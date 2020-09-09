Fourth Quarter Highlights



Revenue grows 46% year-over-year to $125.9 million





Calculated billings grow 55% year-over-year to $194.9 million





Deferred revenue grows 47% year-over-year to $369.8 million





GAAP net loss of $49.5 million compared to GAAP net loss of $5.3 million on a year-over-year basis





Non-GAAP net income of $7.4 million compared to non-GAAP net income of $9.1 million on a year-over-year basis

SAN JOSE, Calif., Sept. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zscaler, Inc. (Nasdaq: ZS), the leader in cloud security, today announced financial results for its fiscal fourth quarter and fiscal year ended July 31, 2020.

"Businesses are digitally transforming at a pace never seen before, and this is fueling adoption of the Zscaler™ Zero Trust Exchange platform and our strong fourth quarter and fiscal year results," said Jay Chaudhry, Chairman and CEO of Zscaler. "In the new work-from-anywhere economy, where legacy network and security is an inhibitor, organizations are turning to our Zero Trust Exchange for the right architecture to enable success and create competitive advantage in this cloud and mobile world. I'm proud of our go-to-market execution and of the new innovations we are rapidly delivering on our platform to help our customers succeed."

Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2020 Financial Highlights



Revenue: $125.9 million, an increase of 46% year-over-year.





$125.9 million, an increase of 46% year-over-year. Income (loss) from operations : GAAP loss from operations was $44.9 million, or 36% of total revenue, compared to $7.9 million, or 9% of total revenue, in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2019. Non-GAAP income from operations was $7.8 million, or 6% of total revenue, compared to $7.9 million, or 9% of total revenue, in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2019.





: GAAP loss from operations was $44.9 million, or 36% of total revenue, compared to $7.9 million, or 9% of total revenue, in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2019. Non-GAAP income from operations was $7.8 million, or 6% of total revenue, compared to $7.9 million, or 9% of total revenue, in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2019. Net income (loss): GAAP net loss was $49.5 million, compared to $5.3 million in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2019. Non-GAAP net income was $7.4 million, compared to $9.1 million in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2019.





GAAP net loss was $49.5 million, compared to $5.3 million in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2019. Non-GAAP net income was $7.4 million, compared to $9.1 million in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2019. Net income (loss) per share: GAAP net loss per share was $0.38, compared to $0.04 in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2019. Non-GAAP net income per share was $0.05, compared to $0.07 in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2019.





GAAP net loss per share was $0.38, compared to $0.04 in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2019. Non-GAAP net income per share was $0.05, compared to $0.07 in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2019. Cash flow: Cash provided by operations was $31.6 million, or 25% of revenue, compared to $17.8 million, or 21% of revenue, in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2019. Free cash flow was $10.9 million, or 9% of revenue, compared to $7.6 million, or 9% of revenue, in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2019.





Cash provided by operations was $31.6 million, or 25% of revenue, compared to $17.8 million, or 21% of revenue, in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2019. Free cash flow was $10.9 million, or 9% of revenue, compared to $7.6 million, or 9% of revenue, in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2019. Deferred revenue: $369.8 million as of July 31, 2020, an increase of 47% year-over-year.





$369.8 million as of July 31, 2020, an increase of 47% year-over-year. Cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments: $1,370.6 million as of July 31, 2020, an increase of $1,005.9 million from July 31, 2019. In June 2020, we issued convertible senior notes for an aggregate principal amount of 1,150.0 million and net cash proceeds of $985.3 million.

Full Year Fiscal 2020 Financial Highlights

Revenue: $431.3 million, an increase of 42% year-over-year.





$431.3 million, an increase of 42% year-over-year. Income (loss) from operations : GAAP loss from operations was $114.0 million, or 26% of total revenue, compared to $35.3 million, or 12% of total revenue, in fiscal 2019. Non-GAAP income from operations was $29.9 million, or 7% of total revenue, compared to $25.1 million, or 8% of total revenue, in fiscal 2019.





: GAAP loss from operations was $114.0 million, or 26% of total revenue, compared to $35.3 million, or 12% of total revenue, in fiscal 2019. Non-GAAP income from operations was $29.9 million, or 7% of total revenue, compared to $25.1 million, or 8% of total revenue, in fiscal 2019. Net income (loss): GAAP net loss was $115.1 million, compared to $28.7 million in fiscal 2019. Non-GAAP net income was $32.5 million, compared to $30.3 million in fiscal 2019.





GAAP net loss was $115.1 million, compared to $28.7 million in fiscal 2019. Non-GAAP net income was $32.5 million, compared to $30.3 million in fiscal 2019. Net income (loss) per share: GAAP net loss per share was $0.89, compared to $0.23 in fiscal 2019. Non-GAAP net income per share was $0.24, compared to $0.22 in fiscal 2019.





GAAP net loss per share was $0.89, compared to $0.23 in fiscal 2019. Non-GAAP net income per share was $0.24, compared to $0.22 in fiscal 2019. Cash flow: Cash provided by operations was $79.3 million, or 18% of revenue, compared to $58.0 million, or 19% of revenue, in fiscal 2019. Free cash flow was $27.5 million, or 6% of revenue, compared to $29.3 million, or 10% of revenue, in fiscal 2019.

Recent Business Highlights

Announced new innovations in the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange. Built as a scalable, cloud-native SASE platform, Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange accelerates digital transformation in the work-from anywhere era by solving the challenges of securely connecting users, devices, and applications anywhere with an experience people will enjoy.





New services now generally available in the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange include Cloud Access Security Broker (CASB), Cloud Browser Isolation, and Zscaler Cloud Security Posture Management (CSPM) for SaaS applications.





Zscaler Internet Access (ZIA) achieved Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program (FedRAMP) "In Process" status at the High Impact level. ZIA, the first secure internet gateway solution to earn FedRAMP certification, is being sponsored for High Impact by a U.S. Department of Defense Command.





Zscaler announced that the Defense Innovation Unit (DIU), a U.S. Department of Defense organization, selected Zscaler to deliver a secure cloud management solution. Zscaler will provide zero trust access to protect DIU users and cloud services from cyberthreats no matter where personnel are working or what devices they are using.

Change in Non-GAAP Measures Presentation



Effective August 1, 2020, the beginning of Zscaler’s fiscal year ending July 31, 2021, Zscaler will present employer payroll taxes related to employee equity award transactions, which is a cash expense, as part of stock-based compensation expense. These payroll taxes will be excluded from our non-GAAP results as these are tied to the timing and size of the exercise or vesting of the underlying equity awards and the price of Zscaler’s common stock at the time of vesting or exercise, which may vary from period to period independent of the operating performance of Zscaler’s business.

Financial Outlook

For the first quarter of fiscal 2021, we expect:

Total revenue of $131 million to $133 million





Non-GAAP income from operations of $8 million to $10 million





Non-GAAP earnings per share of approximately $0.05 to $0.06, assuming approximately 143 million common shares outstanding

For the full year fiscal 2021, we expect:

Total revenue of $580 million to $590 million





Calculated billings of $710 million to $720 million





Non-GAAP income from operations of $44 million to $46 million





Non-GAAP earnings per share of $0.28 to $0.30, assuming approximately 145 million common shares outstanding

These statements are forward-looking and actual results may differ materially. Refer to the Forward-Looking Statements safe harbor below for information on the factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements.

Guidance for non-GAAP financial measures excludes stock-based compensation expense, amortization expense of acquired intangible assets, asset impairment related to facility exit, amortization of debt discount and issuance costs, certain litigation-related expenses and income tax effects generated by intangible assets acquired in business acquisitions. We have not reconciled our expectations to non-GAAP income from operations and non-GAAP net income per share to their most directly comparable GAAP measures because certain items are out of our control or cannot be reasonably predicted. Accordingly, a reconciliation for non-GAAP income from operations and non-GAAP net income per share is not available without unreasonable effort.

Zscaler's conference presentations are expected to be available via webcast on the Investor Relations section of the company's website. To hear these presentations and to access the most updated information, please visit the Investor Relations section of Zscaler’s website at https://ir.zscaler.com.

Forward-Looking Statements



This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties, including statements regarding our future financial and operating performance, including our financial outlook for the first quarter of fiscal 2021 and full year fiscal 2021. There are a significant number of factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from statements made in this press release, including but not limited to: the duration and global impact of COVID-19 on our business, operations and financial results and the economy in general; our ability as an organization to acquire and integrate other companies, products or technologies in a successful manner; our limited operating history; our ability to identify and effectively implement the necessary changes to address execution challenges; risks associated with managing our rapid growth, including fluctuations from period to period; our limited experience with new product and subscription and support introductions and the risks associated with new products and subscription and support offerings, including the discovery of software bugs; our ability to attract and retain new customers; the failure to timely develop and achieve market acceptance of new products and subscriptions as well as existing products and subscription and support; rapidly evolving technological developments in the market for network security products and subscription and support offerings and our ability to remain competitive; length of sales cycles; and general market, political, economic and business conditions.

Additional risks and uncertainties that could affect our financial results are included under the captions “Risk Factors” and “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” set forth from time to time in our filings and reports with the Security Exchange Commission (SEC), including our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the three months ended April 30, 2020 filed on June 6, 2020, as well as future filings and reports by us, copies of which are available on our website at ir.zscaler.com and on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. You should not rely on these forward-looking statements, as actual outcomes and results may differ materially from those contemplated by these forward-looking statements as a result of such risks and uncertainties. Additional information will also be set forth in other filings that we make with the SEC from time to time. All forward-looking statements in this press release are based on information available to us as of the date hereof, and we do not assume any obligation to update the forward-looking statements provided to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist after the date on which they were made.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Information



We believe that the presentation of non-GAAP financial information provides important supplemental information to management and investors regarding financial and business trends relating to our financial condition and results of operations. For further information regarding why we believe that these non-GAAP measures provide useful information to investors, the specific manner in which management uses these measures, and some of the limitations associated with the use of these measures, please refer to the “Explanation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" section of this press release.

About Zscaler



Zscaler (NASDAQ: ZS) accelerates digital transformation so customers can be more agile, efficient, resilient, and secure. The Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange protects thousands of customers from cyberattacks and data loss by securely connecting users, devices, and applications in any location. Distributed across more than 150 data centers globally, the SASE-based Zero Trust Exchange is the world’s largest in-line cloud security platform.

Zscaler™, Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange™, Zscaler Internet Access™, and Zscaler Private Access™, ZIA™, ZPA™ and Zscaler B2B™ are either (i) registered trademarks or service marks or (ii) trademarks or service marks of Zscaler, Inc. in the United States and/or other countries. Any other trademarks are the properties of their respective owners.

ZSCALER, INC. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (in thousands, except per share amounts) (unaudited) Three Months Ended Year Ended July 31, July 31, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Revenue $ 125,887 $ 86,108 $ 431,269 $ 302,836 Cost of revenue (1) (2) 31,358 17,339 95,733 59,669 Gross profit 94,529 68,769 335,536 243,167 Operating expenses: Sales and marketing (1) (2) 89,222 49,317 277,981 169,913 Research and development (1) (2) 32,785 17,213 97,879 61,969 General and administrative (1) (3) (4) 17,409 10,170 73,632 46,598 Total operating expenses 139,416 76,700 449,492 278,480 Loss from operations (44,887 ) (7,931 ) (113,956 ) (35,313 ) Interest income 1,072 2,135 6,477 7,730 Interest expense (5) (5,025 ) — (5,025 ) — Other income (expense), net (252 ) (247 ) (224 ) (329 ) Loss before income taxes (49,092 ) (6,043 ) (112,728 ) (27,912 ) Provision (benefit) for income taxes 457 (767 ) 2,388 743 Net loss $ (49,549 ) $ (5,276 ) $ (115,116 ) $ (28,655 ) Net loss per share, basic and diluted $ (0.38 ) $ (0.04 ) $ (0.89 ) $ (0.23 ) Weighted-average shares used in computing net loss per share, basic and diluted 131,660 126,302 129,323 123,566





(1) Includes stock-based compensation expense as follows:





Cost of revenue $ 2,743 $ 1,118 $ 7,318 $ 2,926 Sales and marketing 29,438 8,341 66,539 23,118 Research and development 12,484 3,703 30,173 15,090 General and administrative 6,718 (827 ) 17,365 5,289 Total $ 51,383 $ 12,335 $ 121,395 $ 46,423





(2) Includes amortization expense of acquired intangible assets as follows:





Cost of revenue $ 1,272 $ 205 $ 2,030 $ 512 Sales and marketing 50 7 74 10 Research and development — 291 1,280 386 Total $ 1,322 $ 503 $ 3,384 $ 908





(3) Includes asset impairment related to facility exit as follows: $ — $ — $ 746 $ —





(4) Includes litigation-related expenses as follows: $ 3 $ 2,973 $ 18,356 $ 13,079





(5) Includes amortization of debt discount and issuance costs as follows: $ 4,885 $ — $ 4,885 $ —





ZSCALER, INC. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (in thousands) (unaudited) July 31, July 31, 2020 (*) 2019 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 141,851 $ 78,484 Short-term investments 1,228,722 286,162 Accounts receivable, net 147,584 93,341 Deferred contract acquisition costs 32,240 21,219 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 31,396 16,880 Total current assets 1,581,793 496,086 Property and equipment, net 75,734 41,046 Operating lease right-of-use assets 36,119 — Deferred contract acquisition costs, noncurrent 77,675 48,566 Acquired intangible assets, net 24,024 8,708 Goodwill 30,059 7,479 Other noncurrent assets 8,054 2,277 Total assets $ 1,833,458 $ 604,162 Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 5,233 $ 6,208 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 16,361 12,810 Accrued compensation 49,444 21,544 Deferred revenue 337,263 221,387 Operating lease liabilities 15,600 — Total current liabilities 423,901 261,949 Convertible senior notes, net 861,615 — Deferred revenue, noncurrent 32,504 29,815 Operating lease liabilities, noncurrent 28,023 — Other noncurrent liabilities 2,586 3,840 Total liabilities 1,348,629 295,604 Stockholders’ Equity Common stock 133 127 Additional paid-in capital 823,804 532,618 Accumulated other comprehensive income 463 268 Accumulated deficit (339,571 ) (224,455 ) Total stockholders’ equity 484,829 308,558 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 1,833,458 $ 604,162

(*) On August 1, 2019, we adopted Topic 842 using the transition provision which allows for the adoption of Topic 842 to be applied on a modified retrospective basis at the beginning of the fiscal year of adoption. As such, the condensed consolidated balance sheet as of July 31, 2020 is not comparable to prior periods. The adoption of this standard resulted in the recognition of the operating lease right-of-use assets and operating lease liabilities related to our real estate and co-location arrangements.

ZSCALER, INC. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (in thousands) (unaudited) Year Ended July 31, 2020 2019 Cash Flows From Operating Activities Net loss $ (115,116 ) $ (28,655 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization expense 17,734 10,398 Amortization expense of acquired intangible assets 3,384 908 Amortization of deferred contract acquisition costs 24,922 18,651 Amortization of debt discount and issuance costs 4,885 — Noncash operating lease costs 13,555 — Stock-based compensation expense 121,395 46,423 Amortization (accretion) of investments purchased at a premium (discount) 50 (2,181 ) Deferred income taxes (1,172 ) (1,392 ) Impairment of assets 746 — Other 321 284 Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of effects of business acquisitions: Accounts receivable (54,222 ) (31,730 ) Deferred contract acquisition costs (65,052 ) (32,526 ) Prepaid expenses, other current and noncurrent assets (13,580 ) (7,642 ) Accounts payable 862 495 Accrued expenses, other current and noncurrent liabilities 2,292 (336 ) Accrued compensation 27,900 (1,849 ) Deferred revenue 118,017 87,179 Operating lease liabilities (7,604 ) — Net cash provided by operating activities 79,317 58,027 Cash Flows From Investing Activities Purchases of property, equipment and other assets (43,072 ) (25,520 ) Capitalized internal-use software (8,737 ) (3,162 ) Acquired intangible assets — (1,480 ) Payments for business acquisitions, net of cash acquired (39,601 ) (11,432 ) Investment in a privately held company (2,000 ) — Purchases of short-term investments (1,255,629 ) (335,186 ) Proceeds from maturities of short-term investments 289,785 199,716 Proceeds from sale of short-term investments 21,092 14,990 Net cash used in investing activities (1,038,162 ) (162,074 ) Cash Flows From Financing Activities Payments of offering costs related to initial public offering — (1,797 ) Proceeds from issuance of common stock upon exercise of stock options 21,602 29,862 Proceeds from issuance of common stock under the employee stock purchase plan 15,333 16,436 Proceeds from issuance of convertible senior notes, net of issuance costs 1,130,522 — Purchases of capped calls related to convertible senior notes (145,245 ) — Repurchases of unvested common stock — (22 ) Repayments of notes receivable from stockholders — 1,905 Net cash provided by financing activities 1,022,212 46,384 Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 63,367 (57,663 ) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period 78,484 136,147 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period $ 141,851 $ 78,484 Reconciliation of cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash to the condensed consolidated balance sheets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 141,851 $ 78,484 Restricted cash, current and non-current — — Total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash $ 141,851 $ 78,484





ZSCALER, INC. Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures (in thousands) (unaudited) Three Months Ended Year Ended July 31, July 31, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Revenue $ 125,887 $ 86,108 $ 431,269 $ 302,836 Non-GAAP Gross Profit and Non-GAAP Gross Margin GAAP gross profit $ 94,529 $ 68,769 $ 335,536 $ 243,167 Add: Stock-based compensation expense 2,743 1,118 7,318 2,926 Amortization expense of acquired intangible assets 1,272 205 2,030 512 Non-GAAP gross profit $ 98,544 $ 70,092 $ 344,884 $ 246,605 GAAP gross margin 75 % 80 % 78 % 80 % Non-GAAP gross margin 78 % 81 % 80 % 81 % Non-GAAP Income from Operations and Non-GAAP Operating Margin GAAP loss from operations $ (44,887 ) $ (7,931 ) $ (113,956 ) $ (35,313 ) Add: Stock-based compensation expense 51,383 12,335 121,395 46,423 Litigation-related expenses 3 2,973 18,356 13,079 Amortization expense of acquired intangible assets 1,322 503 3,384 908 Asset impairment related to facility exit (1) — — 746 — Non-GAAP income from operations $ 7,821 $ 7,880 $ 29,925 $ 25,097 GAAP operating margin (36 ) % (9 ) % (26 ) % (12 ) % Non-GAAP operating margin 6 % 9 % 7 % 8 %

___________

(1) Consists of asset impairment charges related to the relocation of our corporate headquarters.

ZSCALER, INC. Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures (in thousands, except per share amounts) (unaudited) Three Months Ended Year Ended July 31, July 31, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Non-GAAP Net Income per Share, Diluted GAAP net loss $ (49,549 ) $ (5,276 ) $ (115,116 ) $ (28,655 ) Stock-based compensation expense 51,383 12,335 121,395 46,423 Litigation-related expenses 3 2,973 18,356 13,079 Amortization expense of acquired intangible assets 1,322 503 3,384 908 Asset impairment related to facility exit (1) — — 746 — Amortization of debt discount and issuance costs 4,885 — 4,885 — Provision for income taxes (2) (620 ) (1,422 ) (1,110 ) (1,422 ) Non-GAAP net income $ 7,424 $ 9,113 $ 32,540 $ 30,333 GAAP net loss per share, diluted $ (0.38 ) $ (0.04 ) $ (0.89 ) $ (0.23 ) Stock-based compensation expense 0.36 0.09 0.88 0.34 Litigation-related expenses — 0.02 0.13 0.10 Amortization expense of acquired intangible assets 0.01 — 0.02 0.01 Asset impairment related to facility exit (1) — — 0.01 — Amortization of debt discount and issuance costs 0.03 — 0.04 — Provision for income taxes (2) — (0.01 ) (0.01 ) (0.01 ) Adjustment to total fully diluted earnings per share (3) 0.03 0.01 0.06 0.01 Non-GAAP net income per share, diluted $ 0.05 $ 0.07 $ 0.24 $ 0.22 Weighted-average shares used in computing non-GAAP net income per share, diluted 141,465 137,545 138,234 135,880

___________

(1) Consists of asset impairment charges related to the relocation of our corporate headquarters.

(2) We use our GAAP provision for income taxes for purposes of determining our non-GAAP income tax expense. The difference between our GAAP and non-GAAP income tax expense represents the effects of stock-based compensation expense recognized in foreign jurisdictions and any income tax benefits associated with business combinations. The income tax benefit related to stock-based compensation expense included in the GAAP provision for income taxes was not material for all periods presented. In the fiscal quarter ended July 31, 2019, April 30,2020, and July 31, 2020, we recorded a tax benefit of $1.4 million, $0.5 million and $0.6 million, respectively, associated with intangible assets recognized as a result of our acquisitions of Appsulate, Inc., Cloudneeti Corporation and Edgewise Networks Inc., respectively.

(3) The sum of the fully diluted earnings per share impact of individual reconciling items may not total to fully diluted Non-GAAP net income per share due to the basic share counts used to calculate the GAAP net loss per share as compared to fully diluted share count used for Non-GAAP net income per share and due to rounding of the individual reconciling items. The GAAP net loss per share calculation uses a lower share count as it excludes potentially dilutive shares, which are included in calculating the non-GAAP income per share.

ZSCALER, INC. Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures (in thousands) (unaudited) Three Months Ended Year Ended July 31, July 31, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Calculated Billings Revenue $ 125,887 $ 86,108 $ 431,269 $ 302,836 Add: Total deferred revenue, end of period 369,767 251,202 369,767 251,202 Less: Total deferred revenue, beginning of period (300,791 ) (211,542 ) (251,202 ) (164,023 ) Calculated billings $ 194,863 $ 125,768 $ 549,834 $ 390,015 Free Cash Flow Net cash provided by operating activities $ 31,635 $ 17,823 $ 79,317 $ 58,027 Less: Purchases of property, equipment and other assets (18,279 ) (8,822 ) (43,072 ) (25,520 ) Less: Capitalized internal-use software (2,441 ) (1,449 ) (8,737 ) (3,162 ) Free cash flow $ 10,915 $ 7,552 $ 27,508 $ 29,345 As a percentage of revenue: Net cash provided by operating activities 25 % 21 % 18 % 19 % Less: Purchases of property, equipment and other assets (14 ) % (10 ) % (10 ) % (8 ) % Less: Capitalized internal-use software (2 ) % (2 ) % (2 ) % (1 ) % Free cash flow margin 9 % 9 % 6 % 10 %

ZSCALER, INC.

Explanation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to our results determined in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States of America (GAAP), we believe the following non-GAAP measures are useful in evaluating our operating performance. We use the following non-GAAP financial information to evaluate our ongoing operations and for internal planning and forecasting purposes. We believe that non-GAAP financial information, when taken collectively, may be helpful to investors because it provides consistency and comparability with past financial performance. However, non-GAAP financial information is presented for supplemental informational purposes only, has limitations as an analytical tool and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for financial information presented in accordance with GAAP. In particular, free cash flow is not a substitute for cash used in operating activities. Additionally, the utility of free cash flow as a measure of our liquidity is further limited as it does not represent the total increase or decrease in our cash balance for a given period. In addition, other companies, including companies in our industry, may calculate similarly-titled non-GAAP measures differently or may use other measures to evaluate their performance, all of which could reduce the usefulness of our non-GAAP financial measures as tools for comparison. A reconciliation of the Company's historical non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable financial measure stated in accordance with GAAP has been included in this press release. Investors are cautioned that there are a number of limitations associated with the use of non-GAAP financial measures and key metrics as analytical tools. Investors are encouraged to review these reconciliations, and not to rely on any single financial measure to evaluate our business.

Expenses Excluded from Non-GAAP Measures

Stock-based compensation expense is excluded primarily because they are non-cash expenses that management believes are not reflective of our ongoing operational performance. Effective August 1, 2020, the beginning of our fiscal year ending July 31, 2021, we will present employer payroll taxes related to employee equity award transactions, which is a cash expense, as part of stock-based compensation expense. These payroll taxes will be excluded from our non-GAAP results as these are tied to the timing and size of the exercise or vesting of the underlying equity awards and the price of our common stock at the time of vesting or exercise, which may vary from period to period independent of the operating performance of our business. Amortization expense of acquired intangible assets is excluded because these are considered by management to be outside of the Company's core business operating performance. Asset impairments related to facility exit costs are excluded because such charges are not reflective of our ongoing operational performance. Amortization of debt discount and issuance costs from the convertible senior notes is excluded because they are non-cash expenses and are not reflective of our ongoing operational performance. We also exclude certain litigation-related expenses consisting of professional fees and related costs incurred by us in defending against significant claims that we deem not to be in the ordinary course of our business and, if applicable, actual losses and accruals related to estimated losses in connection with these claims. There are many uncertainties and potential outcomes associated with any litigation, including the expense of litigation, timing of such expenses, court rulings, unforeseen developments, complications and delays, each of which may affect our results of operations from period to period, as well as the unknown magnitude of the potential loss relating to any lawsuit, all of which are inherently subject to change, difficult to predict and could adversely affect our results of operations. We estimate the tax effect of these items on our non-GAAP results and may adjust our GAAP provision for income taxes, if such effects have a material impact to our non-GAAP results.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Non-GAAP Gross Profit and Non-GAAP Gross Margin. We define non-GAAP gross profit as GAAP gross profit excluding stock-based compensation expense and amortization expense of acquired intangible assets. We define non-GAAP gross margin as non-GAAP gross profit as a percentage of revenue.

Non-GAAP Income from Operations and Non-GAAP Operating Margin. We define non-GAAP income from operations as GAAP loss from operations excluding stock-based compensation expense, amortization expense of acquired intangible assets, asset impairment related to facility exit and certain litigation-related expenses. We defined non-GAAP operating margin as non-GAAP income from operations as a percentage of revenue.

Non-GAAP Net Income per Share, Diluted. We define non-GAAP net income as GAAP net loss plus stock-based compensation expense, amortization expense of acquired intangible assets, asset impairment related to facility exit, amortization of debt discount and issuance costs, certain litigation-related expenses, income tax effects generated by the effects of stock-based compensation expense recognized in foreign jurisdictions and any income tax benefits associated with business combinations. We define non-GAAP net income per share, diluted, as non-GAAP net income divided by the weighted-average diluted shares outstanding, which includes the dilutive effect of potentially diluted common stock equivalents outstanding during the period.

Free Cash Flow and Free Cash Flow Margin. We define free cash flow as net cash provided by operating activities less purchases of property, equipment and other assets and capitalized internal-use software. We define free cash flow margin as free cash flow divided by revenue. We believe that free cash flow and free cash flow margin are meaningful indicators of liquidity information to management and investors about the amount of cash generated from our operations that, after the investments in property, equipment and other assets and capitalized internal-use software, can be used for strategic initiatives.

Calculated Billings. We define calculated billings as total revenue plus the change in deferred revenue in a period. Calculated billings in any particular period aims to reflect amounts invoiced for subscriptions to access our cloud platform, together with related support services related to our new and existing customers. We typically invoice our customers annually in advance, and to a lesser extent quarterly in advance, monthly in advance or multi-year in advance.