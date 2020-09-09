PURCHASE, N.Y., Sept. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MVC Capital, Inc. (NYSE: MVC) (“MVC Capital” or the “Company”), a publicly traded business development company (BDC) that makes private debt and equity investments, announced its financial results for the fiscal third quarter ended July 31, 2020.



Financial Results

For the third quarter of fiscal 2020, the Company earned interest income of $5.6 million and fee and other income of $0.2 million, compared to $7.2 million and $0.3 million, respectively, for the same quarter of fiscal 2019.

The Company reported total operating income of $5.8 million for the third quarter of fiscal 2020, compared to $7.5 million for the same quarter in fiscal 2019. The Company reported net operating income of $0.9 million for the third quarter of fiscal 2020 compared to $2.8 million for the same quarter in fiscal 2019.

As of July 31, 2020, the Company’s net assets were $180.5 million or $10.18 per share, compared with $186.0 million or $10.49 per share at the end of the prior fiscal quarter.

As of July 31, 2020, MVC Capital had investments in portfolio companies totaling $220.9 million and cash and cash equivalents of $51.9 million, including $5.0 million in restricted cash and cash equivalents.

Key Financial Metrics

Quarter Ended (Unaudited)($ in thousands, except per share data) Q3 2020 Q2 2020 Q1 2020 Q4 2019 Q3 2019 Total operating income 5,780 7,652 7,786 8,046 7,469 Management fee 1,087 1,104 1,370 1,662 1,643 Portfolio fees - asset management 70 71 169 82 89 Management fee - asset management 52 52 64 69 79 Administrative 1,972 922 1,221 1,404 998 Interest, fees and other borrowing costs 1,863 2,125 2,206 2,378 2,510 Net Incentive compensation - - - - - Loss on extinguishment of debt - 345 - - - Settlement expenses 325 - - - - Total waiver by adviser (446 ) (452 ) (551 ) (660 ) (654 ) Tax expense 1 - 1 - 1 Net operating income before net realized and unrealized gains 856 3,485 3,306 3,111 2,803 Net increase (decrease) in net assets resulting from operations (2,537 ) (40,332 ) 4,416 3,057 348 Net increase (decrease) in net assets resulting from operations per share (0.14 ) (2.28 ) 0.25 0.17 0.02 Net asset value per share 10.18 10.49 12.94 12.86 12.86





Operational Update



On June 5, 2020, the Company and Branch Banking & Trust Company (“BB&T”) entered into a Waiver and Thirteenth Amendment to the Secured Revolving Credit Agreement (the “Credit Facility”), amending the Net Worth covenant to no less than $150 million. All other terms of the the Credit Facility remain unchanged and borrowings under the Credit Facility continue to be secured by cash, short-term and long-term U.S. Treasury securities and other governmental agency securities.

Portfolio Activity

During the third quarter of fiscal 2020, the Company made no new or follow-on investments. For the first nine-months of fiscal 2020, the Company made five follow-on investments in five portfolio companies totaling approximately $11.5 million.

On May 14, 2020, Foliofn, Inc., a portfolio company, announced it entered into an agreement to be acquired by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. The acquisition, while subject to regulatory approval, is expected to close by September 30, 2020 and the Company expects to receive approximately $15 million from the transaction.

On July 16, 2020, the Company sold the remaining 3,228,024 common shares of Equus Total Return, Inc. for approximately $3.8 million, resulting in a realized loss of approximately $3.7 million.

Dividends

On July 14, 2020, the Company's Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.17 per share, which was paid on July 31, 2020.

Since implementing its dividend policy in July of 2005, the Company has paid sixty-one consecutive quarterly dividends. Through July 31, 2020, dividends paid total $8.42 per share and total distributions and share repurchases (including tender offers) have surpassed $290 million.

In anticipation of the previously announced merger with Barings BDC, Inc. (“BBDC”), no further ordinary dividends are expected to be declared by the Company.

Subsequent Events

Merger with Barings BDC, Inc.

On August 10, 2020, the Company entered into and announced a definitive Merger Agreement with BBDC under which the Company will merge with and into BBDC, with BBDC continuing as the surviving company (the “Merger”). The boards of directors of both BBDC and the Company, including all of the respective independent directors, have approved the Merger Agreement and related transactions (collectively, the “Transaction”), which is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2020.

Other Subsequent Events

On August 19, 2020, the Company loaned $150,000 to RuMe, Inc. on its lines of credit, increasing the outstanding balance to approximately $895,000.

On August 31, 2020, the Company and Truist Bank (formerly BB&T) entered into the Fourteenth Amendment to Secured Revolving Credit Agreement, amending the definition of “Termination Date” to mean the earlier to occur of (i) December 31, 2020, (ii) the effective date of the Merger Agreement, (iii) the date the Revolver Commitment (as defined in the Credit Facility) is terminated pursuant following the occurrence of an Event of Default, or (iv) the date the Company terminates the Revolver Commitment. All other terms of the Credit Facility remain unchanged and borrowings under the Credit Facility continue to be secured by cash, short-term and long-term U.S. Treasury securities and other governmental agency securities.

