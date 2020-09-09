St. Louis, MO, Sept. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Smith Management Group, an Associa® Company, will be hosting a board training event on September 15, 2020 at 6:30 p.m. CT.

Board members are invited to participate in this free virtual training to learn more about meetings, voting, and elections. During the webinar, expert speakers Todd Hamby and Stephen G. Davis, attorneys from Carmody MacDonald, will share best practices and provide COVID-19 advice on the following topics:

Meetings: frequency, quorums, and recommendations for conducting effective meetings and keeping minutes.

Voting: types of votes, using proxies, and voting without a meeting.

Elections: how to hold them, board terms and qualifications, and how to attract and train new board members.

Carmody MacDonald is a St. Louis-based law firm focusing on establishing close relationships with clients, serving as valued counselors, and providing exceptional service. Mr. Davis represents businesses and individuals in a wide variety of corporate disputes. He focuses on real estate matters and represents over 150 homeowner associations and condominium associations across the St. Louis region. He is an active member and educated business partner of the Community Associations Institute (CAI) - Heartland chapter. Mr. Hamby is a seasoned business litigator, trying numerous cases to verdict. He represents over 180 condominium and homeowner associations in the St. Louis area.

“Smith Management Group places great emphasis on educating board members with up-to-date industry information that prepares them to confidently lead their communities,” stated Angela Johnson, CMCA®, AMS®, PCAM®, Smith Management Group president. “As part of that continued commitment, we are hosting this webinar for participants to learn more about association board member meetings, voting, and election best practices.”

To RSVP, please email Jennifer Block at jblock@smithmgmt.com.

