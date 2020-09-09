TORONTO, Sept. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Angus Mining Inc. (the "Company") is very pleased to announce that John McBride and Donn Burchill have been appointed to the board of directors of the Company effective November 30, 2019 to fill vacancies on the board.



Donn Burchill

Mr. Burchill received his Bachelor of Arts from the University of Victoria in 1976. He is a Chartered Professional Accountant (CPA, CMA) since 1983. Self-employed since 1998, Mr. Burchill has also worked as the Controller for Quest Capital Corp. from 1994 until 1997, as Chief Financial Officer for Kernow Resources & Development Ltd from June 2009 to March 2010 and as President and Chief Executive Officer of Marchwell Ventures Ltd. from November 2011 to April 2018. Mr. Burchill has over 25 years of public issuer experience and continues to serve as a director and officer for several public companies.

John McBride

Mr. McBride is a self-employed businessman and financier. He obtained his ICD.D corporate director designation through the Rotman Business School, and is certified by the Institute of Corporate Directors. He completed the Institute of Corporate Director’s Audit Committee Effectiveness program as well as the Institute of Corporate Directors Human Resources and Compensation Committee Effectiveness program. Since 1987, Mr. McBride has been a significant shareholder, director or advisor in several public companies; has chaired several audit committees; and has sat as an audit committee member for multiple public companies.

