ORINDA, Calif., Sept. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Northern California trust and estate law boutique Hartog, Baer & Hand has added Andrew Zabronsky as a Partner and Anthony Matricciani as a Senior Associate. The two litigators are joined by paralegal Jody Schnell. All were formerly with San Francisco’s Evans, Latham & Campisi.



“Adding this high caliber group is a huge coup for HBH but an even bigger win for our clients facing trust or estate litigation,” said Managing Principal Margaret Hand. “Andy and Anthony have a deep knowledge of the law, a strong work ethic and the kind of client commitment that makes them a great fit with our litigation team.”

For nearly 30 years, Zabronsky has focused exclusively on all aspects of trust and estate litigation, from prosecuting claims by disinherited beneficiaries to defending financial institutions in national class actions, and everything in between. The author of the “Breach of Trust” chapter in California Trust and Probate Litigation, CEB’s two-volume practice guide, Zabronsky also has a strong background in fiduciary litigation. Recent practice highlights include obtaining probate court orders for treble damages against a trustee found liable for financial elder abuse and disinheriting beneficiaries from a $10 million bequest for filing a trust contest without probable cause.

Zabronsky was a member of the Executive Committee of the Trusts and Estates Section of the California Lawyers Association (TEXCOM), Chair of its Litigation Committee, and Editor of its scholarly journal, Trusts and Estates Quarterly. He has written numerous articles and lectured extensively to professional organizations and groups regarding trust and estate litigation, including to a large audience of probate judges and court staff for the Educational Division of the Administrative Office of the Courts.

Named in The Best Lawyers in America© and Super Lawyers© every year for more than a decade, Zabronsky’s achievements have been widely recognized. He earned his J.D. from U.C. Hastings College of the Law (1984) and his B.A., cum laude, from Union College (1980).

Matricciani has nearly two decades of experience representing beneficiaries, heirs, fiduciaries and interested persons in trust litigation, will contests, financial elder abuse litigation and conservatorship proceedings. He handles evidentiary hearings and trials and has cross-examined hundreds of witnesses. Matricciani also has successfully represented clients in administrative law proceedings; contract, tort and real estate litigation; and partnership disputes. He earned his J.D. from the University of Maryland School of Law (2000) and his B.A. from Johns Hopkins University (1996).

About Hartog, Baer & Hand, APC

Hartog, Baer & Hand is a 14-attorney trust and estate law firm featuring bar certified specialists in planning, administration, dispute resolution, litigation and taxation. Established in 1991, the firm serves clients throughout the greater Bay Area and California.

