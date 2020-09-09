Fort Myers, Fla., Sept. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute (FCS) welcomes Medical Oncologist and Hematologist Shaachi Gupta, MD, MPH. She is seeing patients at the FCS Atlantis/JFK office located at 5507 South Congress Ave., Suite 130 in Atlantis, FL and the FCS West Palm Beach office at 1309 N. Flagler Drive, West Palm Beach, FL.

Board-certified in Medical Oncology, Hematology, Transfusion Medicine and Internal Medicine, Shaachi Gupta, MD, MPH earned her medical degree from Sarojini Naidu Medical College in Agra, India. After graduating from the University of Medicine and Dentistry in Piscataway, NJ with a Master of Public Health degree, she completed her residency in Internal Medicine at Maimonides Medical Center in Brooklyn, NY. Dr. Gupta was then awarded a fellowship in Transfusion Medicine at Harvard Medical School/Brigham and Women’s Hospital followed by a fellowship in Hematology/Oncology at St. Elizabeth’s Medical Center in Boston, MA and the University of Cincinnati Medical Center in Cincinnati, OH.

Prior to joining FCS, Dr. Gupta cared for cancer patients at NexGen Oncology in Dallas, TX and Arizona Oncology in Tempe, AZ. While treating a wide range of cancer and blood disorders, she led breast cancer research at Arizona Oncology and served as a principal investigator in multiple studies with a focus on breast cancer.

“Dr. Gupta’s passion for providing comprehensive team-based cancer care and strong belief in educating and empowering patients exemplifies her commitment to community-based oncology. We are thrilled to welcome her to FCS,” said FCS CEO Nathan Walcker.

FCS President & Managing Physician Dr. Lucio Gordan, added, “With her experience in treating a wide range of cancers and a special focus on breast cancer research, Dr. Gupta will be a strong addition to the FCS team.”

Recognized by the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) with a national Clinical Trials Participation Award, Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute (FCS) offers patients access to more clinical trials than any private oncology practice in Florida. Over the past 5 years, the majority of new cancer drugs approved for use in the U.S. were studied in clinical trials with Florida Cancer Specialists participation.* Trained in such prestigious medical schools and research institutes as Duke, Stanford, Harvard, Emory, MD Anderson, and Memorial Sloan Kettering, our physicians are consistently ranked nationally as Top Doctors by U.S. News & World Report.

Florida Cancer Specialists has built a national reputation for excellence that is reflected in exceptional and compassionate patient care, driven by innovative clinical research, cutting-edge technologies, and advanced treatments, including targeted therapies, genomic-based treatment, and immunotherapy. Our values are embodied by our outstanding team of highly trained and dedicated physicians, clinicians, and staff.

*Prior to approval

