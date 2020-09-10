New York, Sept. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global 3D & 4D Military Radars Market: Focus on Components, Frequency Bands, Dimension, Application, Platforms, Range, and Region - Analysis and Forecast, 2020-2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05965012/?utm_source=GNW

• What are the major driving forces that tend to increase the demand for 3D & 4D military radars during the forecast period 2020-2025?

• How is COVID-19 expected to affect the 3D & 4D military radars market in the foreseen future?

• What are the major challenges inhibiting the growth of the global 3D & 4D military radars market?

• What are the major technological advancements that drive the global 3D & 4D military radars market growth?

• Which dimension (3D or 4D) is expected to dominate the 3D & 4D military radars market in the coming years?

• What is the total revenue generated in global 3D & 4D military radars market by component in 2019, and what are the estimates by 2025?

• Which application of 3D & 4D military radars is expected to dominate the market in the coming years?

• What is the revenue generated by the different platforms and frequency bands of the 3D & 4D military radars market?

• Which range is expected to foster the highest growth in the 3D & 4D military radars market during the forecast period?

• What was the total revenue generated by the global 3D & 4D military radars market across different regions (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa) in 2019, and what are the estimates by 2025?

• Who are the key players in the global 3D & 4D military radars market, and what are the new strategies adopted by them to make a mark in the industry?

• What major opportunities do the 3D & 4D military radars companies foresee in the next five years?

• What are the major ongoing defense programs that are expected to lead to an increase in the adoption of global 3D & 4D military radars in the upcoming years?

• What is the competitive strength of the key players in the 3D & 4D military radars market?



Global 3D & 4D Military Radars Market Forecast, 2020-2025



The 3D & 4D military radars Industry Analysis projects the market to grow at a significant CAGR of 3.51% on the basis of value during the forecast period from 2020 to 2025. North America dominated the global 3D & 4D military radars with a share of 31.02% in 2019.



In North America, the U.S. acquired a major market share in 2019 as there is an ongoing need for the advanced military radars to conduct expeditionary operations with little or no warning by the U.S. armies. Also, big giants are also focusing on developing an advanced product portfolio for the U.S. military, which is expected to add significant value in the 3D & 4D military radars market during the forecast period. For instance, in March 2020, Northrop Grumman Corporation showcased Highly Adaptable Multi-Mission Radar (HAMMR) system with an Integrated Air and Missile Defense (IAMD) sensor and equipped on a High Mobility Multipurpose Wheeled Vehicle (Humvee) to track or target an unmanned aerial vehicle to the U.S. Army at Eglin Air Force Base, Florida.



The global 3D & 4D military radars have gained widespread importance owing to the increase in transnational disputes like India-China, India-Pakistan, Iran-Iraq, Lebanon-Syria, Iran-Saudi Arabia, among others, is one of the major driving forces for countries to either develop indigenous radar systems or procure them from other countries through Foreign Military Sales (FMS) in order to strengthen the radar market growth. However, the budgetary constraints and the incapability of developing radar systems indigenously by several nations act as a roadblock in the growth of this market.



Scope of the Global 3D & 4D Military Radars Market



The 3D & 4D military radars market research provides detailed market information for segmentation such as dimension, components, platforms, range, frequency bands, application, and regions. The purpose of this market analysis is to examine the 3D & 4D military radars outlook in terms of factors driving the market, trends, technological developments, and competitive benchmarking, among others.



The report further takes into consideration the market dynamics and the competitive landscape along with the detailed financial and product contribution of the key players operating in the market.



Global 3D & 4D Military Radars Market Segmentation



The antenna component dominated the global 3D & 4D military radars in 2019 owing to focusing of the manufacturers to develop technically advanced antennas such as active scanned array antenna systems for military purposes.



While highlighting the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also provides a detailed study of the industry that is analyzed. The report also analyzes different components that includes antennas, transmitters, duplexers, receivers, digital signal processors, cameras, power amplifiers, and other components.



In the application segment, the market is segmented into weapon guidance; airspace monitoring and traffic management; ground surveillance and intruder detection; air and missile defense; navigation mine detection and underground mapping; airborne mapping; ground force protection and counter battery; and weather monitoring.



On the basis of dimension segment, the market is segmented into 3-dimension radars and 4-dimension radars.



UHF- & VHF- bands, S-bands, L-bands, X-bands, C-bands, and K-, Ku-, and Ka-bands are categorized on the basis of frequency band.



On the basis of platform segment, the market is segmented into land, naval, and airborne.



Further, in the range segment, the market is segmented into short-range surveillance radars, medium-range surveillance radars, and long-range surveillance radars.



The 3D & 4D military radars is segregated on the basis of five major regions, namely North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Middle East and Africa. Data for each of these regions (by country) has also been provided in the report.



Key Companies in the Global 3D & 4D Military Radars Industry



The key market players in the global 3D & 4D military radars include Thales Group, Northrop Grumman Corporation, Lockheed Martin Corporation, Saab AB, Leonardo S.p.A., Raytheon Technologies, BAE Systems, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, L3Harris Technologies, Inc., Bharat Electronics Limited, Hensoldt, Israel Aerospace Industries, Airbus S.A.S, and government agencies.



Countries Covered

• North America

• U.S.

• Canada

• Europe

• Germany

• France

• U.K.

• Russia

• Rest-of-Europe

• Asia-Pacific

• Japan

• China

• India

• South Korea

• Rest-of-Asia-Pacific

• Middle East and Africa

• Saudi Arabia

• Israel

• South Africa

• Rest-of-Middle East and Africa

• Latin America

• Brazil

• Mexico

• Rest-of-Latin America

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05965012/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001