In the consumer electronics sector, smartphones need long-lasting batteries; electronic wearables need cost-effective battery solutions; and consumer internet of things (IoT) to reach its full potential needs smart batteries. Consumerism, especially digital consumerism, is driving increased use of digital technology, tools and devices. This rise of digital consumers is supported by a host of factors such as rapid development of internet infrastructure; spread of mobile communication network technologies like 4G and 5G; falling cost of mobile data and voice tariffs; falling prices of smartphones and their rapid penetration. All of these factors have changed the way people consume digital goods and services, leading the way to rapid proliferation of digital devices and platforms. Deeper engagement with digital technologies is further being encouraged by concepts such as consumer IoT; smart homes; and home automation. Against this backdrop of the emergence of the modern digital consumer, the consumer electronics industry is poised to grow from US$322.8 billion in 2018 to over US$623.4 billion by 2024. This emerging opportunity brings batteries into the spotlight as a key enabler of the age of portable electronics and smart mobile computing.



Manufacturers are investing massive resources into developing new and efficient battery technologies, given the fact that advancements in portability and mobility in the field of telecommunications and computing are limited by battery power dynamics. There is growing pressure on developing energy-dense batteries especially against a backdrop where microprocessor performance has been increasing at a rate much higher than the annual gain in energy capacity in batteries. Growing environmental concerns over climate change is driving the development of green battery chemistries. Lithium battery ranks as the fastest growing type of primary battery supported by benefits such as high energy density; slower rate of self-discharge; low maintenance; smaller and lighter in form factor; low memory effect when compared to nickel-metal hydride rechargeable batteries; quick and rapid charging cycles; longer operating life and durability with the ability to withstand hundreds of charge-discharge cycles. Lithium polymer (LiPo) rechargeable batteries today represent the preferred power source for a wide range of consumer products including battery operated toys, PDAs, laptop computers, smartphones, MP3 players and GPS units, among numerous others. The United States, China and Europe represent large markets worldwide with a combined share of 60.5% of the market. China also ranks as the fastest growing market with a CAGR of 5.9% over the analysis period supported by factors such as strong economic growth; growing disposable incomes; rapidly digitalizing lifestyles of the growing base of affluent middle class population and resulting huge appetite for electronic goods. The country, with about two-fifth share of the global batteries output, ranks among the world’s leading suppliers of batteries.





1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Battery: An Introduction

Evolution of Battery over the Years: A Snapshot

Major Applications in Conjunction with Historical Developments

Consumer Batteries: Designed to Power Small, Portable Devices

Widely Used Consumer Batteries by Size: A Snapshot

A Brief Overview of Key Consumer Battery Types by Chemistry

Primary Alkaline Batteries

Primary Zinc Carbon (Zn-C) Batteries

Primary Lithium Batteries

Secondary Lithium Ion Batteries

A Comparative Review of Key Properties of Different Li-ion

Batteries

Li-Ion vs Ni-MH vs Ni-Cd: Key Technical Aspects

Secondary Nickel-Metal Hydride (Ni-MH) Batteries

Other Types

Consumer Batteries: Current Market Scenario and Outlook

While Developed Regions Remain Primary Revenue Contributors,

Developing Regions Exhibit Fast Paced Growth

World Consumer Batteries Market (2019 & 2025): Percentage

Breakdown of Revenues for Developed and Developing Regions

World Consumer Batteries Market - Geographic Regions Ranked by

CAGR (Revenues) for 2018-2025: China, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East, Africa, Europe, Canada, Japan, and USA

Emerging Technologies Offer Growth Opportunities

Market Dynamics Influenced by Economic Scenario

Real GDP Growth Rates in % by Country/Region for the Years 2017

through 2020

Key Industry Activities (2017-2019)

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Healthy Trajectory across Key Product Categories Sustains

Progressive Growth in Consumer Batteries Market

Global Consumer Electronics Market (In US$ Billion) for the

Years 2018 through 2024

Smartphones

Milestones in Mobile Phone Battery Domain: A Snapshot

Worldwide Smartphone Sales (in Million Units) by Geographic

Region/Country for the Years 2018 & 2022

Smartphone Adoption Worldwide by Region (in %): 2018 & 2025

Average Battery Life of Select Latest Smartphone Models

Tablet PCs

Worldwide Unit Shipments of Tablet PCs (in Millions) for the

Years 2019, 2021 and 2023

Laptop PCs

Milestones in Laptop Battery Domain: A Snapshot

Worldwide Unit Shipments of Laptops (in Millions) for the Years

2019, 2021 and 2023

Bluetooth Wireless Consumer Electronic Accessories

Range of Bluetooth Devices by Class

Wearables

Recent Advancements in Wearable Device Battery Domain: A Snapshot

Global Wearable Device Shipments in Million Units for the Years

2017, 2019 and 2021

Consumer Drones

Recent Advancements in Consumer Drone Battery Domain: A Snapshot

Booming Digital World Spells Opportunities for Consumer Batteries

Expanding Internet User Base & Consumer Appetite for Digital

Media: Key Traits of Modern Digital World

Global Internet User Penetration Rate (in %) for the Years

2014, 2016, 2018, 2020, 2022 and 2024

Social Media and Social Networking

Active Users (in Millions) for Leading Social Network Sites (H1

2019)

Online Video Gaming

Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP)

Smart Home and Home Automation Instigate New Line of Opportunities

SEGMENTAL PERSPECTIVE

Lithium Ion (Li-Ion) Emerges as Major Product Category within

the Consumer Batteries Market

Bright Prospects Ahead for Consumer Li-Ion Battery Market

World Lithium-Ion Battery Market by End-Use Market (2019 &

2025): Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Consumer

Electronics, Automotive, Aerospace & Defense, Marine,

Healthcare, and Other End-Uses

World Consumer Li-Ion Rechargeable Battery Market by

Application (2019): Percentage Breakdown of Volume Shipments

for Mobile Phone, Notebook PC, Tablet PC and Others

Declining Trend in Battery Prices Amplifies Demand Growth

Li-ion Battery Price Outlook: Prices in $/kWh for the Years

2010, 2015, 2020, and 2025

Raw Material Dynamics Favor Progressive Momentum

Lithium Content (in Gram) in Consumer Batteries by Battery Type

Cost Structure of Consumer-Grade Li-ion Battery (in $/kWh) by

Cost Component

Cathode Active Materials in Li-ion Battery Manufacturing by

Material (2019 & 2025): Percentage Volume Breakdown for LFP,

LiCoO2, LMO, NCA, and NMC

Anodes (Carbon) in Li-ion Battery Manufacturing (2019):

Percentage Volume Breakdown by Carbon Material

Li-Ion Battery: Leading Materials Suppliers

Global Li-ion Battery Anode Materials Market by Leading

Manufacturers (2019): Percentage Value Breakdown by Supplier

Global Li-ion Battery Market by Leading Suppliers of

Electrolyte (2019): Percentage Volume Breakdown by Supplier

Global Li-ion Battery Market by Leading Suppliers of Separator

(2019): Percentage Value Breakdown by Supplier

Insight into Reserves & Supply of Lithium, the Key Raw Material

Global Lithium Reserves in Thousand Metric Tons by Select

Countries

Global Lithium Mine Production in Metric Tons by Country for

2017 and 2018

Increased R&D Investments Spur Market Momentum

Addressing Challenges: Need of the Hour

Need to Resolve Flaws in Lithium-ion Batteries

Issues Impeding Growth

Alkaline: Major Primary Consumer Battery Type

Stable Growth on the Cards for Alkaline Batteries Market

Zinc-Carbon Battery Segment Continues to Sustain Demand

Primary Lithium Batteries Exhibit Faster Growth

Nickel Metal Hydride (NiMH): A Mature Technology, Yet Strong in

Consumer Applications

World NiMH Rechargeable Battery Market by Application (2019):

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Cordless Phones,

General Electronics, HEV, and Others

Fading Demand for NiCd Batteries

World NiCd Battery Market by Application (2019): Percentage

Breakdown of Value Sales for Power Tools, Security Lighting,

Toys and Others

Zinc Air Batteries: An Insight

Aluminum-Air Batteries Seek Opportunities

Lithium Polymer Battery Emerge as New High Growth Variant

Futuristic Battery Technology Trends Augur Well for Market

Expansion

Pre-Charged Ready-to-Use Rechargeable Batteries Enthuse Consumers

Curved Batteries Gaining Heightened Attention

New Generation Smart Power Batteries Emerge in the Market

Longer Lasting Batteries Come to the Fore

Eco-Friendly Green Batteries: The New Flavor

Product Innovations & Advancements Widen Business Prospects for

Consumer Batteries Market

Battery Chemistry Improvements Augment Innovations & Advancements

Manufacturing Process Improvements Strengthen R&D Programs

Nanotechnology Steps In to Create a Difference in the Battery

Making

Continued Efforts to Develop Advanced Li-ion Batteries with

High Density, Low Footprint, and Quick Charge Features

Carbon Electrodes Aid in Development of High Performance Batteries

New Approach for Manufacturing Semisolid Li-ion Battery

Innovative Battery Technology from Amprius

Gbatteries BatteryBox with 50Whr Backup Capacity

Li-ion Battery with Lithium Borohydride Designed in Japan

Wearables Amplify the Need for Consumer Battery Innovations

Inbuilt Power Sources for Wearable Devices to Transform

Existing Approaches

Infusion of New Materials Augments Battery Improvements

A Note on World Battery Materials Market

World Battery Materials Market by Region (2019): Percentage

Breakdown of Material Demand for North America, Western

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World

Select Consumer Battery Innovations and Launches

Battery Recycling Market Exhibiting Stable Growth

Favorable Demographic & Socio-Economic Trends Strengthen Market

Prospects

Rapid Growth in Urban Households

World Urban Population in Millions: 1950-2050

Percentage of Urban Population in Select Countries (2018 & 2050)

Growing Affluence of Middle Class Consumer Segment

Global Middle Class Spending (in US$ Trillion) by Geographic

Region: 2017, 2025 & 2030

Rising Living Standards

Issues & Challenges

Development of Energy-Dense, Affordable Consumer Battery

Remains Elusive

Constraints and Challenges on the Path of Innovations

Competition from Emerging Battery Technologies

Portable Fuel Cell Batteries

Biofuel Cell

Super Charge Ion Battery (SCiB)

Prevalence of Unorganized Players

Counterfeit Products

Declining Margins



UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Consumer Batteries Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019

An Overview of the US Battery Market

US Market for Batteries (2019): Percentage Breakdown of Battery

Use by Consumer Device

Online Battery Sales in the US (2019): Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales by Leading Brands

Primary Batteries: A Review

Competition Rife in the Primary Batteries Segment

US Market for Consumer Batteries (2019): Percentage Breakdown

of Battery Sales by Category for Premium Brands, Mass Brands,

and Others

Alkaline Batteries: The Primary Batteries Stronghold

Trends Adversely Impacting Major Player Profitability

Secondary Batteries: An Insight

University Research Team Develops Super-Powered Microbatteries

Rechargeable Lithium Metal Battery with Double Energy Density

for Consumer Electronics

Rechargeable, Non-Combustible Zinc-Nickel Battery to Power

Mobile Devices

Select Statistical Data

United States Li-ion Battery Market Share Breakdown by

Chemistry: 2019

United States Li-ion Battery Market Share Breakdown by End-Use:

2019

US Bans Li-ion Battery Cargo Shipments Aboard Passenger Planes

EXIM Scenario of Primary Batteries and Cells

SWANA Supports Legislation for Li-ion Batteries Recycling

Program in California amidst Rising Fire Incidents

Market Analytics

CANADA

Export-Import Scenario of Primary Batteries and Cells

Market Analytics

JAPAN

Japan Losing Ground to Other Asian Countries

Manufacturers to Boost Production of Materials for Li-ion

Batteries

Select Statistical Data

Japanese Li-ion Battery Market Share Breakdown by Chemistry: 2019

Japanese Li-ion Battery Market Share Breakdown by End-Use: 2019

Market Analytics

CHINA

China: A Globally Leading Battery Supplier

A Mobile Phone Battery Hub

Brighter Days Ahead for Battery Industry in China

China: One of the Key Lithium-Ion Battery Market

Chinese Li-ion Battery Market Share Breakdown by Chemistry: 2019

Chinese Li-ion Battery Market Share Breakdown by End-Use: 2019

Chinese Government Intends to Encourage Li-ion Battery

Manufacturing Industry

Addressing Production Challenges: Need of the Hour

China Looking at Securing Supplies of Vital Raw Materials

Li-ion Battery Separator Market

Opportunities in Li-Ion Battery Recycling Space

Revision in Regulations for Lithium-ion Battery Industry

Leading Lithium-ion Battery Manufacturers in China

Ni-MH Batteries to Witness Steady Growth

Chinese Ni-MH Battery Market - Major Players and their Products

Market Analytics

EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

An Overview

More Power, Lesser Weight: The Evolution in Primary Batteries

Mercury-Free Button Cells Likely in the Future

Huge Investments Planned in Li-ion Battery Manufacturing Space

European Li-ion Battery Market Share Breakdown by Chemistry: 2019

European Li-ion Battery Market Share Breakdown by End-Use: 2019

Europe’s Long-term Strategy to Deal with Asian Challenge

through New Li-ion Battery Factories

Legal Environment in Europe

EU Battery Directive

Government Initiatives

Future Trends

European Portable Battery Association (EPBA)

National Battery Association in Eastern Europe

Market Analytics

FRANCE

GERMANY

Battery Snippets

German Market for Alkaline Batteries (2019): Percentage

Breakdown of Sales by Leading Players

German Market for Lithium-Coin Batteries (2019): Percentage

Breakdown of Sales by Leading Players

German Market for Hearing Aid Batteries (2019): Percentage

Breakdown of Sales by Leading Players

Regulations Targeting Mercury

Market Analytics

ITALY

UNITED KINGDOM

An Overview

Rechargeable Batteries Gain Momentum, Lack of Awareness Remains

a Bottleneck

Environmental Issues & Initiatives

Select Statistical Data

UK Li-ion Battery Market Share Breakdown by Chemistry: 2019

UK Li-ion Battery Market Share Breakdown by End-Use: 2019

UK Market for Hearing Aid Batteries (2019): Percentage

Breakdown of Sales by Leading Players

Market Analytics

SPAIN

RUSSIA

REST OF EUROPE

ASIA-PACIFIC

Asian Giants Dominate the Global Lithium-ion Battery Market

Asia-Pacific Li-ion Battery Market Share Breakdown by

Chemistry: 2019

Asia-Pacific Li-ion Battery Market Share Breakdown by End-Use:

2019

Market Analytics

AUSTRALIA

