NEW YORK, Sept. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Content Marketing Institute (CMI) just announced the finalists for the top seven awards in the 2020 Content Marketing Awards, the largest and longest-running international content marketing awards program in the world.
You can see a full list of the 2020 Content Marketing Award top seven finalists here: http://cmi.media/winners20
The winners of the top seven awards will be announced and celebrated during the Content Marketing Awards program livestreamed on October 14, 2020 as part of Content Marketing World 2020.
Content Marketing Project of the Year finalists include 7 of the 81 category winners:
Best B2B Branded Content Campaign finalists include:
Best B2C Branded Content Campaign finalists include:
Agency of the Year finalists for agencies with LESS than 100 employees:
Agency of the Year finalists for agencies with MORE than 100 employees:
B2B Content Marketer of the Year finalists include:
B2C Content Marketer of the Year finalists include:
Content Marketing World 2020 is completely online as a one-of-a-kind digital event, October 13-16, 2020. To learn more about #CMWorld 2020 and to register, go to: https://www.contentmarketingworld.com/
About Content Marketing Institute
Content Marketing Institute is the leading global content marketing education and training organization, teaching enterprise brands how to attract and retain customers through compelling, multichannel storytelling. CMI’s Content Marketing World event, the largest content marketing-focused event, is held every fall in Cleveland, Ohio, and ContentTECH Summit event is held every spring in San Diego, California. CMI publishes Chief Content Officer for executives and provides strategic consulting and content marketing research for some of the best-known brands in the world. Content Marketing Institute is organized by Informa Connect.
About Informa Connect
Informa Connect is a specialist in content-driven events and digital communities that allow professionals to meet, connect, learn and share knowledge. We operate major branded events in Marketing, Global Finance, Life Sciences and Pharma, Construction & Real Estate, and in a number of other specialist markets and connect communities online year-round.
Press Contact:
Amanda Subler
Amanda.Subler@informa.com
Content Marketing Institute
New York, New York, UNITED STATES
CMI_logo-01.pngLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available:
2020 Content Marketing Award Top Finalists RevealedLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: