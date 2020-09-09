TIVERTON, ON, Sept. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bruce Power and BWXT Canada Ltd. (BWXT) announced today they are collaborating on several projects to advance the made-in-Ontario economic recovery program, including an estimated $55-million contract for BWXT to perform fuel channel maintenance on Bruce Power’s Unit 3 nuclear reactor.

The Life Extension project is known as Extended West Shift Plus and is scheduled to be executed in 2021 and will result in the training and hiring of hundreds of skilled-trades workers. Once complete, it will extend the life of Unit 3 to 2023, when Bruce Power is scheduled to start the unit’s Major Component Replacement (MCR) Project. For BWXT, a key supplier in the nuclear energy industry of critical components, fuel, services and medical isotopes, Extended West Shift Plus is the fourth major project of its kind to have been executed by the company in the past 12 years.

“Today’s announcement is exciting news for Ontario’s nuclear industry and for the province as the work being done through our Life-Extension Program is creating jobs and providing direct and indirect spending to support getting the economy back on track in the face of the COVID-19 health crisis,” said Mike Rencheck, President and CEO, Bruce Power. “BWXT’s ability to execute on critical projects like Extended West Shift Plus extends the life of our reactors, which Ontarians count on to deliver affordable and reliable electricity.’’

BWXT, which opened a Saugeen Shores office in 2018, is expanding its footprint in Saugeen Shores and is relocating to a larger facility at 714 Elgin St. in Port Elgin which will allow for training of staff to provide reactor inspection and maintenance services. BWXT’s Owen Sound manufacturing facility also opened in 2018 and is manufacturing and delivering a supply of critical components to Bruce Power.

The two companies also announced today that the first ‘Made in Ontario’ steam generator, built by United Steel Workers, for the Unit 6 MCR has been shipped from BWXT’s plant in Cambridge to Bruce Power. BWXT, a member of the Retooling and Economic Council launched at the end of April by Bruce Power, will manufacture a total of 32 steam generators for Bruce Power’s MCR projects. This manufacturing contract, originally awarded in 2016 and extending through 2030, represents the largest and longest standing contract ever signed by BWXT Canada in the company’s 175-year history.

“Contracts like Extended West Shift Plus and design and supply of steam generators for MCR allow BWXT to create and sustain many high-skilled jobs and invest in our communities,” said John MacQuarrie, President of BWXT Canada Ltd. “These contracts also sustain a lot of jobs for BWXT’s supply chain that is largely based in Ontario.”

Last month, Bruce Power, Isogen – a joint venture between Kinectrics and Framatome – and BWXT signed a Memorandum of Understanding to advance feasibility work for a made-in-Ontario partnership for the production of medical isotopes to meet the growing demands of health-care providers in Canada and internationally.

“The knowledge and expertise held by Bruce Power, Isogen and BWXT in the area of medical isotopes will benefit people requiring health care not only here at home in Canada, but around the world,” Rencheck said.

Today’s announcement is being lauded by elected officials at the municipal, provincial and federal levels of government.

“Bruce Power and its suppliers including BWXT continue to demonstrate excellence all of us here in Huron-Bruce can be proud of,” said Ben Lobb, MP, Huron-Bruce. “Today’s announcement is great news as it only continues to support and enhance economic activity locally, and provide opportunities for high-skilled work here at home.”

“I’m so proud of the partnership between Bruce Power and BWXT. Their work supports our nuclear industry and provides power for Canadians while also creating high-skill jobs right here in Cambridge,” said Cambridge MP Bryan May. “Congratulations on this project, and best of luck as you continue to modernize and build our nuclear power infrastructure.”

“The investment in Bruce-Grey-Owen Sound by BWXT continues to have positive impacts on our region,” said MP Alex Ruff. “Their new partnership with Bruce Power announced today will create skilled jobs, assist in local economic recovery efforts, and benefit our communities in the years ahead.”

“I’m pleased that Bruce Power and BWXT are working together to create hundreds of skilled jobs while showcasing made-in-Ontario technology,” said Bill Walker, Associate Minister of Energy, and MPP, Bruce-Grey-Owen Sound. “The partnership between these two companies will support our vital nuclear refurbishment program and ensure that medical professionals around the world can continue to rely on necessary medical isotopes produced right here in Ontario.”

“I'm pleased to congratulate BWXT for its successful shipment of the first of many steam generators for Bruce Power’s MCR Program,” said Belinda Karahalios, MPP for Cambridge. “Thanks to contract awards like these from Bruce Power, BWXT can continue to contribute to our local economy through long-term jobs that are so important for Cambridge.”

“BWXT has a long and proud history of supplying high-skilled jobs in Cambridge and its contributions to our local economy have been significant,” said Mayor of Cambridge, Kathryn McGarry. “I’m so pleased to see that BWXT continues to supply Bruce Power with components and services that enable Ontarians to enjoy clean affordable power for many decades to come.”

“The partnership announced today between BWXT and Bruce Power will support economic recovery in Peterborough-Kawartha through quality high-skilled jobs in the short and long term,” said MPP David Smith. “I applaud today’s announcement which will also help ensure Ontario has a reliable supply of low-cost, clean energy well into the future.”

About Bruce Power

Formed in 2001, Bruce Power is an electricity company based in Bruce County, Ontario. We are powered by our people. Our 4,200 employees are the foundation of our accomplishments and are proud of the role they play in safely delivering clean, reliable, low-cost nuclear power to families and businesses across the province. Bruce Power has worked hard to build strong roots in Ontario and is committed to protecting the environment and supporting the communities in which we live. Learn more at www.brucepower.com and follow us on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and YouTube.

About BWXT Canada Ltd.

BWXT Canada Ltd. (BWXT Canada) has over 60 years of expertise and experience in the design, manufacturing, commissioning and service of nuclear power generation equipment. This includes steam generators, nuclear fuel and fuel components, critical plant components, parts and related plant services. BWXT Canada’s sister company, BWXT ITG Canada, Inc. (BWXT ITG) provides its customers, who conduct life-saving medical procedures for patients around the world, the benefit of decades of experience in the development, manufacturing, packaging and delivery of medical isotopes and radiopharmaceuticals. Headquartered in Cambridge, Ontario, BWXT in Canada has approximately 1,400 employees at locations in Cambridge, Dundas, Peterborough, Toronto, Arnprior, Pickering, Port Elgin, Owen Sound, Kanata and Oakville, Ontario, and Vancouver. BWXT Canada is a subsidiary of BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: BWXT). Follow us on Twitter @BWXTech and learn more at www.bwxt.com.

Attachment

John Peevers Bruce Power 5193863799 john.peevers@brucepower.com