MELBOURNE, Australia, Sept. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Clean TeQ Holdings Limited (‘Clean TeQ’ or ‘Company’) (ASX/TSX: CLQ; OTCQX:CTEQF) gives notice via the attached Appendix 3Y of on-market acquisitions by Salitter Pty Ltd, and off-market disposals of shares by The JTM Foundation.



Mr Sam Riggall continues to remain a beneficial holder and controller of shares in Salitter Pty Ltd.



Mr Riggall remains a director of The JTM Foundation, a private ancillary fund established as a philanthropic trust for the sole purpose of providing grants to eligible charities in Australia. The divestment of shares by The JTM Foundation has been undertaken by the trustee to allow the foundation to satisfy its commitments for philanthropic giving for the financial year. The shares disposed of by The JTM Foundation were acquired by Clean TeQ Co-Chairman Mr Robert Friedland via an off-market transfer.

For more information, please contact: Ben Stockdale, CFO and Investor Relations +61 3 9797 6700

This announcement is authorised for release to the market by the Board of Directors of Clean TeQ Holdings Limited.



About Clean TeQ Holdings Limited (ASX/TSX: CLQ) – Based in Melbourne, Australia, Clean TeQ is a global leader in metals recovery and industrial water treatment through the application of its proprietary Clean-iX® continuous ion exchange technology. For more information about Clean TeQ please visit the Company’s website www.cleanteq.com.



About the Clean TeQ Sunrise Project – Clean TeQ is the 100% owner of the Clean TeQ Sunrise Project, located in New South Wales. Clean TeQ Sunrise is one of the largest cobalt deposits outside of Africa, and one of the largest and highest-grade accumulations of scandium ever discovered.



About Clean TeQ Water – Through its wholly owned subsidiary Clean TeQ Water, Clean TeQ is also providing innovative wastewater treatment solutions for removing hardness, desalination, nutrient removal and zero liquid discharge. The sectors of focus include municipal wastewater, surface water, industrial waste water and mining waste water. For more information about Clean TeQ Water please visit www.cleanteqwater.com.

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director’s Interest Notice

Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX’s property and may be made public.

Introduced 30/09/01 Amended 01/01/11

Name of entity Clean TeQ Holdings Limited ABN 34 127 457 916

We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.

Name of Director Sam Riggall Date of last notice 12 November 2019

Part 1 - Change of director’s relevant interests in securities

In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of “notifiable interest of a director” should be disclosed in this part.

Direct or indirect interest Indirect Nature of indirect interest

(including registered holder)

Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the relevant interest.



Shares held by Salitter Pty Ltd, Agerasia Pty Ltd and The JTM Foundation are held under HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited.



Salitter Pty Ltd

Mr Sam Riggall is a director and a shareholder of Salitter Pty Ltd which holds Fully Paid Ordinary Shares in the Company as trustee for The Salitter Trust, of which Mr Riggall is a beneficiary.



Agerasia Pty Ltd

Mr Sam Riggall is a director and a shareholder of Agerasia Ltd which holds Fully Paid Ordinary Shares in the Company as trustee for The Salitter Trust, of which Mr Riggall is a beneficiary.



The JTM Foundation

Mr Sam Riggall is a director of The JTM Foundation, a private ancillary fund established as a philanthropic trust for the sole purpose of providing grants to eligible charities. Date of change 04 September 2020 No. of securities held prior to change Direct

1. 4,879,930 Fully Paid Ordinary Shares

2. 100,757 Unlisted Performance Rights (vesting date 1 January 2021)

3. 142,341 Unlisted Performance Rights (vesting date 1 July 2021)

4. 348,742 Unlisted Performance Rights (vesting date 1 January 2022)

5. 408,117 Unlisted Performance Rights (vesting date 1 July 2022)

6. 1,000,000 Unlisted Options exercisable at $0.53 each (expiring 9 August 2023)



Indirect

Salitter Pty Ltd

12,632,965 Fully Paid Ordinary Shares



Agerasia Pty Ltd

1,681,589 Fully Paid Ordinary Shares



The JTM Foundation

7,245,763 Fully Paid Ordinary Shares Class Fully Paid Ordinary Shares Number acquired 1. 1,451,499 Number disposed 2. 975,609 Value/Consideration

Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and estimated valuation 1. $303,851

2. $200,000 No. of securities held after change Direct

1. 4,879,930 Fully Paid Ordinary Shares

2. 100,757 Unlisted Performance Rights (vesting date 1 January 2021)

3. 142,341 Unlisted Performance Rights (vesting date 1 July 2021)

4. 348,742 Unlisted Performance Rights (vesting date 1 January 2022)

5. 408,117 Unlisted Performance Rights (vesting date 1 July 2022)

6. 1,000,000 Unlisted Options exercisable at $0.53 each (expiring 9 August 2023)



Indirect

Salitter Pty Ltd

14,084,464 Fully Paid Ordinary Shares



Agerasia Pty Ltd

1,681,589 Fully Paid Ordinary Shares



The JTM Foundation

6,270,154 Fully Paid Ordinary Shares Nature of change

Example: on-market trade, off-market trade, exercise of options, issue of securities under dividend reinvestment plan, participation in buy-back On-market acquisitions.

Off-market disposal.

Part 2 – Change of director’s interests in contracts

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (ii) of the definition of “notifiable interest of a director” should be disclosed in this part.

Detail of contract N/A



Nature of interest



N/A Name of registered holder

(if issued securities)



N/A Date of change



N/A No. and class of securities to which interest related prior to change

Note: Details are only required for a contract in relation to which the interest has changed



N/A Interest acquired



N/A Interest disposed



N/A Value/Consideration

Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and an estimated valuation



N/A Interest after change



N/A

Part 3 – +Closed period