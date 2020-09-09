MELBOURNE, Australia, Sept. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Clean TeQ Holdings Limited (‘Clean TeQ’ or ‘Company’) (ASX/TSX: CLQ; OTCQX:CTEQF) advises that the Company’s Co-Chair and largest shareholder, Mr Robert Friedland, has increased his holding in Clean TeQ through on-market and off-market acquisitions of fully paid ordinary shares.

Mr Friedland’s shares are held under JP Morgan Nominees Australia Limited and Canaccord Genuity (Australia) Limited and he continues to remain the beneficial holder and controller of those shares.

An updated statutory disclosure is attached for Mr Friedland.

About Clean TeQ Holdings Limited (ASX/TSX: CLQ) – Based in Melbourne, Australia, Clean TeQ is a global leader in metals recovery and industrial water treatment through the application of its proprietary Clean-iX® continuous ion exchange technology. For more information about Clean TeQ please visit the Company’s website www.cleanteq.com.

About the Clean TeQ Sunrise Project – Clean TeQ is the 100% owner of the Clean TeQ Sunrise Project, located in New South Wales. Clean TeQ Sunrise is one of the largest cobalt deposits outside of Africa, and one of the largest and highest-grade accumulations of scandium ever discovered.

About Clean TeQ Water – Through its wholly owned subsidiary Clean TeQ Water, Clean TeQ is also providing innovative wastewater treatment solutions for removing hardness, desalination, nutrient removal and zero liquid discharge. The sectors of focus include municipal wastewater, surface water, industrial waste water and mining waste water. For more information about Clean TeQ Water please visit www.cleanteqwater.com.

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director’s Interest Notice

Name of entity Clean TeQ Holdings Limited ABN 34 127 457 916

We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.

Name of Director Robert Martin Friedland Date of last notice 5 July 2018

Part 1 - Change of director’s relevant interests in securities

Direct or indirect interest Indirect Nature of indirect interest

Mr Friedland’s holdings are held under JP Morgan

Nominees Australia Limited and Canaccord Genuity

(Australia) Limited (registered holders). Mr Friedland

continues to remain the beneficial holder and controller

of those shares.



Date of change 1. 4 September 2020

2. 4 September 2020

3. 7 September 2020

4. 8 September 2020

5. 9 September 2020 No. of securities held prior to change 96,600,896 Fully Paid Ordinary Shares Class Fully Paid Ordinary Shares Number acquired 1. 2,765,020

2. 975,609

3. 3,252,432

4. 2,544,692

5. 1,604,365 Number disposed Nil Value/Consideration

Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and estimated valuation 1. $606,645

2. $200,000

3. $944,831

4. $841,530

5. $534,093 No. of securities held after change Indirect:

JP Morgan Nominees Australia Limited:

96,600,896 Fully Paid Ordinary Shares



Canaccord Genuity (Australia) Limited:

11,142,118 Fully Paid Ordinary Shares

Nature of change

Example: on-market trade, off-market trade, exercise of options, issue of securities under dividend reinvestment plan, participation in buy-back 1. On-market acquisition.

2. Off-market acquisition.

3. On-market acquisition.

4. On-market acquisition.

5. On-market acquisition.

