NEW YORK, Sept. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Moore Kuehn, PLLC, a securities litigation law firm located on Wall Street in downtown New York City, is investigating potential claims concerning whether the following proposed mergers are fair to shareholders.



Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ( NASDAQ: SBPH)

A registration statement was recently filed with the SEC regarding F-star Therapeutics’ acquisition of Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals. Upon completion of the merger, shareholders of Spring Bank will only own approximately 38.8% of the combined company. The investigation concerns whether Spring Bank’s board of directors oversaw an unfair process and ultimately agreed to an inadequate deal price.

Pfenex Inc. (NYSE: PFNX)

A solicitation statement was recently filed with the SEC regarding Ligand Pharmaceuticals’ acquisition of Pfenex, which may omit material information regarding the financial metrics and analyses used to evaluate the merger. Under the proposed transaction, shareholders of Pfenex will receive $12.00 in cash for every share owned.

Varian Medical Systems, Inc. ( NYSE: VAR)

A registration statement was recently filed with the SEC regarding affiliates of Siemens Healthineers AG’s acquisition of Varian Medical. Upon completion of the merger, shareholders of Varian Medical will receive $177.50 in cash for every share owned. The investigation concerns whether Varian’s board of directors oversaw an unfair process and ultimately agreed to an inadequate deal price.

Principia Biopharma Inc. ( NASDAQ: PRNB)

A registration statement was recently filed with the SEC regarding Sanofi’s acquisition of Principia Biopharma, which may omit material information regarding the financial metrics and analyses used to evaluate the merger. Upon completion of the merger, shareholders of Principia Biopharma will receive $100.00 in cash for every share owned.

Moore Kuehn is investigating whether the Boards of the above companies 1) acted to maximize shareholder value, 2) failed to disclose material information, and 3) conducted a fair process.

