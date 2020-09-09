New York, Sept. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Natural Hair Care Product Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By End Use, By Distribution Channel, By Region And Segment Forecasts, 2020 - 2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05965068/?utm_source=GNW



The global natural hair care product market size is anticipated to reach USD 12.66 billion by 2027., expanding at a CAGR of 4.7% from 2020 to 2027. Growing concerns related to hair issues, such as hair fall, dandruff, dull hair, and split ends, and acceptance of natural hair care products because of their naturally hydrating, protecting, and strengthening properties, have been some of the crucial factors driving the market.



Millennials who are among the prominent consumers of natural cosmetics and personal care products have been surging the demand for natural hair care products. These consumers take a holistic approach to the ingredients when it comes to choosing personal care products and opting for naturally derived ingredients.



Additionally, customized solutions offering and new product launches in the market place are expected to boost the product demand. For instance, Persé Beauty INC. brand Prose provides customized product selection criteria to consumers by asking questions related to hair type and hair care habits to every individual as it believes that every individual has different hair needs and requires consultation for the same. It offers customized shampoo, hair oil, and conditioner.



The COVID-19 (coronavirus) outbreak is likely to reduce the demand for natural hair care products across the globe.Consumers have become more conscious of their spending habits and they tend to avoid buying premium products, such as organic and natural products, which is a major challenge for the market.



It is also expected that customers would avoid visiting retail stores and brick and mortar stores post-pandemic as they are conscious about their health and avoid going to crowded places. This might impact the sales of cosmetic products, including natural hair care products.



The women end-user segment led the market and accounted for 72.6% share of the global revenue in 2019. Increasing participation of women in buying natural hair care products because of strict hair care routines and concerns related to dull hair, coloring, and damaged hair is a key factor fueling segment growth. Novel innovations are expected to attract new consumers in this segment. For instance, in May 2019, Kocostar, a South Korean beauty skincare brand, launched Luster hair Capsules containing natural essential oils for damaged hair.



Offline distribution channels dominated the market and accounted for 79.1% share of the global revenue in 2019. Many retail stores offer a facility to provide all types of cosmetic and beauty related products at the same place with considerable discount and seasonal offers. This is a crucial reason fueling the segment growth. For instance, in 2017, Target’s offline store added a separate section for natural beauty and personal care products, such as skin care, hair care, and cosmetics range.



The online distribution channel is expected to witness the fastest growth over the forecast period.The rising popularity of e-commerce channels among the manufacturers and high consumer penetration has been driving the sale through this channel.



In addition, an increasing number of natural products private sales websites, such as nykaa.com, mamaearth.com, and wowshampoo.com, has been boosting the segment growth.



Europe dominated the market for natural hair care products and accounted for 38.2% share of the global revenue in 2019. The growth of the regional market is powered by the strong presence of beauty and cosmetic manufacturers in the region. In addition, increased product scrutiny and standardization have been increasing the consumer confidence to try out new products. There are close to different 25 certifications in Europe, including NATRUE and COSMOS, which a company needs to have suited their product categories. This is expected to drive demand and gain traction among consumers.



Natural Hair Care Product Market Report Highlights

• By end-use, the women segment led the market and accounted for 72.6% share of the global revenue in 2019. The rising importance of natural hair care product purchasing and increasing per capita income of women workforce are the key factors fueling the growth for this segment

• The online distribution channel is expected to emerge as the fastest distribution channel in the forecast period. The increasing availability of a wide range of natural hair care products of different brands, free delivery, and seasonal discount on e-retailer platforms are among the major reasons driving the segment

• Asia Pacific is the fastest growing regional market with a CAGR of 5.0% from 2020 to 2027. Growing preference for natural hair care products among millennials and increasing disposable income have been boosting the number of first-time buyers, which is expected to drive the market in the region.

