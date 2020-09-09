Downing FOUR VCT plc
LEI: 21380035MV1VRYEXPR95
Result of AGM
9 September 2020

At the Annual General Meeting of Downing FOUR VCT plc, held at 12.30 p.m. on 9 September 2020, all resolutions were passed.

Details of the proxy votes in respect of the resolutions passed at the Annual General Meeting received as at 12:30 p.m. on 7 September 2020, 48 hours before the time of the meeting (excluding weekends), at Downing LLP are set out below:

 ForDiscretionaryAgainst Withheld
Resolution No.No. ofNo. ofNo. ofTotalNo. of
VotesVotesVotesVotes CastVotes
% of votes% of votes% of votes% of votes 
1742,938,70532,802,980-775,741,685-
95.77%4.23%0.00%100.00% 
2655,882,52032,802,98057,354,365746,039,86529,701,820
87.92%4.40%7.69%100.00% 
3655,882,52032,802,98057,354,365746,039,86529,701,820
87.92%4.40%7.69%100.00% 
4733,915,50532,802,9809,023,200775,741,685-
94.61%4.23%1.16%100.00% 
5618,492,27540,266,98080,463,190739,222,44536,519,240
83.668%5.450%10.890%100.00% 
6679,021,78532,802,98034,215,100746,039,86529,701,820
91.02%4.40%4.58%100.00% 
7676,611,28532,802,98032,286,900741,701,16534,040,520
91.22%4.42%4.35%100.00% 
8738,600,00532,802,9804,338,700775,741,685-
95.21%4.23%0.57%100.00% 

A copy of the resolutions passed will be submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism