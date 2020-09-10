New York, Sept. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global 5G Antenna Market: Focus on FR1 and FR2 5G Antennas and their Application, Supply Chain and Country Wise Analysis" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05965014/?utm_source=GNW

• What are the major patents filed by the companies active in the 5G antennas market?

• How are companies adopting massive MIMO technology in the wireless communication infrastructure industry?

• What are the views of senior management of the 5G antenna companies operating in the space?

• What is the competitive positioning of various market leaders catering to the demand for 5G antennas in the global market?

• What is the impact of COVID-19 pandemic on the global 5G antennas supply chain?

• Which regions and countries are leading in terms of consumption of 5G antennas, and which among those are expected to witness the highest demand growth from 2019 to 2025?

• What are the key trends, drivers, restraints, and opportunities for the 5G antenna industry players?

• What are the buyer’s attributes in the country for 5G antennas?

• What are the key development strategies implemented by the key players to sustain in the competitive market?



Global 5G Antennas Market Forecast, 2020-2025



The global 5G antennas market is expected to account for a market value of $7.0 billion by the end of 2025. The significant demand for 5G antennas is primarily generated from industries such as automotive, 5G base station operators, IoT & M2M devices, and smartphones. The rising demand for smartphones in the market is directly accelerating the growth of the 5G antennas market.



Expert Quote



“The global 5G antennas market reflected impressive demand from the 5G smartphones, base stations, automotive, IoT & M2M devices segment, wherein the demand for 5G antennas is expected to witness a growth rate of more than 60.27% during the forecast period (2020-2025). The companies have successfully collaborated with various telecom operators across the globe to help them deploy 5G networks in different countries. The COVID-19 pandemic had a significant impact on various business segments of the supply chain in quarters one and two of 2020. The disruption in the supply chain is primarily due to national lockdowns and import-export shipment delays across the world. Countries worldwide have halted their 5G deployment work for Q1 and Q2 of 2020, plummeting the demand for 5G antennas in the manufacturing industry. However, China is actively involved in the development of 5G antennas and is pushing 5G deployment in the country. Companies such as Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., and ZTE Corporation are supported by substantial government investments to deploy 5G in China cities."



Scope of the Global 5G Antennas Market



The global 5G antennas market research provides a detailed perspective on the different types of 5G antennas, their applications, value, and estimation, among others.The principal purpose of this market analysis is to examine the 5G antennas industry outlook in terms of factors driving the market, restraints, trends, and opportunities, among others.



The research study also provides a detailed perspective on the impact of COVID-19 on the market.



The report further considers the market dynamics (drivers, restraints, and opportunities), supply chain analysis, and the detailed product contribution of the key players operating in the market. The global 5G antennas report is a compilation of different segments, including market breakdown by product type, application, region, and country.



Market Segmentation



The global 5G antennas market, based on type, is segmented into FR1 and FR2 antennas. The FR1 antennas segment is expected to maintain its dominance during the forecast period in the global 5G antennas market.



The global 5G antennas market, by application, is segmented into the base station, IoT & M2M devices, automotive, smartphones, and others (e-health, drones). The smartphone antennas segment dominated the global 5G antennas market in 2019 in terms of volume and is expected to maintain its dominance through the forecast period.



Based on the region, the global 5G antennas market is segmented into Asia-Pacific & Japan, Europe, the U.K., China, North America, South America, and Middle East & Africa. Each region is segmented into countries. Data for each of these regions and countries is provided by product type and application.



Key Companies in the Global 5G Antennas Market



The companies profiled in the report are CommScope Holding Company, Inc., QUALCOMM Incorporated, Nokia Corporation, Laird Connectivity, Airgain Inc., Comba Telecom Systems Holdings Limited, Fractus Antennas S.L, Taoglas Limited, PCTEL, Inc., Ericsson, Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., Airspan Networks Inc., Linx Technologies, Panaroma Antennas Ltd, and Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., among others.



Countries Covered

• North America

• U.S.

• Canada

• South America

• Europe

• Germany

• France

• Italy

• U.K.

• Middle East and Africa

• China

• Asia-Pacific & Japan

• Japan

• South Korea

• Taiwan

