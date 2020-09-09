opaganib, 3일간의 인큐베이션 결과 인간 기관지 조직의 in vitro 모델에서 SARS-CoV-2 바이러스 복제 완전히 억제하는 효과가 양성 대조군인 렘데시비르보다 우수

--

opaganib, 강력한 항바이러스 및 항염증 작용 기제 결합된 경구용 코로나19 치료제 잠재력 갖춰, 숙주 세포 성분을 타깃으로 하며 내성을 최소화

--

opaganib, 중증 코로나19 폐렴 치료용 글로벌 임상2/3상 및 미국 내 임상2상 연구 진행 중

--

RedHill의 두 번째 코로나19 치료제 후보인 RHB-107 (upamostat)은 세린단백질가수분해효소 억제제로 동일 모델에서 SARS-CoV-2 바이러스 복제 강력하게 억제하는 신약 후보, 올해 연말로 예정된 미국 내 외래환자 대상 임상2/3상 계획 뒷받침

이스라엘 텔아비브/미국 노스캐롤라이나주 롤리, Sept. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 스페셜티 바이오 제약사인 RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (Nasdaq: RDHL )는 opaganib1이 코로나19 유발 바이러스인 SARS-CoV-2에 대해 강력한 억제 능력을 보여주며 인간 폐 기관지 조직의 in vitro 모델에서 바이러스 복제를 완전하게 차단한다고 밝혔다. opaganib은 스핑고신 키나아제 2(SK2) 저해제인 경구용 혁신 신약으로 숙주 세포 성분을 타깃으로 하는 항염증 및 항바이러스 활동을 동시에 수행하며 바이러스성 돌연변이 영향을 받지 않아 내성을 최소화한다. opaganib은 현재 중증 코로나19 폐렴 치료용으로 글로벌 임상2/3상, 미국 내에서 임상2상 평가가 진행 중이다.

자사는 루이빌대 예측의학센터와의 협업을 통해 인간 기관지 상피세포의 3D 조직모델(EpiAirway™)로 opaganib 연구를 진행했다. 이 모델은 형태적, 기능적으로 인간의 기도와 닮았으며 SARS-CoV-222 발견 당시 사용된 모델과 유사하다. 본 연구는 opaganib의 SARS-CoV-2 감염 억제 in vitro 효능을 평가하기 위해 설계되었다.

연구 결과, SARS-CoV-2에 대한 opaganib의 항바이러스 효과가 명확하고 설득력 있는 형태로 확인되었다. opaganib은 양성 대조군인 렘데시비르(remdesivir) 등 함께 실험한 다른 물질들보다 항바이러스 활성이 가장 강력했다. SARS-CoV-2 감염 세포 치료 결과, 세포 생존능과 약품 안전성 측정 지표인 세포막 온전성이 훼손되지 않고도 용량 의존적인 바이러스 생산 억제 효과가 확인되었다. 이는 opaganib의 코로나19 환자 치료 가능성을 재차 보여주는 것이다.

보도자료 관련 그래픽: https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e60ced55-ca9d-4648-81cb-907be7571136

3일간의 인큐베이션 결과 opaganib 1mg/ml(약학적으로 적절한 농도)는 바이러스 복제를 완전하게 억제하는 것으로 측정되었다. 이처럼 강력한 opaganib의 활성은 RedHill 임상 연구에서 활성 대조군으로 사용된 렘데시비르 데이터보다 우수한데, 이 데이터는 기존에 발표된 렘데시비르 데이터3와 일치한다. 연구에 사용된 데이터는 피어리뷰 저널에 제출될 예정이다.

마크 레빗(Mark L. Levitt) RedHill 메디컬 디렉터(의학박사, 의사)는 “기존에 보여준 항염증 활동과 이번에 검증된 특정 SARS-CoV-2 항바이러스 활동 결과를 종합하면, opaganib이 독특한 이중기제를 가지고 있으며 질병 악화 유발 요인들을 억제함으로써 코로나19 환자에게 큰 혜택이 돌아갈 잠재력이 있음을 보여준다”면서 “생리학적으로 연관성 있는 인간 기도 조직 모델을 사용해 도출된 이와 같은 설득력 있는 데이터는 SARS-CoV-2 바이러스 복제를 강력하게 억제하는 opaganib의 잠재력을 보여준다. 또란 현재 진행 중인 글로벌 임상2/3상, 미국 내 임상2상 연구의 기저가 되는 가설을 입증하는 것이며, 이들 연구의 근거를 뒷받침한다. 우리는 코로나19 치료용 긴급사용 승인 획득을 지원할 수 있는 강력한 데이터 패키지 생성이라는 목표 달성을 위해 계속 노력할 것”이라고 밝혔다.

현재 진행 중인 다기관, 무작위, 이중맹검, 평행설계, 플라시보 제어 방식의 글로벌 임상2/3상 연구( NCT04467840 )는 중증 코로나19 폐렴 환자 치료용 opaganib을 평가하며 입원 치료와 산소 공급이 필요한 환자를 최대 270명까지 등록 받는다는 목표를 세워두고 있다. 본 연구는 최근 이스라엘 당국의 승인을 획득했으며 영국, 이탈리아, 러시아, 멕시코 정부의 승인을 기다리고 있다.

평행설계, 무작위, 이중맹검, 플라시보 제어 방식의 미국 내 임상2상 연구( NCT04414618 )는 중증 코로나19 폐렴 환자 치료용 opaganib을 평가한다. 전체 등록 환자수의 50% 이상이 등록을 마쳤으며 향후 수주일 내에 등록이 완료될 예정이다. 사전에 구성이 협의된 자사의 독립 위원회 Safety Monitoring Committee는 최근 본 연구가 변동사항 없이 계속 진행해도 된다고 권고한 바 있다. 본 연구는 통계적 유의도에 구애받지 않으며 입원 치료와 산소 공급이 필요한 환자를 최대 40명까지 등록 받을 방침이다.

자사는 현재 미국 정부기관들과 긴급 사용 허가를 위해 opaganib 신속 개발을 지원할 보조금 지급 여부를 협의중이다.

RedHill의 in-vitro 연구는 opaganib과 함께 세린단백질가수분해효소 억제제로 다수의 인간 세린단백질가수분해효소를 상대로 활성하는 임상2상 신약 RHB-107 (upamostat)에 대한 평가도 수행했으며, 그 결과 SARS-CoV-2 바이러스 복제를 강력하게 억제하는 것으로 나타났다. RHB-107에 대한 미국 내 외래환자 대상 임상2/3상 연구는 올해 말 시작될 예정이다.

테리 플라세(Terry F. Plasse) 메디컬 디렉터(의사)는 “숙주세포 프로테아제는 SARS-CoV-2의 세포 내 침입 과정에서 중요한 역할을 한다. 특히 침입 과정에서 바이러스와 숙주 세포 멤브레인 결합의 전제 조건인 SARS-CoV-2 스파이크(S) 단백질 활성화의 원인”이라면서 “RHB-107은 항바이러스성 활성이 뛰어났으며 약학적으로 적절한 농도를 투여 시 용량 의존적인 형태로 바이러스 복제를 강력하게 억제했다. RHB-107 (upamostat)은 opaganib과 마찬가지로 경구 생체이용이 가능하기 때문에 입원 환자와 외래 환자 모드에게 적합할 수 있다”고 말했다.

opaganib과 RHB-107 전임상 결과는 현재 초기 데이터 단계로 독립적 기관의 일차 분석을 거쳐 독립된 형태의 제3자를 통해 자사에 전달되었으며 추가적인 데이터 리뷰와 분석, 보조 실험을 필요로 할 수 있다.

Opaganib (ABC294640, Yeliva®) 소개

합성 신약인 opaganib은 자사가 자체 개발한 스핑고신 키나아제 2(SK2) 저해제이자 경구용 혁신 신약으로 항암, 항염증, 항바이러스 활동을 하며 다양한 종양, 바이러스, 염증, 위장 질환 증상을 타깃으로 하고 있다.

opaganib은 미국 FDA로부터 담관암 치료용 희귀의약품 지정(ODD) 승인을 획득했으며 중증 담관암 치료용으로 임상2a상, 전립선암 치료용으로 임상2상에 대한 평가가 진행 중이다. 또한 코로나바이러스(코로나19) 치료용으로 글로벌 임상2/3상, 미국 내 임상2상이 진행 중이다.

전임상 데이터 분석 결과 opaganib의 항염증 및 항바이러스 활동이 증명되었으며 폐렴과 같은 폐 염증 질환, 폐섬유증 손상을 줄일 수 있는 잠재력을 가지고 있었다. opaganib은 코로나19를 유발하는 바이러스인 SARS-CoV-2에 대해 강력한 항바이러스 활성이 확인되었으며 인간 폐 기관지 조직의 in vitro 모델에서 바이러스 복제를 완전하게 차단했다. 또한 다양한 in vitro 전임상 연구4 결과 인플루엔자바이러스 감염에 따른 사망률을 낮추었으며 기관지폐포세척액내 IL-6와 TNF-alpha를 감소시켜 녹농균에 의한 폐 손상을 개선했다.

opaganib은 미국 회사인 Apogee Biotechnology Corp.가 개발했으며 종양, 염증, 위장, 방사선 방호 모델 등 다수의 전임상 연구를 성공적으로 완료했다. 또한 중증 고형종양 환자에 대한 임상1상 연구과 다발성골수종 치료용 추가 임상1상 연구를 수행했다.

동정적 사용 프로그램에 따라 코로나19 환자(WHO의 서열척도에 따라 분류된)들은 이스라엘 내 대형 병원에서 opaganib을 사용한 치료를 받았다. 이들 중증 코로나19 1차 환자에 대한 opaganib 치료 데이터는 이미 발표된 상태다2. 치료 결과를 분석한 결과 동정적 사용을 통해 opaganib 치료를 받은 환자들은 후향적으로 매치된 동일 병원 내 환자 대조군 그룹과 비교해 임상학적 결과와 염증 표지 모두 크게 개선되었다. opaganib 치료를 받은 모든 환자 그룹은 기계적 인공호흡 없이 퇴원했는데 이는 매치된 대조군 그룹 가운데 33%가 기계적 인공호흡을 필요로 한 점과 비교된다. opaganib 치료 환자 가운데 고유량 비강 캐뉼라 장착을 멈춘 기간의 중위값은 10일로 줄어든 반면 매치된 대조군 그룹은 15일이었다.

opaganib 개발은 Apogee Biotechnology Corp.에 대한 미국 연방정부, 주정부 기관들의 인허가, 계약을 통해 뒷받침되었으며 이들 기관 중에는 NCI(미국암학회), BARDA(생물의약품첨단연구개발국), 미국 국방부, FDA 희귀의약품 개발부 등이 있다.

현재 진행 중인 opaganib 관련 각종 연구는 일반인들이 국가 및 민간이 지원하는 각종 임상연구 관련 정보를 얻을 수 있도록 미국 국립보건원이 제공하는 웹 기반 서비스인 www.ClinicalTrials.gov 에 등록되어 있다.

RHB-107 (upamostat) 소개

RHB-107는 자사가 자체 개발한 강력한 세린단백질가수분해효소 억제제로 다수의 인간 세린단백질가수분해효소를 상대로 항바이러스 활동이 증명되었으며 조직 보호 잠재력이 있는 경구용 혁신 신약이다. 항바이러스와 잠재적 조직 보호 활동이 결합되면서 강력한 코로나19 감염 치료제 평가 후보로 꼽힌다. 또한 RHB-107는 암, 염증성 폐질환 및 위장 질환 표적 치료 잠재력을 가지고 있으며 다수의 임상1상 연구와 2차례 임상2상 연구 수행을 통해 300명 이상의 환자를 대상으로 임상 안전 프로파일을 증명했다. RedHill은 독일 Heidelberg Pharmaceuticals (前 WILEX AG)로부터 RHB-107에 대한 글로벌 독점 판권(중국, 홍콩, 대만, 마카오 제외)을 매입했다.

RedHill Biopharma 개요

RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (Nasdaq: RDHL)는 스페셜티 바이오 제약사로 위장 질환 치료를 전문으로 한다. RedHill은 위장질환 치료제로 성인 유도성 변비에 쓰이는 Movantik®, 성인 헬리코박터파이로리 감염 치료제인 Talicia®, 성인 여행객 설사 치료제7인 Aemcolo®를 판매한다. RedHill의 핵심적인 후기임상 개발 프로그램으로는 (i) 비결핵 항산균(NTM) 감염 치료용 확증 임상3상이 계획된 RHB-204 (ii) 혁신 신약이자 SK2 저해제로 다양한 코로나19 증상 치료용 임상2/3상 프로그램과 전립선암 및 담관암 치료용 임상2상이 진행 중인 opaganib (Yeliva®) (iii) 크론병 치료용 첫 임상3상 연구에서 긍정적 결과가 도출된 RHB-104 (iv) 급성위장염 및 위염 치료용 임상3상 연구와 과민대장증후군(IBS-D) 치료용 임상2상에서 긍정적 결과가 도출된 RHB-102 (Bekinda®) (v) 임상2상이 진행 중인 혁신 신약이자 세린단백질가수분해효소 억제제로 암과 염증성 위장 질환을 타깃으로 하며 코로나19 치료용 평가도 이루어지고 있는 RHB-107 (vi) 캡슐형 장정결제인 RHB-106 등이 있다. 회사에 대한 자세한 정보는 www.redhillbio.com 에서 확인할 수 있다.

opaganib과 RHB-107의 전임상 연구 결과는 현재 초기 데이터 단계로 독립적 기관의 일차 분석을 거쳐 독립된 형태의 제3자를 통해 자사에 전달되었으며 추가적인 데이터 리뷰와 분석, 보조 실험을 필요로 할 수 있다. 이 같은 리뷰 및 분석 결과는 본 보도자료에 언급된 결과와 다를 수 있으며 향후 진행될 전임상 혹은 임상시험에서 반복되지 않을 수 있다. 따라서 투자자들은 본 보도자료에 언급된 결과를 SARS-CoV-2에 대한 opaganib의 항바이러스 효과, 그리고 opaganib이 SARS-CoV-2 치료에 효과적일 수 있다는 확정적인 증거로 활용해서는 안 된다.

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements may be preceded by the words “intends,” “may,” “will,” “plans,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “projects,” “predicts,” “estimates,” “aims,” “believes,” “hopes,” “potential” or similar words. Forward-looking statements are based on certain assumptions and are subject to various known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company’s control and cannot be predicted or quantified, and consequently, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, the risk that the Company’s Phase 2/3 study evaluating RHB-107 will not be successful, if conducted at all; the risk the antiviral activity in the in vitro study will not be demonstrated in clinical trials; the risk of a delay in receiving data to support applying for emergency use applications; the risk that the U.S. Phase 2 clinical study evaluating opaganib will not be successful and the risk that completion of enrollment for this clinical study will be delayed; the risk that the Company will not initiate the Phase 2/3 study for opaganib in certain geographies, will not expand this study in additional countries and that it will not be successful; the risk that the Company will not initiate the Phase 2/3 study in COVID-19 with RHB-107 or that it will be delayed; the risk that other COVID-19 patients treated with opaganib will not show any clinical improvement; the risk that clinical trials with opaganib in Israel, the U.S., Italy, Russia, the UK, Mexico or elsewhere for the treatment of COVID-19, if conducted at all, will not show any improvement in patients; the risk of a delay in applying for emergency use authorizations; the development risks of early-stage discovery efforts for a disease that is still little understood, including difficulty in assessing the efficacy of opaganib for the treatment of COVID-19, if at all; intense competition from other companies developing potential treatments and vaccines for COVID-19; the effect of a potential occurrence of patients suffering serious adverse events using opaganib under compassionate use programs, as well as risks and uncertainties associated with (i) the initiation, timing, progress and results of the Company’s research, manufacturing, preclinical studies, clinical trials, and other therapeutic candidate development efforts, and the timing of the commercial launch of its commercial products and ones it may acquire or develop in the future; (ii) the Company’s ability to advance its therapeutic candidates into clinical trials or to successfully complete its preclinical studies or clinical trials or the development of a commercial companion diagnostic for the detection of Mycobacterium avium subspecies paratuberculosis (MAP); (iii) the extent and number and type of additional studies that the Company may be required to conduct and the Company’s receipt of regulatory approvals for its therapeutic candidates, and the timing of other regulatory filings, approvals and feedback; (iv) the manufacturing, clinical development, commercialization, and market acceptance of the Company’s therapeutic candidates and Talicia®; (v) the Company’s ability to successfully commercialize and promote Movantik®, Talicia® and Aemcolo®; (vi) the Company’s ability to establish and maintain corporate collaborations; (vii) the Company's ability to acquire products approved for marketing in the U.S. that achieve commercial success and build and sustain its own marketing and commercialization capabilities; (viii) the interpretation of the properties and characteristics of the Company’s therapeutic candidates and the results obtained with its therapeutic candidates in research, preclinical studies or clinical trials; (ix) the implementation of the Company’s business model, strategic plans for its business and therapeutic candidates; (x) the scope of protection the Company is able to establish and maintain for intellectual property rights covering its therapeutic candidates and commercial products and its ability to operate its business without infringing the intellectual property rights of others; (xi) parties from whom the Company licenses its intellectual property defaulting in their obligations to the Company; (xii) estimates of the Company’s expenses, future revenues, capital requirements and needs for additional financing; (xiii) the effect of patients suffering adverse events using investigative drugs under the Company's Expanded Access Program; and (xiv) competition from other companies and technologies within the Company’s industry. More detailed information about the Company and the risk factors that may affect the realization of forward-looking statements is set forth in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including the Company's Annual Report on Form 20-F filed with the SEC on March 4, 2020. All forward-looking statements included in this press release are made only as of the date of this press release. The Company assumes no obligation to update any written or oral forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise unless required by law.

참고: 본 보도자료는 편의 목적으로 참고: 제공되었으며 자사가 발표한 공식 영문 보도자료 번역본이다.

Company contact:

Adi Frish

Senior VP Business Development & Licensing

RedHill Biopharma

+972-54-6543-112

adi@redhillbio.com IR contact (U.S.):

Timothy McCarthy, CFA, MBA

Managing Director, Relationship Manager

LifeSci Advisors, LLC

+1-212-915-2564

tim@lifesciadvisors.com