Turnover 3rd quarter 2020 (May – July): € 66 M (-37,1 %)1

Good activity from the gradual reopening of the establishments

Decrease in 9 months turnover of 23.6 % at € 249.6 M









Paris, 9th September 2020, 06:00 pm - Groupe Partouche, one of the European gaming leaders, published today its consolidated turnover for the 3rd quarter of the fiscal year 2020 (May - July).

Let it be reminded as a preamble:

all the Group's casinos were closed until 2 nd June (a minimum), thus affecting the activity for the quarter by 32 days,

June (a minimum), thus affecting the activity for the quarter by 32 days, the establishments were reopened gradually. French casinos reopened on 2nd June. At that date, only slot machines and electronic traditional games were authorized, with table games resuming activity on 22nd June. Abroad, Swiss casinos only reopened on 6th June and the Ostend casino in Belgium on 1st July.

3rd quarter resilient activity

At the end of 3rd quarter 2020, Gross Gaming Revenue (GGR) reached € 109.1 M (-33,7 %).

In France, the GGR stands at € 87.9 M. The 36.4 % decrease is the result of the closure of casinos in May, a phased resumption of the full range of games and the fact that the table games operations are made more complex by physical distancing and the strict sanitary rules implemented by the Group in order to guarantee the safety of its employees and customers.

However, in July, the only full month of operation, attendance increased by almost 2% and the GGR was generally stable over the same period (-0.5 %), despite the necessary health measures put in place.

Abroad, the very strong increase in the GGR from online games and sports betting in Belgium (+67.5 %) made it possible to limit the decline in the Group’s GGR to -19.7 % at € 21.3 M.

After levies, the Net Gaming Revenue (NGR) came to € 56.3 M (-27.3 %).

Globally, 3rd quarter turnover was € 66.0 M, down by -37.1 % (after -46.0 % in 2nd quarter 2020) and cumulative revenue for 9 months at € 249.6 M, a more limited contraction of -23.6%, with a decrease of -19.8% in NGR at € 206 M.

Award of concessions in Belgium

Groupe Partouche has won the call for tenders to operate the Middelkerke casino in Belgium, as of 2022.

On 31st July 2020, the Belgian Council of State once again decided to suspend the decision issued early 2019, to award the Ostend casino to the IGK company.

Upcoming events:

Turnover 4th quarter 2020: Wednesday 9th December 2020, after Paris stock market close

Income fiscal year at 31st October 2020: Wednesday 27th January 2021, after Paris stock market close

Groupe Partouche was established in 1973 and has grown to become one of the market leaders in Europe in its business sector. Listed on the stock exchange, it operates casinos, a gaming club, hotels, restaurants, spas and golf courses. The Group operates 42 casinos and employs nearly 4,200 people. It is well known for innovating and testing the games of tomorrow, which allows it to be confident about its future, while aiming to strengthen its leading position and continue to enhance its profitability. Groupe Partouche was floated on the stock exchange in 1995, and is listed on Euronext Paris, Compartment

ISIN: FR0012612646 - Reuters: PARP.PA - Bloomberg: PARP:FP

ANNEX

1- Consolidated turnover

In €M 2020 2019 Variation 1st quarter 126.7 116.6 8.6% 2nd quarter 56.9 105.3 -46.0% 3rd quarter 66.0 104.9 -37.1% Total consolidated turnover 249.6 326.8 -23.6%

2- Construction of consolidated turnover

2.1 – 3rd quarter

In €M 2020 2019 Variation Gross gaming revenue (GGR) 109.1 164.6 -33.7% Levies -52.8 -87.1 -39.4% Net gaming revenue (NGR) 56.3 77.5 -27.3% Turnover excluding NGR 10.0 28.3 -64.6% Fidelity programme -0.4 -0.8 -56.0% Total consolidated turnover 66.0 104.9 -37.1%

2.2 – Aggregate 9 months

In €M 2020 2019 Variation Gross gaming revenue (GGR) 370.8 494.0 -24.9% Levies -164.8 -237.2 -30.5% Net gaming revenue (NGR) 206.0 256.8 -19.8% Turnover excluding NGR 45.2 72.5 -37.6% Fidelity programme -1.6 -2.5 -34.6% Total consolidated turnover 249.6 326.8 -23.6%

3- Breakdown of turnover by activity

3.1 – 3rd quarter

In €M 2020 2019 Variation Casinos 58.3 93.0 -37.3% Hotels 0.7 3.0 -75.3% Other 7.0 8.9 -21.9% Total consolidated turnover 66.0 104.9 -37.1%

3.2 – Aggregate 9 months

In €M 2020 2019 Variation Casinos 226.9 298.5 -24.0% Hotels 2.7 5.8 -54.5% Other 20.0 22.5 -11.0% Total consolidated turnover 249.6 326.8 -23.6%

4- Glossary

The "Gross Gaming Revenue" corresponds to the sum of the various operated games, after deduction of the payment of the winnings to the players. This amount is debited of the "levies" (i.e. tax to the State, the city halls, CSG, CRDS). The «Gross Gaming Revenue» after deduction of the levies, becomes the "Net Gaming Revenue ", a component of the turnover.









1 Note: variations are calculated relative to the same reference period of the previous year, unless otherwise stated.







