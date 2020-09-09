NEW YORK, Sept. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm, reminds investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania on behalf of investors that purchased Verrica Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: VRCA) securities between September 16, 2019 and June 29, 2020 (the “Class Period”). Investors have until September 14, 2020 to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuit.



Verrica is a dermatology therapeutics company that develops treatments for people living with skin diseases. Its lead product candidate, VP-102, is a drug-device combination of a topical solution of cantharidin administered through the Company’s single-use precision applicator. The Company is initially developing VP-102 for the treatment of molluscum contagiosum, or molluscum, a highly contagious and primarily pediatric viral skin disease, and common warts.

On June 29, 2020, Verrica disclosed receipt of a letter from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”) regarding the Company’s New Drug Application (“NDA”) for VP-102 for the treatment of molluscum contagiosum. The letter identified certain deficiencies that preclude discussion of labeling and post-marketing requirements. Moreover, according to the Company, the FDA’s information requests have included a “specific request related to a potential safety issue with the applicator that could arise if the instructions for use were not properly followed.”

On this news, the Company’s share price fell $3.06, or nearly 22%, to close at $11.01 per share on June 30, 2020.

The complaint, filed on July 14, 2020, alleges that throughout the Class Period defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) that the Company’s proprietary applicator used for VP-102 posed certain safety risks if the instructions were not properly followed; (2) that, as a result, Verrica would incorporate certain user features to mitigate the safety risk; (3) that the addition of the user feature would require additional testing for stability supportive data; (4) that, as a result of the foregoing, regulatory approval for VP-102 was reasonably likely to be delayed; and (5) that, as a result of the foregoing, defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects, were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

