Wood and Solid Wood Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through
2019
Table 72: UK 15-Year Perspective for Wood Flooring by Product
Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Engineered
Wood and Solid Wood for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 73: UK Current & Future Analysis for Wood Flooring by
End-Use - Residential, Industrial and Commercial - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2020
through 2027
Table 74: UK Historic Review for Wood Flooring by End-Use -
Residential, Industrial and Commercial Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through
2019
Table 75: UK 15-Year Perspective for Wood Flooring by End-Use -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Residential, Industrial
and Commercial for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
SPAIN
Table 76: Spain Current & Future Analysis for Wood Flooring by
Product Segment - Engineered Wood and Solid Wood - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2020
through 2027
Table 77: Spain Historic Review for Wood Flooring by Product
Segment - Engineered Wood and Solid Wood Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through
2019
Table 78: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Wood Flooring by
Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Engineered Wood and Solid Wood for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 79: Spain Current & Future Analysis for Wood Flooring by
End-Use - Residential, Industrial and Commercial - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2020
through 2027
Table 80: Spain Historic Review for Wood Flooring by End-Use -
Residential, Industrial and Commercial Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through
2019
Table 81: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Wood Flooring by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Residential,
Industrial and Commercial for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
RUSSIA
Table 82: Russia Current & Future Analysis for Wood Flooring by
Product Segment - Engineered Wood and Solid Wood - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2020
through 2027
Table 83: Russia Historic Review for Wood Flooring by Product
Segment - Engineered Wood and Solid Wood Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through
2019
Table 84: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Wood Flooring by
Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Engineered Wood and Solid Wood for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 85: Russia Current & Future Analysis for Wood Flooring by
End-Use - Residential, Industrial and Commercial - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2020
through 2027
Table 86: Russia Historic Review for Wood Flooring by End-Use -
Residential, Industrial and Commercial Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through
2019
Table 87: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Wood Flooring by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Residential,
Industrial and Commercial for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 88: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for Wood
Flooring by Product Segment - Engineered Wood and Solid Wood -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the
Years 2020 through 2027
Table 89: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Wood Flooring by
Product Segment - Engineered Wood and Solid Wood Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years
2012 through 2019
Table 90: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Wood Flooring
by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Engineered Wood and Solid Wood for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 91: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for Wood
Flooring by End-Use - Residential, Industrial and Commercial -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the
Years 2020 through 2027
Table 92: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Wood Flooring by
End-Use - Residential, Industrial and Commercial Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years
2012 through 2019
Table 93: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Wood Flooring
by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Residential, Industrial and Commercial for the Years 2012, 2020 &
2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Encouraging Construction Activity in Asia Bodes Well for the
Industry
Urbanization Rate in Asia-Pacific (2018-2048): Percentage Share
of Total Population Living in Cities
Asia-Pacific Volume Market for Flooring by Type (% Share): 2020
Market Analytics
Table 94: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Wood
Flooring by Geographic Region - Australia, India, South Korea
and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2020 through 2027
Table 95: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Wood Flooring by
Geographic Region - Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of
Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 96: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Wood Flooring by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets
for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 97: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Wood
Flooring by Product Segment - Engineered Wood and Solid Wood -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the
Years 2020 through 2027
Table 98: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Wood Flooring by
Product Segment - Engineered Wood and Solid Wood Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years
2012 through 2019
Table 99: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Wood Flooring by
Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Engineered Wood and Solid Wood for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 100: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Wood
Flooring by End-Use - Residential, Industrial and Commercial -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the
Years 2020 through 2027
Table 101: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Wood Flooring by
End-Use - Residential, Industrial and Commercial Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years
2012 through 2019
Table 102: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Wood Flooring
by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Residential, Industrial and Commercial for the Years 2012, 2020 &
2027
AUSTRALIA
Table 103: Australia Current & Future Analysis for Wood
Flooring by Product Segment - Engineered Wood and Solid Wood -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the
Years 2020 through 2027
Table 104: Australia Historic Review for Wood Flooring by
Product Segment - Engineered Wood and Solid Wood Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years
2012 through 2019
Table 105: Australia 15-Year Perspective for Wood Flooring by
Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Engineered Wood and Solid Wood for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 106: Australia Current & Future Analysis for Wood
Flooring by End-Use - Residential, Industrial and Commercial -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the
Years 2020 through 2027
Table 107: Australia Historic Review for Wood Flooring by
End-Use - Residential, Industrial and Commercial Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years
2012 through 2019
Table 108: Australia 15-Year Perspective for Wood Flooring by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Residential,
Industrial and Commercial for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
INDIA
Untapped Rural and Underpenetrated Urban Markets Drive Strong
Growth
Percentage Share Breakdown of Indian Households by Income Group
(2018 & 2025)
Major Growth Drivers Summarized
Spurt in Residential and Commercial Construction in Tier-2 and
Tier-3 Cities
Market Analytics
Table 109: India Current & Future Analysis for Wood Flooring by
Product Segment - Engineered Wood and Solid Wood - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2020
through 2027
Table 110: India Historic Review for Wood Flooring by Product
Segment - Engineered Wood and Solid Wood Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through
2019
Table 111: India 15-Year Perspective for Wood Flooring by
Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Engineered Wood and Solid Wood for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 112: India Current & Future Analysis for Wood Flooring by
End-Use - Residential, Industrial and Commercial - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2020
through 2027
Table 113: India Historic Review for Wood Flooring by End-Use -
