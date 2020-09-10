New York, Sept. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Automation Market in Textile Industry 2020-2024" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05028508/?utm_source=GNW

92 mn during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of 2% during the forecast period. Our reports on automation market in textile industry market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increasing demand for control devices and applications, technological developments in the automation market for the textile industry and favorable government policies. In addition, increasing demand for control devices and applications is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The automation market in textile industry market analysis includes solution segment and geographical landscapes.



The automation market in textile industry market is segmented as below:

By Solution

• Hardware and software

• Services



By Geographic Landscapes

• APAC

• Europe

• North America

• South America

• MEA



This study identifies the robotic automation in the textile industry as one of the prime reasons driving the automation market in textile industry market growth during the next few years. Also, Also, use of analytics in textile manufacturing and use of ERP solutions in textile manufacturing plants will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our automation market in textile industry market covers the following areas:

• Automation market in textile industry market sizing

• Automation market in textile industry market forecast

• Automation market in textile industry market industry analysis





Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05028508/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001