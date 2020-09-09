San Diego, CA, Sept. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Integrated Partners , a national financial planning and registered investment advisory firm, is pleased to announce a partnership with Duffy Kruspodin (DK) LLP, a southern California accountancy. The combination of DK and Integrated is the latest union of financial specialists under the Integrated CPA Alliance, a program that has aligned CPAs and financial advisors together since 1996 in service to high net worth and business owner clients.

The newly formed partnership is led by Josh Bodenstadt, CPA for DK, and Kris Lindley, CFP, for Integrated and will operate as DK Wealth Management, LLC.

“When financial advisors and CPAs join forces for the benefit of their complex, high net worth and business-owner clients, it’s a win-win-win,” said Paul Saganey, founder and CEO, Integrated. “A large part of the Integrated Partners model, if not the cornerstone of the entire model, is our unique ability to identify synergies between advisors and CPAs, and then to facilitate their ongoing collaboration on behalf of clients – we’ve been doing it for twenty-five years. The benefits to all parties are undeniable.”

The announcement of the partnership coincides with DK’s celebration of thirty years in business. The CPA firm has consistently ranked among the top firms in southern California and has perennially earned high praise from business owner clients.

“As CPAs for businesses and families with complex financial needs, suffice to say we take an immense amount of pride in our ability to serve those clients as true partners,” said Josh Bodenstadt, partner, DK. “We don’t refer clients to other professionals lightly and when we do, we’re watching like a hawk – our reputation is of paramount importance. Integrated and Kris Lindley in particular impressed us from the outset, and they have delivered for us, and our most trusted client relationships.”

Lindley adds: “I made the decision to join Integrated in large part because of the opportunity to partner with CPA partners – when you are trusted to deliver for another firm’s longstanding clients, there can be no half-measures, nor nebulous promises. Failure is not an option. With Integrated riding shotgun and DK involved every step of the way, we’ve formed what I consider to be an elite team of financial professionals with one mission – delivering the very best fiduciary client care available.

DK has offices in Woodland Hills, Beverly Hills, and the San Diego area, with one hundred and eighty (180) employees and fifteen partners. Integrated, headquartered in Boston, and with a regional sub-headquarters in San Diego, is home to one hundred and fifty (150) financial advisors and one hundred and twenty-seven (127) CPA firm partners. The Integrated CPA Alliance was formed in 1996 and has acted as an advisor/CPA growth-catalyst ever since.

About Integrated Partners

Since 1996, Integrated Partners has been helping financial advisors to achieve their entrepreneurial vision. We offer comprehensive business building services, designed with the truly independent advisor in mind. With one hundred and fifty advisors, one hundred and twenty-seven CPAs and forty-five regional offices across the United States, and more than seven billion in brokerage and advisory assets, Integrated has built our reputation advisor by advisor, client by client. Constructed and grown upon a foundation of empowerment, integrity, and trust, we believe in the incredible power that financial advisors have to make a positive impact on people’s lives. Integrated supports advisors by offering a completely customizable open architecture business environment: technology, investment management, advanced planning, CPA partner program, family office platform, custody, marketing, public relations, M&A, succession planning and comprehensive business counsel.

About Duffy Kruspodin

Duffy Kruspodin, LLP has been providing personalized financial guidance to local individuals and businesses for more than 30 years. We hire seasoned tax and accounting professionals who are driven and dedicated to helping our clients plan for the future and succeed in their industries. With locations in both San Diego and Los Angeles, plus several international affiliations, our team of experts is committed to personally supporting your needs and financial goals to keep your business moving forward. We take the stress off your plate so you can concentrate on what you do best and continue to move with positive momentum.

Our firm was founded in 1990 and since then, we’ve grown into four locations with a team of more than 180 individuals. With multiple locations in Southern California, we are regional leaders and trusted advisors in financial, tax and accounting services and can provide personal, financial guidance with a local perspective.

The financial consultants of Integrated Partners are also registered representatives with, and securities offered through LPL Financial, Member FINRA/SIPC. Investment advice offered through Integrated Financial Partners, a registered investment advisor and separate entity.

We believe in advisors, and CPAs and have been connecting them successfully for twenty-five years. We’ve proven it to them. Let us prove it to you.

