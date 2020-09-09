NEW YORK, Sept. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Guggenheim Securities, the investment banking and capital markets division of Guggenheim Partners, announced today that Christopher Macios will join the firm as a Managing Director and will focus on covering financial sponsors. Mr. Macios will commence work at Guggenheim in October.



Mr. Macios joins Guggenheim with more than 15 years of investment banking experience, working most recently as a Director in Houlihan Lokey’s Financial Sponsors Group focusing on advisory and capital markets transactions for private equity clients. Prior to Houlihan Lokey, Mr. Macios worked at Wells Fargo Securities for eight years in its Financial Sponsors Group.

“We are pleased to welcome Chris to our rapidly growing middle market investment banking practice,” said Mark Van Lith, Co-CEO of Guggenheim Securities and Head of Investment Banking. “Financial sponsor coverage is a critical component of our strategy to provide best-in-class capabilities to middle market clients. Chris’s deep relationships with middle market financial sponsors will make him an impactful addition to the firm. We look forward to his continued success at Guggenheim.”

Mr. Macios earned his B.A. in economics and English from Boston College. He will be based in Guggenheim’s New York office.

About Guggenheim Securities

Guggenheim Securities is the investment banking and capital markets business of Guggenheim Partners, a global investment and advisory firm. Guggenheim Securities offers services that fall into four broad categories: Advisory, Financing, Sales and Trading, and Research. Guggenheim Securities is headquartered in New York, with additional offices in Chicago, Boston, Atlanta, San Francisco, and Houston. For more information, please contact us at GSinfo@GuggenheimPartners.com or 212.518.9200.

About Guggenheim Partners

Guggenheim Partners is a global investment and advisory firm with more than $280 billion1 in assets under management. Across our three primary businesses of investment management, investment banking, and insurance services, we have a track record of delivering results through innovative solutions. With over 2,400 professionals based in offices around the world, our commitment is to advance the strategic interests of our clients and to deliver long-term results with excellence and integrity. We invite you to learn more about our expertise and values by visiting GuggenheimPartners.com and following us on Twitter at twitter.com/guggenheimptnrs.

1Assets under management are as of 06.30.2020 and include consulting services for clients whose assets are valued at approximately $65bn.

