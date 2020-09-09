Attached is the updated Information Memorandum ("IM") regarding the upcoming offering of new shares in Icelandair Group. The IM was initially published on 18 August 2020 and an update was provided on 4 September 2020. Below is a summary of additional changes:
A shareholders’ meeting held on 9 September 2020 has granted the Company’s Board of Directors authorization to increase the Company’s share capital by up to ISK 23 billion, and issue warrants with subscription rights for up to 5.75 billion shares. The share offering will be held on Wednesday 16 September and Thursday 17 September 2020.
Contact information:
Investors: Iris Hulda Thorisdottir, Director Investor Relations. E-mail: iris@icelandairgroup.is
Media: Asdis Petursdottir, Director Communications. E-mail: asdis@icelandair.is
Attachment
Icelandair Group hf.
Reykjavík, ICELAND
Information Memorandum Icelandair Group 09 September 2020FILE URL | Copy the link below
logo.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: