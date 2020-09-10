New York, Sept. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Emerging Sleep Apnea Devices and Platforms Market: Analysis and Forecast, 2021-2030" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05965011/?utm_source=GNW

Market Segmentation



• Product Type – Therapeutic (Positive Airway Pressure Devices, Facial Interfaces, Oral Appliances, Adaptive Servo Ventilators, Emerging Therapeutic Devices) and Diagnostic and Monitoring (Polysomnography Devices, Home Sleep Testing Devices, Pulse Oximeters, Actigraphy Devices, Sleep Screening and Monitoring Devices and Solutions, and Emerging Sleep Screening and Monitoring Devices and Solutions)

• End User – Sleep Laboratories/Hospitals and Homecare Settings/Individuals



Regional Segmentation



• North America – U.S., Canada

• Europe – Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Spain, Rest-of-Europe

• Asia-Pacific – China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Australia, and New Zealand, Rest-of-Asia-Pacific

• Rest-of-the-World – Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of Rest-of-the-World



Growth Drivers



• Growing Awareness Regarding the Ill Effects of Untreated Sleep Apnea

• Increasing Usage of Oral Appliances for Sleep Apnea Treatment

• Rising Demand of Portable Sleep Apnea Devices

• Technological Advancements in Sleep Apnea Treatment and Diagnosis Devices and Platforms



Market Challenges



• High Upfront Cost of Sleep Apnea Devices

• Unequal Reimbursement Scenario

• Lack of Medical Adherence to Sleep Apnea Treatment Therapy



Market Opportunities



• Rising Demand for Home Sleep Solutions

• Integration of Telemedicine in Sleep Apnea Treatment and Diagnosis Landscape



Key Companies Profiled



ActiGraph, LLC., BMC Medical Co., Ltd, Braebon Medical Corporation, Cadwell Industries, Inc., Circadiance, Cleveland Medical Devices Inc., Compumedics Limited, Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Limited, General Electric Company, Glidewell, Inspire Medical Systems, Inc., Itamar Medical Ltd., Koninklijke Philips N.V., LivaNova PLC, Lowenstein Medical GmbH & CO. KG, Medical Depot, Inc., Medtronic plc, Natus Medical Incorporated, Nonin, ResMed, Smiths Group plc, SOmnoMed.com, Somnetics International, Inc., VYAIRE MEDICAL, INC.



Company Snapshots: Beddit (Apple, Inc.), Dental Arts Laboratories, Inc., Dreem, Oura, PMD Device Solutions Limited, ProSomnus Sleep Technologies, Provent Sleep Therapy, LLC, Respicardia, Inc., and Signifier Medical Technologies Limited



Key Questions Answered in this Report:

• How has the COVID-19 pandemic impacted the global emerging sleep apnea devices and platforms market?

• Is the usage of continuous positive airway pressure (CPAP) devices, bilevel positive airway pressure (BPAP) devices, and adaptive servo-ventilators (ASV) as clinical ventilators a sustainable solution for the post-COVID-19 scenario?

• How can the market cater to global healthcare system requirements such as remote patient monitoring, constant collection of clinical data, and clinical data management and its analysis?

• What is the global regulatory landscape pertaining to the global emerging sleep apnea devices and platforms market? How have the regulations altered owing to the COVID-19 pandemic?

• What has been the patent landscape for the market during 2017-2020? How has the COVID-19 pandemic impacted the patent scenario?

• What are the major companies operating in the market and their respective market share?

• What are the major strategies employed by the companies to enter the market or for business expansion?

• How are the emerging sleep apnea devices and platforms different from conventional sleep apnea devices?

• What are the pipeline products and their analysis for the market?

• What are the major industry trends, market drivers, and market restraints that would impact the market during the forecast period 2021-2030? What are the growth opportunities for the market?

• What therapeutic and diagnostic devices and platforms are expected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period 2021-2030?

• Which end-user segment is expected to lead the market during the forecast period 2021-2030?

• What would be the country-level revenue share and CAGR for the market during the forecast period 2021-2030?

• Which emerging countries have immense opportunities for the growth and adoption of sleep apnea devices and platforms? Would the scenario continue for the next five years?

• Where will the advancements in technology offered by various companies take the industry in the mid to long term?

• What are the upcoming alternative therapies and associated devices for sleep apnea treatment?



Market Overview



The global emerging sleep apnea devices and platforms market is witnessing an exponential rise in the size of the market due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The overall market was estimated to be $4,882.2 million in FY2019, and it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.94% during the forecast period, 2021-2030. Presently, more than 45 companies are operating in this market, including already existing healthcare companies and emerging healthcare companies.



Moreover, during COVID-19 pandemic, various regulatory agencies such as Food and Drug Administration (FDA), U.S. and Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA) have approved the usage of positive airway pressure (PAP) devices such as continuous positive airway pressure (CPAP) devices, bilevel positive airway pressure (BPAP) devices, and adaptive servo ventilators (ASVs) as ventilators. Additionally, the demand for oral appliances has also increased significantly due to the high risk of infection in the case of COVID-19 positive sleep apnea patients. In the situation, the usage of a PAP device can increase the risk of infection for the patient’s peers. Other devices with increased demand included home sleep testing devices and sleep apnea screening and monitoring devices and solutions. In addition to conventional devices, emerging therapeutic and diagnostic and monitoring devices have also witnessed a significant increase in demand.



Our healthcare experts are continuously analyzing the impact of regulatory and industrial decisions on the global emerging sleep apnea devices and platforms market. The market is driven by certain factors, including growing awareness regarding the ill effects of untreated sleep apnea, increasing usage of oral appliances for sleep apnea treatment, rising demand for portable sleep apnea devices, and technological advancements in sleep apnea treatment and diagnosis devices and platforms.



The market is favored by the development of emerging therapeutics and diagnostic, monitoring devices and solutions, and increasing adoption of the sleep apnea devices.



Within the research report, the market is segmented based on product type, end user, and regional analysis. Each of these segments covers the market’s snapshot over the projected years, the inclination of the market revenue, underlying patterns, and trends by using analytics on the primary and secondary data obtained.



