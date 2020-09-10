LONDON, Sept. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 30 Most Honored Companies were recognised in this year’s Emerging EMEA Executive Team survey, representing leading CEOs, CFOs IR individuals and IR teams across Russia, Saudi Arabia, Greece, Turkey, Egypt, United Arab Emirates and Cyprus.



II surveys are the leading provider of market sentiment in the financial industry and the last eighteen months have seen significant investment in a new voting platform, as well as an improved methodology and eligibility process to deliver more accurate representative performance assessment and market sentiment analysis.

Despite the untimely start of the Emerging EMEA Executive Team survey following the Covid-19 outbreak in the EMEA region in March, we are pleased to see the positive response of both the buy and sell-side in the research survey.

Emerging trends identified

Russian companies have dominated the IR tables this year.

The sectors which received most feedback include Financials, Consumer and Technology, Media & Communications.

ESG is a new category band for Emerging EMEA. It is not as developed and integrated into the reporting framework as in other regions, but has seen very positive traction with investment professionals.

Leadership is the most important trait in CEO feedback and Communication the most important in CFO feedback.

Movers and shakers

Rosneft (Metals & Mining, Russia) and Abu Dhabi National Oil Co for Distribution (Oil & Gas, UAE) have both moved up the leader’s tables with a total of 41 points and 29 points respectively. Arabian Centres Co (Construction & Real Estate, Saudi Arabia) performed highly, following a new CEO hire earlier this year. A new entry to the leaders table includes a Health Care & Pharmaceuticals company Cleopatra Hospital Company (Egypt).

Amani Korayeim, Director for Europe and Emerging EMEA, says “Every year II’s Executive research results provide a truly independent and objective way to measure the effectiveness and reach of Investor Relations. This has been more important than ever this year. Remaining close to investors and understanding how they perceive the company and the direction it is taking amidst these uncertain times, is absolutely critical. In the absence of direct feedback from investors and/or through the broker relationship, the II Executive Team survey provides the ideal platform to deliver unfiltered and unprompted feedback on corporates and their executives from their stakeholders. With the pandemic putting executives in the hot seat, our survey shows that both good leadership and financial stewardship have been regarded as imperative in delivering the necessary reassurance to the market players. Not only did investment professionals scrutinise executives more closely they also placed more emphasis on the measures taken to safeguard and support employees and the wider stakeholder community, driving the emergence of the ‘S’ when meeting their ESG goals.

In this year’s survey, 829 individuals were nominated from 380 companies across 11 sectors and across several core areas, including Financial Disclosure, Services & Communication, Quality of Investor Event (Day) and Quality of ESG materiality reporting.

The title of ‘Honored Company’ goes to businesses earning a top-three position in one of the five categories, while companies were distinguished as ‘Most Honored’ for having the most cumulative success in the rankings.

For the full list of published winners, please visit www.institutionalinvestor.com/research .

About Institutional Investor Research

For 52 years Institutional Investor has consistently distinguished itself among the world’s foremost media companies with groundbreaking journalism and incisive writing that provides essential intelligence for a global audience. In addition, Institutional Investor offers highly-respected proprietary benchmark research and rankings; Institutional Investor Research provides independent sell-side and corporate performance research and rankings and aims to be the first-choice and independent validation source of qualitative market intelligence for all three sides of the investment community. Institutional Investor Research has a global presence, spanning Europe, Emerging EMEA, All-Asia, the US and Latin America.