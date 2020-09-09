



Launch of MISTI, a modular platform for instruments

Spineway, specialized in the treatment of severe disorders of the spine, announces the launch of a new concept: MISTI (acronym for Minimally Invasive Spine Total Instrumentation).

It is a new modular platform for instruments used in the treatment of spinal disorders based on the Mont Blanc MIS pedicle screw, which allows surgeons to choose, mix and match various instrument kits within the platform prior to surgery in order to create the best approach possible for each patient.

Including the Mont Blanc MIS pedicle screw in a new platform allows for the wide and streamlined use thereof, and decreases the number of different instruments needed for an operation.





After the publication of a clinical study demonstrating the quality of the Mont-Blanc 3D+ instruments, SPINEWAY continues to prove its ability to innovate by developing products adapted to meet the needs of surgeons and their patients’ pathologies.





Spineway will present MISTI for the first time at the French Spinal Surgery Society (SFCR) annual conference held on 25 to 27 September in Dijon (France) (booth no. 32).





Upcoming: 27 October 2020 – 2020 half-year results

Spineway designs, manufactures and markets innovative implants and surgical instruments for treating severe disorders of the spinal column.

Spineway has an international network of over 50 independent distributors and 90% of its revenue comes from exports.

Spineway, which is eligible for investment through FCPIs (French unit trusts specializing in innovation), has received the OSEO Excellence award since 2011 and has won the Deloitte Fast 50 award (2011). Rhône Alpes INPI Patent Innovation award (2013) – INPI Talent award (2015).

Contacts :

