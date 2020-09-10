New York, Sept. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Tabular Alumina Market 2020-2024" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05069658/?utm_source=GNW

Our reports on tabular alumina market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the growing use of tabular alumina in several applications and growth in cement industry. In addition, growing use of tabular alumina in several applications is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The tabular alumina market analysis includes application segment and geographical landscapes.



The tabular alumina market is segmented as below:

By Application

• Refractory

• Abrasives

• Oil and gas



By Geographic Landscapes

• APAC

• Europe

• North America

• MEA

• South America



This study identifies the surging demand for tabular alumina in regions like APAC as one of the prime reasons driving the tabular alumina market growth during the next few years.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our tabular alumina market covers the following areas:

• Tabular alumina market sizing

• Tabular alumina market forecast

• Tabular alumina market industry analysis





Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05069658/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001