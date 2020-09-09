New York, Sept. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Hospital Gowns Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Type, By Usability, By Risk Type, By Region And Segment Forecasts, 2020 - 2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05965037/?utm_source=GNW



The global hospital gowns market size is expected to reach USD 7.3 billion by 2027., expanding at a CAGR of 13.0% over the forecast period. The rising incidence of Hospital Acquired Infections (HAIs), the impact of COVID-19 outbreak, and an increasing number of surgical procedures are the key driving factors for the market.



The recent outbreak of COVID-19 is anticipated to significantly impact the market.The pandemic, caused by the virus SARS-CoV-2, has drastically increased the demand for medicines, emergency supplies, and equipment including gowns, antiseptics, and disinfectant products.



COVID-19 is a zoonotic virus and bats were considered to be the key reservoir of the virus.The intermediate host has not been identified yet and transmission has mainly taken place through fomites and droplets during close unprotected contact between infector and infected.



Till now airborne transmission of the virus has not been reported.



The COVID-19 outbreak and increasing hospital admissions across the globe have significantly increased the demand for hospital gowns across the globe. The WHO has appealed to industries and governments to increase the manufacturing of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE), including gowns, gloves, medical masks, face shields, aprons, respirators, and goggles, by 40.0% to meet the increasing global demand.



It also reported that the increase in demand of these accessories has increased their prices to a major extent.For instance, the price of surgical masks has increased sixfold and the price of the gowns has increased twofold.



Furthermore, the WHO has shipped around half a million sets of PPE to around 47 countries. Therefore, the outbreak of COVID-19 has immensely impacted the market and is considered to be a highly effective driver for this market.



• In terms of revenue, the surgical type segment held the largest share in 2019 owing to the rising incidents of chronic diseases and an increasing number of surgical procedures

• Based on usability, the reusable segment is anticipated to witness the fastest growth over the forecast period owing to the increasing number of patients owing to the outbreak of COVID-19 globally

• The high-risk type segment held the largest share in 2019 owing to the increase in use across the globe

• In Asia Pacific, the market is expected to witness the fastest growth rate over the forecast period owing to the rising number of surgical procedures and rising cases of diabetic foot ulcers in this region

