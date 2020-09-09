Total Revenues Increased 52% Year-over-Year

Subscription Revenues Increased 70% Year-over-Year

WILMINGTON, N.C., Sept. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ: NCNO), a pioneer in cloud banking and digital transformation solutions for the global financial services industry, today announced financial results for its fiscal second quarter ended July 31, 2020.

“I am very pleased nCino posted record results for our first quarter as a public company,” said Pierre Naudé, CEO of nCino. “Since day one, nCino’s mission has been to transform the financial services industry through innovation, reputation and speed. The global pandemic has only accelerated the need for digital transformation, and we see increasing momentum and appetite for cloud-based solutions. The nCino Bank Operating System has allowed our customers to seamlessly shift to a remote work environment, with bank employees remaining productive and efficient, while also serving their clients digitally no matter where they are. We believe the digital transformation of banking has become an imperative, and we are proud to partner with financial institutions of all sizes and complexities around the globe to help them grow and serve their clients and communities in today’s evolving landscape.”

Financial Highlights

Revenues: Total revenues for the second quarter were $48.8 million, a 52% increase from $32.0 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2020. Subscription revenues for the second quarter were $39.4 million, up from $23.1 million one year ago, an increase of 70% year-over-year.

Business Highlights

Listed its shares on Nasdaq on July 14, 2020 and closed its initial public offering on July 16, 2020.

Signed an expansion for its Onboarding solution with a $1.9 trillion global bank and supported this bank’s lending initiatives pursuant to the Coronavirus Business Interruption Loan Scheme (CBILS) in the UK.

Signed a $450 billion global bank for its Collateral Management solution.

Took a $145 billion U.S. agriculture lender live with its Commercial Lending solution.

Went live in three countries with a $67 billion global bank with its Commercial Lending solution.

32 financial institutions purchased seats to manage the loan Forgiveness portion of the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) under the CARES Act, including 10 new customers, two with over $25 billion in assets, and an expansion within a top 10 U.S. Bank. In total, 87 institutions contracted with nCino for PPP and Forgiveness in the first half of fiscal 2021, including 45 banks with over $5 billion in assets.

Aite Group named the nCino Bank Operating System® a Best-in-Class Retail Loan Origination System in the analyst firm’s Aite Matrix in August.

Financial Outlook

nCino is providing guidance for its fiscal third quarter ending October 31, 2020 as follows:

Total revenues between $49 and $50 million.

Non-GAAP operating loss between ($8) and ($9) million.

Non-GAAP net loss attributable to nCino per share of ($0.09) to ($0.10).

nCino is providing guidance for its fiscal year 2021 ending January 31, 2021 as follows:

Total revenues between $193 and $194 million.

Non-GAAP operating loss between ($22) and ($23) million.

Non-GAAP net loss attributable to nCino per share of ($0.25) to ($0.26).

Conference Call

nCino will host a conference call at 4:30 p.m. ET today to discuss its financial results and outlook with the investment community. The conference call will be available via live webcast and replay at the Investor Relations section of nCino’s website: https://investor.ncino.com/news-events/events-and-presentations.

About nCino

nCino (NASDAQ: NCNO) is the worldwide leader in cloud banking. The nCino Bank Operating System® empowers financial institutions with scalable technology to help them achieve revenue growth, greater efficiency, cost savings and regulatory compliance. In a digital-first world, nCino's single digital platform enhances the employee and client experience to enable financial institutions to more effectively onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, and open deposit and other accounts across lines of business and channels. Transforming how financial institutions operate through innovation, reputation and speed, nCino works with more than 1,100 financial institutions globally, whose assets range in size from $30 million to more than $2 trillion. For more information, visit: www.ncino.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements about nCino's financial and operating results, which include statements regarding nCino’s future performance, outlook, and guidance, the assumptions underlying those statements, the benefits from the use of nCino’s solutions, our strategies, and general business conditions. Forward-looking statements generally include actions, events, results, strategies and expectations and are often identifiable by use of the words “believes,” “expects,” “intends,” “anticipates,” “plans,” “seeks,” “estimates,” “projects,” “may,” “will,” “could,” “might,” or “continues” or similar expressions and the negatives thereof. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based upon nCino’s historical performance and its current plans, estimates, and expectations and are not a representation that such plans, estimates, or expectations will be achieved. These forward-looking statements represent nCino’s expectations as of the date of this press release. Subsequent events may cause these expectations to change and, except as may be required by law, nCino does not undertake any obligation to update or revise these forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially including, but not limited to: (i) risks associated with the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, including the impact to the financial services industry, the impact on general economic conditions and the impact of government responses, restrictions, and actions; (ii) breaches in our security measures or unauthorized access to our customers’ or their clients' data; (iii) the accuracy of management’s assumptions and estimates; (iv) our ability to attract new customers and succeed in having current customers expand their use of our solution; (v) competitive factors, including pricing pressures, consolidation among competitors, entry of new competitors, the launch of new products and marketing initiatives by our competitors, and difficulty securing rights to access or integrate with third party products or data used by our customers; (vi) the rate of adoption of our newer solutions and the results of our efforts to sustain or expand the use and adoption of our more established solutions; (vii) fluctuation of our results of operations, which may make period-to-period comparisons less meaningful; (viii) our ability to manage our growth effectively including expanding outside of the United States; (ix) adverse changes in our relationship with Salesforce; (x) our ability to successfully acquire new companies and/or integrate acquisitions into our existing organization; (xi) the loss of one or more customers, particularly any of our larger customers, or a reduction in the number of users our customers purchase access and use rights for; (xii) system unavailability, system performance problems, or loss of data due to disruptions or other problems with our computing infrastructure or the infrastructure we rely on that is operated by third parties; (xiii) our ability to maintain our corporate culture and attract and retain highly skilled employees; (xiv) adverse changes in the financial services industry, including as a result of customer consolidation; (xv) adverse changes in economic, regulatory, or market conditions; and (xvi) threatened or future legal proceedings and related expenses.

Additional risks and uncertainties that could affect nCino’s business and financial results are included in our reports filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (available on our web site at www.ncino.com or the SEC's web site at www.sec.gov). Further information on potential risks that could affect actual results will be included in other filings nCino makes with the SEC from time to time.





nCino, Inc.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(In thousands)

(Unaudited)

January 31,

2020 July 31,

2020 Assets Current Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 91,184 $ 388,191 Accounts receivable, net 34,205 30,228 Accounts receivable, related parties 9,201 — Costs capitalized to obtain revenue contracts, current portion, net 3,608 4,007 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 7,079 7,152 Total current assets 145,277 429,578 Property and equipment, net 13,477 14,591 Costs capitalized to obtain revenue contracts, noncurrent, net 7,000 7,817 Goodwill 55,840 56,527 Intangible assets, net 26,093 24,636 Other long-term assets 2,464 650 Total assets $ 250,151 $ 533,799 Liabilities, Redeemable Non-Controlling Interest, and Stockholders’ Equity Current Liabilities Accounts payable $ 1,258 $ 2,188 Accounts payable, related parties 3,408 4,018 Accrued commissions 7,862 4,701 Other accrued expenses 4,922 4,820 Deferred rent, current portion 183 208 Deferred revenue, current portion 50,929 84,288 Deferred revenue, current portion, related parties 8,013 — Total current liabilities 76,575 100,223 Deferred income taxes, noncurrent 194 234 Deferred rent, noncurrent 1,558 1,468 Other long-term liabilities 195 — Total liabilities 78,522 101,925 Commitments and Contingencies Redeemable non-controlling interest 4,356 4,384 Stockholders’ Equity Common stock 41 46 Additional paid-in capital 288,564 567,314 Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income (408 ) 202 Accumulated deficit (120,924 ) (140,072 ) Total stockholders’ equity 167,273 427,490 Total liabilities, redeemable non-controlling interest, and stockholders’ equity $ 250,151 $ 533,799

nCino, Inc.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(In thousands, except share and per share data)

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended July 31, Six Months Ended July 31, 2019 2020 2019 2020 Revenues Subscription $ 23,110 $ 39,351 $ 44,142 $ 74,182 Professional services 8,868 9,414 17,672 19,295 Total revenues 31,978 48,765 61,814 93,477 Cost of Revenues1 Subscription 7,083 11,920 13,585 22,019 Professional services 7,687 10,667 15,223 19,434 Total cost of revenues 14,770 22,587 28,808 41,453 Gross profit 17,208 26,178 33,006 52,024 Gross Margin % 54 % 54 % 53 % 56 % Operating Expenses Sales and marketing1 10,453 15,626 18,468 27,852 Research and development1 8,272 15,292 15,638 26,257 General and administrative1 6,430 10,953 10,339 17,879 Total operating expenses 25,155 41,871 44,445 71,988 Loss from operations (7,947 ) (15,693 ) (11,439 ) (19,964 ) Non-operating Income (Expense) Interest income 265 55 583 211 Other (618 ) 1,117 (727 ) 597 Loss before income tax expense (8,300 ) (14,521 ) (11,583 ) (19,156 ) Income tax expense 202 203 338 400 Net loss (8,502 ) (14,724 ) (11,921 ) (19,556 ) Net loss attributable to redeemable non-controlling interest — (232 ) — (408 ) Adjustment attributable to redeemable non-controlling interest — 154 — 267 Net loss attributable to nCino, Inc. $ (8,502 ) $ (14,646 ) $ (11,921 ) $ (19,415 ) Net loss per share attributable to nCino, Inc.: Basic and diluted $ (0.11 ) $ (0.17 ) $ (0.16 ) $ (0.23 ) Weighted average number of common shares outstanding: Basic and diluted 76,420,098 84,629,777 76,206,900 83,112,132

1Includes stock-based compensation expense as follows:

Three Months Ended

July 31, Six Months Ended

July 31, 2019 2020 2019 2020 Cost of revenues $ 371 $ 2,524 $ 760 $ 2,851 Sales and marketing 315 3,346 607 3,661 Research and development 305 3,031 611 3,340 General and administrative 1,501 4,368 1,623 4,468 Total stock-based compensation expense $ 2,492 $ 13,269 $ 3,601 $ 14,320

nCino, Inc.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(In thousands)

(Unaudited)

Six Months Ended

July 31, 2019 2020 Cash Flows from Operating Activities Net loss attributable to nCino, Inc. $ (11,921 ) $ (19,415 ) Net loss and adjustment attributable to redeemable non-controlling interest — (141 ) Net loss (11,921 ) (19,556 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 1,451 3,500 Amortization of costs capitalized to obtain revenue contracts 1,532 2,430 Stock-based compensation 3,601 14,320 Deferred income taxes 76 40 Provision for (recovery of) bad debt (105 ) 619 Change in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable 38 3,365 Accounts receivable, related parties 4,178 9,201 Costs capitalized to obtain revenue contracts (1,836 ) (3,615 ) Prepaid expenses and other assets (131 ) (13 ) Accounts payable and accrued expenses and other liabilities (2,085 ) (4,115 ) Accounts payable, related parties 453 620 Deferred rent 1,066 (65 ) Deferred revenues 18,173 33,188 Deferred revenues, related parties (3,783 ) (8,013 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 10,707 31,906 Cash Flows from Investing Activities Acquisition of business, net of cash acquired (48,219 ) — Purchases of property and equipment (2,624 ) (2,936 ) Net cash used in investing activities (50,843 ) (2,936 ) Cash Flows from Financing Activities Proceeds from initial public offering, net of underwriting discounts and commissions — 268,375 Payments of costs related to initial public offering — (1,345 ) Exercise of stock options 537 861 Net cash provided by financing activities 537 267,891 Effect of foreign currency exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents 534 146 Net (decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents (39,065 ) 297,007 Cash and Cash Equivalents, beginning of period 74,347 91,184 Cash and Cash Equivalents, end of period $ 35,282 $ 388,191

Non-GAAP Financial Measures



In nCino’s public disclosures, nCino has provided non-GAAP measures, which are measurements of financial performance that have not been prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States, or GAAP. In addition to its GAAP measures, nCino uses these non-GAAP financial measures internally for budgeting and resource allocation purposes and in analyzing our financial results. For the reasons set forth below, nCino believes that excluding the following items provides information that is helpful in understanding our operating results, evaluating our future prospects, comparing our financial results across accounting periods, and comparing our financial results to our peers, many of which provide similar non-GAAP financial measures.

Stock-Based Compensation Expenses. nCino excludes stock-based compensation expenses primarily because they are non-cash expenses that nCino excludes from our internal management reporting processes. nCino’s management also finds it useful to exclude these expenses when they assess the appropriate level of various operating expenses and resource allocations when budgeting, planning and forecasting future periods. Moreover, because of varying available valuation methodologies, subjective assumptions and the variety of award types that companies can use, nCino believes excluding stock-based compensation expenses allows investors to make meaningful comparisons between our recurring core business operating results and those of other companies.





Amortization of Purchased Intangibles. nCino incurs amortization expense for purchased intangible assets in connection with acquisitions of certain businesses and technologies. Because these costs have already been incurred, cannot be recovered, are non-cash, and are affected by the inherent subjective nature of purchase price allocations, nCino excludes these expenses for our internal management reporting processes. nCino’s management also finds it useful to exclude these charges when assessing the appropriate level of various operating expenses and resource allocations when budgeting, planning and forecasting future periods. Although nCino excludes amortization expense for purchased intangibles from these non-GAAP measures, management believes it is important for investors to understand that such intangible assets were recorded as part of purchase accounting and contribute to revenue generation.

There are limitations to using non-GAAP financial measures because non-GAAP financial measures are not prepared in accordance with GAAP and may be different from non-GAAP financial measures provided by other companies. The non-GAAP financial measures are limited in value because they exclude certain items that may have a material impact upon our reported financial results. In addition, they are subject to inherent limitations as they reflect the exercise of judgments by nCino’s management about which items are adjusted to calculate its non-GAAP financial measures. nCino compensates for these limitations by analyzing current and future results on a GAAP basis as well as a non-GAAP basis and also by providing GAAP measures in its public disclosures. Non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered in isolation from, or as a substitute for, financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP. nCino encourages investors and others to review our financial information in its entirety, not to rely on any single financial measure to evaluate our business, and to view our non-GAAP financial measures in conjunction with the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures. A reconciliation of GAAP to the non-GAAP financial measures has been provided in the tables below.

nCino, Inc.

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP MEASURES

(In thousands, except share and per share data)

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended July 31, Six Months Ended July 31, 2019 2020 2019 2020 GAAP gross profit $ 17,208 $ 26,178 $ 33,006 $ 52,024 Amortization expense - developed technology 60 378 60 747 Stock-based compensation 371 2,524 760 2,851 Non-GAAP gross profit $ 17,639 $ 29,080 $ 33,826 $ 55,622 Non-GAAP gross margin % 55 % 60 % 55 % 60 % GAAP sales & marketing expense $ 10,453 $ 15,626 $ 18,468 $ 27,852 Amortization expense - customer relationships (105 ) (418 ) (105 ) (835 ) Stock-based compensation (315 ) (3,346 ) (607 ) (3,661 ) Non-GAAP sales & marketing expense $ 10,033 $ 11,862 $ 17,756 $ 23,356 GAAP research & development expense $ 8,272 $ 15,292 $ 15,638 $ 26,257 Amortization — — — — Stock-based compensation (305 ) (3,031 ) (611 ) (3,340 ) Non-GAAP research & development expense $ 7,967 $ 12,261 $ 15,027 $ 22,917 GAAP general & administrative expense $ 6,430 $ 10,953 $ 10,339 $ 17,879 Amortization expense - trademarks (12 ) — (12 ) (10 ) Stock-based compensation (1,501 ) (4,368 ) (1,623 ) (4,468 ) Non-GAAP general & administrative expense $ 4,917 $ 6,585 $ 8,704 $ 13,401 GAAP loss from operations $ (7,947 ) $ (15,693 ) $ (11,439 ) $ (19,964 ) Amortization expense - developed technology 60 378 60 747 Amortization expense - customer relationships 105 418 105 835 Amortization expense - trademarks 12 — 12 10 Stock-based compensation $ 2,492 $ 13,269 $ 3,601 $ 14,320 Non-GAAP operating loss $ (5,278 ) $ (1,628 ) $ (7,661 ) $ (4,052 ) Non-GAAP operating margin (17 )% (3 )% (12 )% (4 )% GAAP net loss attributable to nCino $ (8,502 ) $ (14,646 ) $ (11,921 ) $ (19,415 ) Amortization expense - developed technology 60 378 60 747 Amortization expense - customer relationships 105 418 105 835 Amortization expense - trademarks 12 — 12 10 Stock-based compensation $ 2,492 $ 13,269 $ 3,601 $ 14,320 Non-GAAP net loss attributable to nCino $ (5,833 ) $ (581 ) $ (8,143 ) $ (3,503 ) Weighted-average shares used to compute net loss per share, basic and diluted 76,420,098 84,629,777 76,206,900 83,112,132 GAAP net loss attributable to nCino per share $ (0.11 ) $ (0.17 ) $ (0.16 ) $ (0.23 ) Non-GAAP net loss attributable to nCino per share $ (0.08 ) $ (0.01 ) $ (0.11 ) $ (0.04 ) Free Cash Flow Net cash provided by operating activities $ 5,838 $ 23,477 $ 10,707 $ 31,906 Purchases of property and equipment (2,072 ) (1,861 ) (2,624 ) (2,936 ) Free cash flow $ 3,766 $ 21,616 $ 8,083 $ 28,970

