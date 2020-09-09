Íslandsbanki hf. has today concluded an offering of covered bonds.



Total demand amounted to ISK 6,700m.

The non-index linked issue ISLA CB 27 was sold for an amount of ISK 1,160m at a yield of 2.83%. Total offers received amounted to ISK 1.840m ranging from 2.69% - 2.95%. Following the tap issuance, the total amount issued will be ISK 1,160m.

The CPI-linked issue ISLA CBI 28 was sold for an amount of ISK 3,900m at a yield of 0.08%. Total offers received amounted to ISK 4,860m ranging from -0.03% - 0.29%. Following the tap issuance, the total amount issued will be ISK 23,760m.

Trading is expected to commence on 16 September 2020 on Nasdaq Iceland.