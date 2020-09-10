Washington, DC, Sept. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Tens of thousands of online viewers expected to participate in unprecedented event

The Universal Peace Federation (UPF) has announced it will host a three-day international virtual conference to engage world leaders and citizens on issues ranging from rebuilding post-COVID-19 economies to cooperative peacemaking.



The September 11-13, 2020 International Leadership Conference (ILC) will feature 60 world leaders who will speak to issues in their shared regions.



Viewers will be able to register, join and participate in any of the nine online webinars in their regions.



Key topics include international relations, the COVID-19 aftermath, mutual economic prosperity, universal values, the media, women’s leadership, education, interdependence, and peacebuilding.



The ILC, which was launched in 2007, focuses on the urgent need for new vision and moral leadership. Thousands from around the world are expected to participate in this virtual ILC, organizers said.



“This year has seen dramatic disruptions, not only due to the COVID-19 pandemic but in geopolitics, the world economy, the media, religion and all levels of society,” said Universal Peace Federation Chairman Dr. Thomas G. Walsh.



“And yet, while there are reasons to despair, there is tremendous shared good will and desire to act on emerging opportunities and innovations that can relieve suffering around the world,” Dr. Walsh said.



“When the world’s leaders and citizens gather and listen to each other,” he added, “it’s easy to envision how our friendships can grow, and how we can live as one global family.”



In addition to addressing major issues of the day, the conference will commemorate the 2005 inauguration of the Universal Peace Federation, an NGO in General Consultative Status with the Economic and Social Council of the United Nations, and the centenary of UPF’s Co-Founder, Rev. Dr. Sun Myung Moon (1920-2012).



The theme of the September 11-13 International Leadership Conference is “Opportunity and Hope at a Time of Global Crises: Interdependence, Mutual Prosperity and Universal Values.”



The nine-session webinars will be organized by time zone: Korea, Japan and Asia-Pacific; Africa, Europe and the Middle East; and the Americas and the Caribbean.

Register and join a webinar through the following links:





ILC-Asia Pacific [Korea, Japan, and the Asia Pacific]

http://upfasia.org/ilc2020-register





[Korea, Japan, and the Asia Pacific] http://upfasia.org/ilc2020-register ILC-EUME-Africa [Europe, Middle East and Africa]

https://ilc-2020.org



[Europe, Middle East and Africa] https://ilc-2020.org ILC-The Americas [North, Central and South America plus the Caribbean]

http://www.upf.org/ilc2020-americas



In addition to English, translations in other languages will be provided.



UPF is well known for its extensive and successful efforts at building friendships and collaborative partnerships across international, national, regional, racial, religious, social and economic lines.



The September 11-13 program will highlight the work of UPF’s seven Associations: International Summit Council for Peace (ISCP), International Association of Parliamentarians for Peace (IAPP), Interreligious Association for Peace and Development (IAPD), International Media Association for Peace (IMAP), International Association of Academicians for Peace (IAAP), International Association for Peace and Economic Development (IAED) and International Association of First Ladies for Peace (IAFLP).





www.upf.org

Larry Moffitt Universal Peace Federation USA 202-669-0387 lmoffitt@us.upf.org