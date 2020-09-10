Press release, Copenhagen, 10 September 2020

Agillic, leading Nordic omnichannel marketing software company, is expanding its collaboration with the Egmont Group and signs a contract with German Egmont Ehapa Media. It is Agillic’s first German client in the strategically attractive DACH region.

The DACH region is on Agillic’s internationalisation map and with Egmont Ehapa Media on board Agillic has taken a significant step forward and now holds four clients in the region.

Emre Gürsoy, CEO of Agillic comments:

“We are thrilled to enter the German market, and I am pleased to see that our value proposition of enabling personalised communication across channels resonates with Egmont Ehapa Media. They are an ideal client for us: high digital maturity, an extensive customer database and growth ambitions. I am looking immensely forward to working with them and helping them enhance the business value of their communication.”

Investment in a customer marketing platform like Agillic is driven by the understanding that personalised communication is a competitive asset. Increasingly brands recognise personalised communication as a growth enabler, and that, as a result of the value-add experienced by customers, it contributes markedly to the customer lifetime value, and hence to the top and bottom-line.

Says Stefan Krogh-Hansen, Regional Sales & Marketing Director DACH and Denmark:

“The results we have achieved with personalised communication together with Agillic in Denmark have been highly convincing. I am looking forward to starting the work replicating these results in the German-speaking markets as well.”

With Egmont Ehapa on board, Agillic now serves four members of the Egmont Group including Egmont Publishing in Denmark, Sweden, Norway and a series of their subsidiaries.

Subscription businesses benefit from personalised communication

Agillic has a strategic focus on the retail, finance, travel & hospitality and NGO & charity sectors as well as subscription businesses across industries. With Egmont Ehapa Media, Agillic continues to grow its client base of subscription businesses within media and publishing houses. Agillic’s reference cases show that relevant and personalised communication across channels which provides a holistic and engaging customer experience is effective to retain customers and boost customer lifetime value.

About Egmont Ehapa Media

Ducks and mice, strong Gauls and fast cowboys are well-known protagonists from Egmont Ehapa, a subsidiary of the Egmont Group and one of the leading providers of children's and youth entertainment in Germany. Their portfolio encompasses Walt Disney Lustiges Taschenbuch, Micky Mouse Magazine, Asterix and Lucky Luke. Egmont Ehapa Media GmbH is based in Berlin.

www.egmont.de



About Agillic A/S

Agillic is a Nordic software company enabling marketers to maximise the use of data and translate it into relevant and personalised communication establishing strong relations between people and brands. Our customer marketing platform uses AI to enhance the business value of customer communication. By combining data-driven customer insights with the ability to execute personalised communication, we provide our clients with a head start in the battle of winning markets and customers.

Besides the company headquarter in Copenhagen, Agillic has sales offices in London (UK) and Stockholm (Sweden), as well as a development unit in Kiev (Ukraine). For further information, please visit www.agillic.com



