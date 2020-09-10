New York, Sept. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Air Defense Systems Market: Focus on Type (Missile Defense System, Anti-Aircraft System, C-RAM, Directed Energy Weapon System), Component, Range, Platform, and Region - Analysis and Forecast, 2020-2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05965009/?utm_source=GNW

• What are the major impacts of COVID-19 in air defense systems market?

• What are the major driving forces that tend to increase the demand for air defense systems market during the forecast period 2020-2025?

• What are the major challenges inhibiting the growth of the air defense systems market?

• What was the total revenue generated in the global air defense systems market by type in 2019?

• Which air defense systems by type, such as missile defense systems, anti-aircraft system, counter rocket artillery and mortar (C-RAM), and directed energy weapons is expected to dominate the market in the coming years?

• Which air defense systems by component, such as weapon systems (gun/turret system, missile launcher system) and fire control system (air defense radar, electro-optic sensor, command & control) is expected to dominate the market in the coming years?

• What was the total revenue generated in global air defense system market by platform such as ground-based, ship-based, and airborne in 2019 and what are the estimates by 2025?

• What was the total revenue generated by the global air defense systems market across different regions (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Middle East in 2019, and what are the estimates by 2025?

• Who are the key players in the global air defense systems market, and what are the new strategies adopted by them to make a mark in the industry?

• What major opportunities do the defense companies foresee in the next five years related to air defense systems?

• What is the competitive strength of the key leading players in the air defense systems market?



Global Air Defense Systems Market Forecast, 2020-2025



The Global Air Defense Systems Market report shows a significant growth in the market. The air defense systems market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 3.25% based on market value during the forecast period from 2020 to 2025.



However, the demand for air defense systems by value is expected to grow due to the demand for modernization of missile defense system, expansion of surveillance radar coverage and development of modern air defense systems including directed energy weapons, counter hypersonic, electromagnetic railguns and so on. Moreover, upgradation and development programs of air defense systems are largely attributed to the increase in demand for air defense systems and associated investments.



Scope of the Air Defense Systems Market



The global air defense systems market provides detailed market information for segmentation such as type, component, range, platform, deployment mode and region. The purpose of this market analysis is to examine the air defense systems in terms of factors driving the market, trends, technological developments, and competitive benchmarking, among others.



The report further takes into consideration the market dynamics and the competitive landscape along with the detailed financial and product contribution of the key players operating in the market. While highlighting the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also provides a detailed study of the industry that is analyzed.



The air defense systems market is segregated by region under four major regions, namely North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and Middle East.



Key Companies in the Global Air Defense Systems Market



The key market players in the Air Defense Systems Market include Almaz Antey, Aselsan A.S, BAE Systems, Boeing, Elbit Systems Ltd., General Atomics, Hanwha Defense, Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd, KONGSBERG, Lockheed Martin Corporation, Leonardo S.p.A, MBDA, Raytheon Technologies Corporation, Rafael Advanced Defense Systems Ltd., Rheinmetall AG, Saab AB, and Thales Group.



Countries Covered

• North America

• U.S.

• Canada

• Europe

• Germany

• France

• U.K.

• Russia

• Rest-of-Europe

• Asia-Pacific

• Japan

• China

• India

• South Korea

• Rest-of-Asia-Pacific

• Middle East

• Saudi Arabia

• Israel

• Turkey

• United Arab Emirates

• Rest-of-Middle East

