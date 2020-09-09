Downing FOUR VCT plc

LEI: 21380035MV1VRYEXPR95

Result of AGM

9 September 2020

At the Annual General Meeting of Downing FOUR VCT plc, held at 12.30 p.m. on 9 September 2020, all resolutions were passed.

Details of the proxy votes in respect of the resolutions passed at the Annual General Meeting received as at 12:30 p.m. on 7 September 2020, 48 hours before the time of the meeting (excluding weekends), at Downing LLP are set out below:

For Discretionary Against Withheld Resolution No. No. of No. of No. of Total No. of Votes Votes Votes Votes Cast Votes % of votes % of votes % of votes % of votes 1 742,938,705 32,802,980 - 775,741,685 - 95.77% 4.23% 0.00% 100.00% 2 655,882,520 32,802,980 57,354,365 746,039,865 29,701,820 87.92% 4.40% 7.69% 100.00% 3 655,882,520 32,802,980 57,354,365 746,039,865 29,701,820 87.92% 4.40% 7.69% 100.00% 4 733,915,505 32,802,980 9,023,200 775,741,685 - 94.61% 4.23% 1.16% 100.00% 5 618,492,275 40,266,980 80,463,190 739,222,445 36,519,240 83.668% 5.450% 10.890% 100.00% 6 679,021,785 32,802,980 34,215,100 746,039,865 29,701,820 91.02% 4.40% 4.58% 100.00% 7 676,611,285 32,802,980 32,286,900 741,701,165 34,040,520 91.22% 4.42% 4.35% 100.00% 8 738,600,005 32,802,980 4,338,700 775,741,685 - 95.21% 4.23% 0.57% 100.00%

A copy of the resolutions passed will be submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism