CINCINNATI, Sept. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ: LYTS, or the “Company”) a leading U.S. based manufacturer of indoor/outdoor lighting and graphics solutions, today said that Jim Clark, the Company’s President and Chief Executive Officer, and Jim Galeese, Chief Financial Officer, will make a virtual presentation to investors during H.C. Wainwright & Company’s 22nd Annual Global Investment Conference on September 14, 2020. During the presentation, LSI will discuss its growth strategy, which includes vertical market expansion, an additional focus on end-customers, expanding its existing services business, and inorganic growth.



In addition to the presentation, Mr. Clark and Mr. Galeese will meet virtually with investors during a series of one-on-one breakout meetings. Conference registration information is available at https://hcwevents.com/.

ABOUT LSI INDUSTRIES

Headquartered in Blue Ash, Ohio (Greater Cincinnati), LSI Industries is a leading producer of high-performance, American-made lighting solutions. The Company’s strength in outdoor lighting applications creates opportunities for it to introduce additional solutions to its valued customers. LSI’s indoor and outdoor products and services, including its digital and print graphics capabilities, are valued by architects, engineers, distributors and contractors for their quality, reliability and innovation. The Company’s products are used extensively in automotive dealerships, petroleum stations, quick service restaurants, grocery stores and pharmacies, retail establishments, sports complexes, parking lots and garages, and commercial and industrial buildings. LSI has approximately 1,200 employees at seven manufacturing plants in the United States, including its corporate headquarters. Additional information about LSI is available at www.lsicorp.com.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

