The global luxury footwear market size is anticipated to reach USD 49.01 billion by 2027., expanding at a CAGR of 5.6% from 2020 to 2027. The rising number of millennials across the globe has been a prominent reason for fueling the market growth. According to the Wealth-X report, in 2018, the global high net worth millionaires hold over USD 61 trillion in combined wealth. Moreover, the population of millionaires rose by 1.9% in 2018 compared to the previous year to reach 22.4 million.



Formal shoe luxury footwear led the market and accounted for 58.3% share of the global revenue in 2019. With the growing demand for luxury shoes among the millennial population worldwide, many luxury footwear brands have started catering to the casual shoe category to gain the attention of the consumers. For instance, in 2018, KIZIK design, a luxury footwear brand, announced the launch of its patented hands-free technology that offers automatic fit to the wearer. The shoes come without shoelace and when worn, the technology ensures that shoes are flexibly opened to let the foot go in without the involvement of the hands.



The casual shoe segment is anticipated to be the fastest-growing segment with a CAGR of 5.8% from 2020 to 2027. New product launches in sustainable space, latest styles, fashion shows by famous personalities, and celebrity endorsements in luxury footwear are among the major reasons attracting varied set of consumers worldwide.



The COVID-19 (coronavirus) outbreak is likely to reduce the demand for luxury footwear across the globe.Store closures due to lockdown measures have resulted in grim consequences, with sales of footwear and accessories from both offline and online channels declining consistently.



For instance, sales data reported for Amazon between mid-February and mid-March 2020 showed that apparel and footwear sales fell by an average of 40 percentage points. Consumers have become more conscious of their spending habits and tend to avoid buying frivolous or luxury products, which is a major challenge for the market.



The women segment led the market and accounted for 47.2% share of the global revenue in 2019. The increasing participation of women in corporate roles has raised the number of first-time buyers of luxury footwear across the globe. According to the data from the United States Department of Labor, in 2018, close to 45% of the workforce in the U.S. were women. A large number of women are opting for unique and luxury footwear to experience products of high quality and portray a certain image in the society.



Offline distribution channels dominated the market and accounted for a 75.9% share of the global revenue in 2019. Wide product range, offers, and discounts attracting a larger number of consumers are the key strategies opted by such channels to increase revenue and footfall in any store. In addition, consumers have the propensity of physically verifying the making, durability, and the uniqueness of the luxury footwear in person by visiting a store as these examinations offer them more confidence to buy the product.



The online distribution channel is expected to witness the fastest growth over the forecast period.The rising popularity of e-commerce channels among the manufacturers and high internet penetration has been driving the sales through this channel.



In addition, an increase in the number of luxury private sales websites, such as gilt.com, ruelala.com, and hautelook.com, has been boosting the segment growth.



North America dominated the market for luxury footwear and accounted for 29.1% share of the global revenue in 2019. Growth in the market is powered by the strong presence of high net worth individuals (HNW) in the region. According to a report by Wealth-X, in 2018, New York was the home to the most HNW individuals in the world that is 65% larger than the second city in the world. The people in this region have high disposable income and affluence for luxury products, which is fueling the regional market growth.



