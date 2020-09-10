Dallas, TX , Sept. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Relo Moving Company has recently announced its new offer to homeowners--a free quote that estimates how much people can expect to pay for their entire move. The quote includes the cost of packing and loading the truck, as well as delivery.



Homeowners and renters preparing for a move can fill out a form on Relo Moving Company’s website indicating detail about the project, including size, scope, and schedule. A representative from Relo Moving Company, urges those filling out the form to provide as much detail as possible to ensure a more accurate estimation.

After the form is submitted, Relo will contact the individual with an accurate cost estimate. Done completely online, this new offer from Relo Moving removes the need for an in-home inspection, keeping Relo staff and potential customers safe and healthy during the COVID-19 pandemic and beyond.

A representative from Relo Moving explained the reason for their new program, saying, “Moving tends to be a stressful event for many people, and during a global pandemic, that strain only multiples. But Relo Moving Company is committed to making moves simple and stress-free from start to finish. Our new quote-creating system helps our team and customers stay safe by maintaining social distance.”

Another exciting aspect of Relo Moving’s new program is the fact that potential customers can fill out the form at their convenience, 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. When you need a quote, simply fill out the form on your own schedule. The team at Relo will respond to your request as soon as they can.

Those interested can find the free quote form on Relo Moving’s website. And don’t forget to check out their blog, which offers insider tips and tricks on everything you need to know about your commercial and residential moving project.

Relo Moving Company is a Texas-based moving company that has branches in Dallas, Fort Worth, and Plano. They offer both inter-state and intra-state moving services and provide a full-service moving experience. Their team helps you through the entire process, starting with packing, loading the truck, and taking inventory, and ending with delivery, unloading, and even completing legal paperwork.

Relo Moving is committed to helping everyone enjoy a stress-free moving experience. That’s why they offer their moving services for both residential and commercial moves. Their team of expert residential movers specializes in houses, apartments, and senior living facilities. Their dedicated commercial moving unit works on retail relocating, office moving, and even final mile delivery.

Interested in getting a free quote for your commercial or residential move? Simply fill out the form with your name, contact information, project scope, and move date. The experts at Relo Moving will get back to you quickly with an accurate cost estimate for your entire project.

