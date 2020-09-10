New York, Sept. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Smart Gas Meters Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05961433/?utm_source=GNW

Also driving growth in the market are factors such as growing global gas demand from 3,000 Mtoe in 2015 to 4,100 Mtoe by 2035 and the ensuing need for efficient distribution networks and billing system; spiraling shale gas production with technology developments promising to tap into the over 5,770 trillion cubic feet of technically recoverable shale gas reserves worldwide; robust demand for modular & integrated gas meters; increasing adoption of SCADA; increasing integration of cloud computing, IoT & artificial intelligence in advanced metering infrastructure (AMI); and rise of smart cities to over 170 cities from 85 countries and growing investments in smart distribution of utility resources such as electricity, water and gas. Utility services, interestingly is the starting point for all "smart city" initiatives given the fact that smarter infrastructure provision is the goal of the smart city concept. Water, electricity and gas are the most important utility infrastructures owned by municipalities. Alongside smart grids, connected gas infrastructure is also a key focus area for governments worldwide. Smart gas technologies ensure uninterrupted gas distribution, pressure measurements, pipe corrosion protection, leak detection, remote disconnection, and smarter use and consumption. Installation of smart gas meters is just the starting point for utilities seeking to optimize the entire process by developing effective communication networks replete with sensors and big data analytics. The scenario is driving increased investments in national smart meter programs, spatial management of transmission pipeline networks; on-site automation systems; use of intelligent metering software and cloud computing for gas leakage and outflow detection and identification of safety issues.



Few of the benefits of smart gas solutions driving investments in transformation of gas networks include operational cost benefits that accompany automation; better energy planning as it offers real-time data on energy costs and related carbon emissions; provides opportunity for voluntarily reducing household gas consumption; enables implementation of multi tariff features to allow for better demand response management; improved profitability for utilities as it reduces the ’costs to serve’; and helps governments battle climate change and achieve slated goals of energy directives. Smart gas solutions, in AMI or AMR metering formats, establish a system-wide communications network, thereby encompassing all the service points on the gas utility grid and seamlessly connect with DNP, IEC 61850, and TCP/IP devices across the grid besides allowing the IEEE 802.15.4g connectivity over the AMI mesh. With such sophisticated attributes, smart meters equip utilities with a robust tool that can help them in realizing innovative functionalities when integrated into the conventional distribution automation infrastructure. Integration of smart gas meters enabled AMI with distribution automation potentially offers unprecedented, previously unexplored opportunities for the modernization of power grids. Such new opportunities include efficient outage management, economical fault isolation, superior transformer and feeder monitoring, and electric vehicle integration among others. Europe represents the largest market worldwide, supported by favorable regulations and funding support that encourage adoption of smart gas solutions across the entire natural gas chain comprising mining, storage, transmission, distribution and final consumption. Asia-Pacific including China ranks is a major market led by stringent energy efficiency regulations given the fact that developing countries utilize more resources partially due to energy wastages and mismanagement.





I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Smart Meters Market

Pandemic Crisis Weakens Economic Environment, Triggering

Negative Tide in GDP

World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change)

for 2019, 2020 & 2021

Smart Gas Solutions: Enabling Intelligent Metering, Monitoring,

Measuring and Control of Gas

Smart Gas Meters: Gateway to the Digital Transformation of

Utilities

A Note on Communication Infrastructure for Smart Gas Networks

Global Market Prospects & Outlook

AMR Meters Continue to be Major Device Type, AMI Meters Exhibit

Fast Paced Growth

While Developed Regions Remain Primary Revenue Contributors,

Developing Regions Hold Strong Growth Potential

Global Smart Gas Meters Market by Region: Percentage Breakdown

of Revenues for Developed and Developing Regions (2020 & 2027)

Global Market for Smart Gas Meters - Geographic Regions Ranked

by % CAGR (Revenues) for 2020-2027

Competitive Landscape

American & European Vendors Dominate the Market

Asian Enterprises Aim to Widen Market Footprint

Novel Strategies Take Center Stage amid Escalating Competition

Analytics: New Revenue Source for Software Vendors

World Gas Meters Market: Market Share Findings

Gas Meters Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2020

World Brands

Recent Market Activity



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Laying Strong Foundation for the Digital Transformation of Gas

Infrastructure, Smart Gas Metering Solutions Seek to

Revolutionize Gas Utility Operations

Growing Relevancy of Smart Metering Solutions in Modern Gas

Utility: An Overview

Utility Modernization & Upgrade Programs Create Highly

Conducive Environment for Smart Gas Market

Demographic Dynamics Spur Energy Demand & Need for Reliable Gas

Infrastructure, Creating Opportunities for Smart Gas

Technologies

World Population (in Thousands) by Geographic Region for the

Years 2019, 2030, 2050, 2100

A Note on Energy Demand Patterns

Projected Global Demand for Electricity (TWh): 2015, 2020,

2025, 2030 & 2035

Global Primary Energy Consumption (Billion toe): Growth

Trajectory for the Period 1990-2040

Global Primary Energy Consumption (Billion toe) by End-Use

Sector (1995, 2017 and 2040)

Global Energy Consumption (Billion toe) by Country/Region:

(1995, 2017 and 2040): Breakdown for USA, China, India, Russia,

Brazil, EU, Middle East and Rest of World

Urbanization Trend Instigates the Need for Modern Gas Utility

Network

World Urban Population in Thousands: 1950-2050

Percentage of Urban Population in Select Countries for 2018,

2020, 2030, 2040 and 2050

Smart City, the New Urban Infrastructure Concept, to Fuel Next

Wave of Growth

Global Market for Smart City Technologies in US$ Million for

the Years 2019 and 2025

Emergence of Natural Gas as Reliable Energy Source & Parallel

Increase in Gas Infrastructure Investments Creates Fertile

Environment

Global Energy Production: Percentage Share Breakdown of

Production Volume by Energy Source for Years 1990, 2015 & 2035

Global Energy Consumption: Percentage Share Breakdown of

Consumption Volume by Energy Source for the Years 1990, 2015 &

2035

Global Natural Gas Production: Percentage Share Breakdown of

Production Volume by Region/Country for Years 1990, 2015 &

2035

Global Natural Gas Consumption: Percentage Share Breakdown of

Consumption Volume by Region/Country for Years 1990, 2015 &

2035

Offering Myriad Benefits, Natural Gas Withstands Competition

from Renewable Energy Sources

Evolving Image of Shale Gas as a Viable Energy Source Bodes

Well for the Market

Technically Recoverable Shale Gas (In Trillion Cubic Feet) by

Geographic Region

Surging Demand for Fuel Gas Steers Market Penetration

Global Natural Gas Reserves (in % Volume) by Geographic Region

Residential Vertical Remains the Dominant Segment for Consumer

-Grade Smart Gas Solutions

Growing Consumer Spending on Smart Home Technologies Favors Growth

Global Smart Homes Market (In US$ Billion) for the Years 2019,

2021, 2023 & 2025

Smart Gas Solutions Gain Traction in Commercial & Industrial

End-Use Domains

Need to Improve Functionality & Efficiency Paves Way for Wider

Uptake of Utility Automation & Control Solutions

SCADA Systems

Real-Time Data

Big Data and IoT: Next Frontiers for Smart Gas

Smart Gas Technologies Emphasize IIoT Ecosystem in Gas Utility

World Big Data Market: Breakdown of Annual Revenues (in US$

Billion) for Years 2015, 2019 & 2025

Global Number of IoT Connected Devices (In Billion) for the

Years 2016, 2018, 2020, 2022 & 2025

Cloud-based Software Solutions: Next Big Thing in Gas Networks

On-Premises Vs. Cloud-based Software: A Cost Comparison Analysis

Wireless Communication Systems Gain Traction in Smart Gas Networks

Regulations & Standards Instigate New Demand for Smart Gas

Infrastructure Solutions

Regulators and Utilities Address Consumer Concerns about Smart

Gas Solutions

Resolving Prevailing Challenges: Critical for Future Success of

the Market

High Deployment Costs

Lack of Unified Standards & Interoperability Issues

Privacy & Data Security Concerns

Declining Natural Gas Prices & Lack of Incentives

Improving Battery Lifetime: Need of the Hour



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

While COVID-19 Hits Smart Meters Market, Focus on Energy

Efficiency in Utilities and Smart Cities Projects to Drive

Long-term Growth

The United States: Prime Market for Smart Gas Solutions & Services

American Gas Utilities Prioritize Smart Technologies in their

Networks

Multifarious Benefits Make Strong Business Case for AMI Smart

Gas Networks

A Brief Note on Issues Hampering Growth Prospects

Competitive Scenario: Domestic Vendors Dominate the Market

CANADA

JAPAN

Smart Gas Solutions Enthuse Japanese Utilities Seeking to Build

Low Carbon, Energy-Efficient Society

Utilities Rely on Telemetering Infrastructure to Implement

Smart Gas Networks

Market Analytics

CHINA

China: A Lucrative Market

Market Analytics

EUROPE

Though COVID-19 Pandemic Halts Smart Meter Installations in

Europe, Future Prospects Remain Bright

Europe: Driving Force Behind World Smart Gas Solutions Market

Huge Gas Consumer Base Makes Europe a Ripe Market for Smart Gas

Metering Solutions

Various Approaches Possible for Smart Meter Deployments

Overview of Smart Meter Deployments across Europe

Challenges Deterring the Full-Scale Implementation of Smart Gas

Meters

Market Analytics

FRANCE

GrDF Undertakes Massive Smart Meter Project in France

ITALY

Italy Follows Up Successful Smart Electricity Meter Rollout

with Smart Gas Meters

Major Challenges Confronting Smart Gas Meters Installation in

Italy

UNITED KINGDOM

The UK Market Blazes the Trail with Ambitious Smart Gas

Metering Program

REST OF EUROPE

The Netherlands: Government Mandates Electricity and Gas Smart

Meter Rollout

ASIA-PACIFIC

Robust Growth Forecasts for Smart Gas Solutions in Asia-Pacific

India: Smart Gas Metering Projects Gain Traction

REST OF WORLD

Brazil: Growing Market for Smart Gas Technologies

