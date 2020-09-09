Downing FOUR VCT plc
LEI: 21380035MV1VRYEXPR95
Result of AGM
9 September 2020
At the Annual General Meeting of Downing FOUR VCT plc, held at 12.30 p.m. on 9 September 2020, all resolutions were passed.
Details of the proxy votes in respect of the resolutions passed at the Annual General Meeting received as at 12:30 p.m. on 7 September 2020, 48 hours before the time of the meeting (excluding weekends), at Downing LLP are set out below:
|For
|Discretionary
|Against
|Withheld
|Resolution No.
|No. of
|No. of
|No. of
|Total
|No. of
|Votes
|Votes
|Votes
|Votes Cast
|Votes
|% of votes
|% of votes
|% of votes
|% of votes
|1
|742,938,705
|32,802,980
|-
|775,741,685
|-
|95.77%
|4.23%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|2
|655,882,520
|32,802,980
|57,354,365
|746,039,865
|29,701,820
|87.92%
|4.40%
|7.69%
|100.00%
|3
|655,882,520
|32,802,980
|57,354,365
|746,039,865
|29,701,820
|87.92%
|4.40%
|7.69%
|100.00%
|4
|733,915,505
|32,802,980
|9,023,200
|775,741,685
|-
|94.61%
|4.23%
|1.16%
|100.00%
|5
|618,492,275
|40,266,980
|80,463,190
|739,222,445
|36,519,240
|83.668%
|5.450%
|10.890%
|100.00%
|6
|679,021,785
|32,802,980
|34,215,100
|746,039,865
|29,701,820
|91.02%
|4.40%
|4.58%
|100.00%
|7
|676,611,285
|32,802,980
|32,286,900
|741,701,165
|34,040,520
|91.22%
|4.42%
|4.35%
|100.00%
|8
|738,600,005
|32,802,980
|4,338,700
|775,741,685
|-
|95.21%
|4.23%
|0.57%
|100.00%
A copy of the resolutions passed will be submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism
Downing FOUR VCT plc
London, UNITED KINGDOM