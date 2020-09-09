Voisins-Le-Bretonneux, 9 September 2020 at 18H

Matthew (Matt) GIBSON (52): International Business Development Director Orege.

Matt brings to Orege 30 years of management and business development experience in the water industry in over 60 countries throughout Europe, The Americas, Asia and the Middle East, including a wealth of experience in the USA and the UK. He is based in the UK.

Starting out in technical roles at Ashbrook Simon-Hartley, a pioneer and worldwide leader in belt filter presses and other sludge treatment equipment, Matt progressed through engineering, sales and senior management roles to become CEO of that business. Following Alfa Laval’s acquisition of Ashbrook Simon-Hartley some 7 years ago, Matt was appointed Global Business Development Manager. During his time at Ashbrook Simon-Hartley and Alfa Laval Matt achieved first capital sales for those businesses in some 20 new countries.

Matt already knew our local team in the UK and was very impressed with Orege’s technology and excited by the challenge ahead. Although he made his decision to join Orege at the end of 2019, Matt was not completely operational in his role until this summer because of the constraints arising from the coronavirus crisis earlier in the year. His network and vast knowledge and experience of the international water sector, both technical and commercial, constitute a tremendous asset for Orege’s commercial development of Orege solutions, not only in its present key markets such as the USA and the UK, but also in new territories.

Eddie JOHNSON (48): Chief Executive Officer Orege North America Inc.

Eddie has been promoted to CEO of Orege North America Inc. after 4 years as Vice President of Operations including 6 months of transitioning to the CEO role. Eddie is based in Atlanta.

He brings over 25 years of experience in various management and leadership roles covering project management and execution, engineering and business development. Eddie was drawn to the water industry and before joining Orege North America Inc. Eddie spent some 4 years at wastewater engineering companies, including BCR Environment, where he managed multidisciplinary teams to complete 19 wastewater and dewatering projects for municipal clients in the USA.

Announcing the appointments, Pascal Gendrot, CEO of Orège said: “I am thrilled to welcome to Orège’s senior management team, highly skilled and experienced men who will be key team players in helping us to drive our future development and to achieve our ambitions. Their commitment, in the current unpredictable context, is another mark of confidence in our technology and our growth potential.”

