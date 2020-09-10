New York City, NY, Sept. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Learning technical SEO isn't easy. But if you understand SEO's basic principles, you will better handle your website performance.
SEO Expert explains AMP in his detailed resource that covers how business owners can take advantage of accelerated mobile traffic by using AMP Pages.
The free resource which is available for full read on his blog covers:
Business benefits of accelerated mobile pages
Full resource here https://kisspr.com/accelerate-mobile-traffic-with-accelerated-mobile-pages
After reading the full resource, if you need further help with accelerated mobile pages, you can contact KISS PR here.
Zaman and his team will help you improve usability of your website and help improve your search engine optimization (SEO).
About Qamar Zaman Qamar Zaman is an American Entrepreneur, technologist and founder of KISS PR Story, an online brand storytelling platform using large wire press releases for brand amplification.
Qamar has been featured in major news media like Forbes India, Entrepreneur, Chamber of Commerce to name a few. He is a Forbes Agency Council. Learn more about Qamar Zaman https://www.qamarzaman.us
Media Contact:
Angie Art
Attachments
KISS PR by Qamar Zaman
Richardson, Texas, UNITED STATES
SEO Expert Qamar Zaman
(JPEG - 374 x 800)IMAGE URL | Copy the link below
Formats available:
Accelerate Mobile Traffic by Qamar Zaman
(JPEG - 374 x 800)IMAGE URL | Copy the link below
Formats available:
Kisspr_LOGO.pngLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: