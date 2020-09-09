MONTREAL, Sept. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MPV Exploration Inc. (“MPV” or the "Company") (CSE : MPV) is pleased to provide an update with respect to its proposed business combination (the “Transaction”) with Entheon Biomedical Corp. ("Entheon"), in connection with which the Company will (i) consolidate its issued and outstanding common shares (the "Consolidation") on the basis of one post-Consolidation common share (each, a "Share") for every three (3) pre-Consolidation common shares of the Company; (ii) acquire all of the issued and outstanding shares of Entheon pursuant to a three-cornered amalgamation (the “Amalgamation”) between Entheon and a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company (“Subco”) as a result of which each of the shareholders of Entheon (the “Entheon Shareholders”) will receive one (1) Share in exchange for each share held in the capital of Entheon (the “Exchange Ratio”); and (iii) change the name of the Company to “Entheon Biomedical Corp.” or such other name as determined by the Board of Directors of the Company and which is acceptable to the applicable regulatory authorities (the "Name Change"). The Transaction constitutes a "Fundamental Change" of the Company as defined by Canadian Securities Exchange (“CSE”) policies.



At its annual and special meeting of shareholders of MPV held on September 4, 2020 (the “Meeting”), management was pleased with the impressive shareholder engagement demonstrated by a vote more than 56 % of issued and outstanding shares. The requisite shareholder approval was received with respect to all matters considered at the Meeting including the election of directors, appointment of auditors, the Consolidation and the Name Change. In addition, Entheon has advised the Company that it also obtained all requisite shareholder approvals with respect to the Amalgamation at a meeting of the Entheon Shareholders held on September 4, 2020.

The details of the voting results are set out below:

Votes For Against Withheld Votes Director Number Percentage Number Percentage Number Percentage Jean-François Perras 9,931,030 98.16% 0 0 186,500 1.84% Jean Rainville 10,063,530 99.47% 0 0 54,000 0.53% Marc-André Lavoie 10,067,530 99.51% 0 0 50,000 0.49% Guy Charette 10,117,530 100.00% 0 0 0 0.00% Appointment of Auditors 10,181,530 100.00% 0 0 0 0.00% Share Consolidation 10,179,030 99.98% 2,500 0.02% 0 0.00% Change of Corporate Name 10,171,530 99.90% 10,000 0.10% 0 0.00%

The Company is also pleased to announce that Subco has completed its previously announced non-brokered private placement financing (the "Concurrent Financing”) in connection with the Transaction, pursuant to which it issued an aggregate of 4,117,886 subscription receipts at a price of C$0.375 (the “Subscription Receipts”) per Subscription Receipt to raise aggregate gross proceeds of $1,544,207.25. The gross proceeds of the Concurrent Financing were deposited in escrow on the closing date and shall be released to Subco upon MPV and Entheon having obtained the approval of the Fundamental Change by the CSE and completion of certain other administrative matters (the "Release Conditions"). Each Subscription Receipt will be deemed to be exchanged upon satisfaction of the Release Conditions without payment of any additional consideration, for one unit of Subco (each a “Unit”). Each Unit will be comprised of one Class A non-voting common share in the capital of Subco (each, a “Subco Class A Share”) and one-half of one share purchase warrant of Subco (each whole warrant, a “Subco Warrant”), which entitles the holder thereof to purchase a Subco Class A Share at a price of C$0.60 for a period of two years from the date the Subscription Receipts are converted into Units. Upon completion of the Amalgamation, the Subco Class A Shares and Subco Warrants shall be exchanged for equivalent securities of MPV based on the Exchange Ratio.

In connection with the Concurrent Offering, the Company paid certain cash finder’s fees, issued an aggregate of 37,500 finder’s units bearing the same terms as the Units, and issued an aggregate of 211,297 broker warrants, each of which is exercisable to acquire one Unit at an exercise price of $0.375 for a period of two years. The Subscription Receipts issued in the Concurrent Financing are subject to an indefinite hold period. Upon completion of the Amalgamation, it is anticipated that the securities of MPV issued in exchange for the Subco Class A Shares and Subco Warrants shall be free trading, subject to statutory control person distribution and escrow provisions, as applicable.

It is a condition of the closing of the Transaction that MPV shall have assigned or disposed of all existing mineral resource properties, including MPV’s rights under the option agreement dated March 31, 2017 between MPV and Les Ressources Tectonic Inc. as it relates to the UMEX project. In this regard, MPV entered into a binding agreement following a tender process on August 5, 2020 pursuant to which it has agreed to sell its interest in the UMEX project for a cash consideration of $278,000. The sale has been closed in escrow, pending completion of the Transaction.

Completion of the Transaction remains subject to a number of closing conditions, including the completion of the Consolidation, completion of the Name Change, and receipt of all applicable regulatory approvals. There can be no assurance that the proposed Transaction or other transactions described in this news release will be completed as proposed or at all. For further details, please refer to the press release of the Company dated July 2, 2020 available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

Listing Statement and Caution

Further details about the Transaction and the resulting issuer will be provided in a listing statement of the Company to be prepared and filed in respect of the Transaction. Investors are cautioned that, except as disclosed in the listing statement, any information released or received with respect to the Transaction may not be accurate or complete and should not be relied upon.

