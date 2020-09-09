OSLO, Norway, Sept. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Opera Limited (NASDAQ: OPRA), one of the world’s major browser developers and a leading internet consumer brand, announced today that Frode Jacobsen, Chief Financial Officer, and Derrick Nueman, Vice President of Investor Relations, will present and host one-on-one investor meetings at the Key Banc Future of Technology Series.



Event Details:

Key Banc Future of Technology Series

Date: Wednesday, September 16, 2020

Virtual Presentation: 12:40 p.m. ET

A webcast of the presentations will be available on Opera’s investor relations website at https://investor.opera.com .

About Opera



Opera is a leading global internet brand with an engaged and growing base of over 360 million average monthly active users. Building on over 20 years of innovation, starting with our browser products, we are increasingly leveraging our brand as well as our massive and highly active user base in order to expand our offerings and our business. Today, we offer users across Europe, Africa and Asia a range of products and services that include our PC and mobile browsers as well as our AI-powered news reader Opera News and recently fintech and classifieds solutions.

Investor Relations Contact:

Derrick Nueman

investor-relations@opera.com or (408) 596-3055

For media enquiries, please contact: press-team@opera.com