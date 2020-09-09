SAN DIEGO, Sept. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ocean Sky Consulting (OSC) is expanding its GIS consulting operations into California with the hiring of Rosemary Reed in San Diego. OSC is an Esri silver partner and provides comprehensive GIS services to electric, gas and water utilities.



Rosemary Reed will work remotely assisting OSC’s CEO, Jerry Corr, in the Broomfield HQ. Commenting on her role, Mr. Corr said: “Rosemary is well-suited to help us expand in the San Diego area. Her experience in event planning and management, marketing, travel coordination, and website content management are extremely important in supporting the new office. Her past work experience includes Event Director at the San Diego East County Chamber of Commerce, which is fostering new relationships with ESRI clients.” OSC will also be attending the virtual Esri Infrastructure Management & GIS Conference , October 27–30, 2020.

About Ocean Sky Consulting

Ocean Sky Consulting draws on 33+ years of GIS consulting experience to deliver robust GIS solutions to Esri clients. We provide GIS project management services, comprehensive data model design services for ArcGIS Utility Network migrations, and we deliver custom mobile field applications using the latest Esri Technology. The firm works in the electric, gas, and water marketplace and is currently participating in the ArcGIS Field Maps Beta Program. Privately held since January of 2004, the company has delivered GIS services to Esri clients such as Nashville Electric Service, Southern California Edison, Pacific Gas & Electric, and the US Air Force Space Command - 21st Civil Engineer Squadron at Peterson Air Force Base in Colorado Springs. Ocean Sky Consulting is an Esri Partner firm in the consulting discipline for utilities.

