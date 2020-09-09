Detroit, Sept. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DETROIT, Sept. 9, 2020 — DTE Energy, Michigan’s largest energy provider, today announced its gas company has achieved the Highest in Customer Satisfaction for Residential Natural Gas Service in the Midwest among large utilities award in the J.D. Power 2020 Gas Utility Residential Customer Satisfaction Study.

DTE Gas earned this award for its overall score and was number one in the J.D. Power study factors for safety & reliability, communications and corporate citizenship.

Matt Paul, President and COO, DTE Gas, said he appreciates the customer recognition for the best-in-class service his company provides.

“At DTE, we are committed to customer service excellence. I’m very proud to see the efforts of our team reflected in these survey results,” said Paul. “We’ve undertaken significant efforts to modernize our gas infrastructure while keeping gas costs low. I’d like to thank our customers for recognizing our commitment to providing safe and reliable service and I’d like to thank our employees for everything they do to deliver service excellence.”

DTE provides natural gas service to 1.3 million customers in more than 500 communities across Michigan through more than 21,000 miles of gas pipelines.

DTE Gas is investing $3.5 million in modernizing the natural gas infrastructure across the state to continue to provide safe and reliable natural gas service now and for future generations. The 18-year plan includes replacing nearly 200 miles a year of old cast iron and steel pipes with more flexible, corrosion resistant pipes as well as several other critical integrity and safety projects.

About DTE Energy

DTE Energy (NYSE: DTE) is a Detroit-based diversified energy company involved in the development and management of energy-related businesses and services nationwide. Its operating units include an electric company serving 2.2 million customers in Southeast Michigan and a natural gas company serving 1.3 million customers in Michigan. The DTE portfolio includes energy businesses focused on power and industrial projects; renewable natural gas; natural gas pipelines, gathering and storage; and energy marketing and trading. As an environmental leader, DTE utility operations will reduce carbon dioxide and methane emissions by more than 80 percent by 2040 to produce cleaner energy while keeping it safe, reliable and affordable. DTE Electric and Gas aspires to achieve net zero carbon and greenhouse gas emissions by 2050. DTE is committed to serving with its energy through volunteerism, education and employment initiatives, philanthropy and economic progress. Information about DTE is available at dteenergy.com, empoweringmichigan.com, twitter.com/dte_energy and facebook.com.

Anne Santori DTE Energy 313.235.5555